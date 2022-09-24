Alexandria, LA Ranks as One of the Poorest Big Cities in the Country

Read full article on original website
Related
L'Observateur
Monroe & 2 others in Louisiana ranks among the poorest big cities in the country
Large cities and metropolitan areas have long been hubs of economic activity and prosperity in the United States. Large employers that can pay enough to attract top talent from around the country often have operations in places like Austin, Chicago, New York, and San Francisco. As a result, these cities, and many others like them, have a high concentration of high-income residents. But while some American cities stand out for the economic opportunity they offer, many others are notable for the opposite reason.
GovExec.com
Watchdog Identifies Multiple Security Deficiencies at VA Medical Center in Louisiana
An audit conducted by the Department of Veterans Affairs’ Office of Inspector General identified multiple deficiencies in the information technology systems at the Alexandria VA Medical Center in Pineville, Louisiana, including uninstalled security patches and outdated operating systems that could place “critical systems at unnecessary risk of unauthorized access, alteration or destruction.”
NOLA.com
LSU's first campus was inside what is now a national forest, Curious Louisiana investigates
LSU didn't always stand among stately oaks along the Mississippi River, in Baton Rouge. If you're thinking that its original campus was located on the grounds now occupied by the Louisiana State Capitol's Capitol Park, think again. Capitol Park was LSU's third campus. The school moved there in 1886, after a stint at the Asylum for the Deaf, Dumb and Blind, also in Baton Rouge.
Russian couple finds refuge in Acadiana
A Russian couple that fled the Soviet Union amidst the war on Ukraine has found refuge right here in Acadiana.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kalb.com
Pineville police identified person they sought in reference to thefts
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - UPDATE: The person has been identified. The Pineville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the person and vehicle shown in the photos above. The person is wanted for questioning in reference to multiple thefts that happened at a local business. If...
kalb.com
New discrimination charges filed against RPSB
RAPIDES PARISH. (KALB) - On Monday, Sept. 26, two discrimination charges were filed with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission against the Rapides Parish School Board and the Louisiana Department of Education. The two charges stem from complaints made by two white teachers at Alexandria Middle Magnet School, claiming they have...
Russian man who escaped ICE detention center caught in Louisiana
Konstantin Lavrentev, the Russian man who escaped from an ICE detention center in Evangeline Parish has been apprehended.
Louisiana Woman Dies in House Fire Caused by Unattended Barbecue Pit
Louisiana Woman Dies in House Fire Caused by Unattended Barbecue Pit. Marksville, Louisiana – The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office (LASFM) revealed on September 23, 2022, that they had concluded that a midday fire in Marksville, Louisiana that claimed the life of a female occupant was caused by an unattended BBQ pit that got out of control.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Head-on crash in St. Landry Parish kills two
According to the Louisiana State Police (LSP) Troop I, two people are dead following a head-on crash on I-49 in St. Landry Parish.
avoyellestoday.com
APSO SEEKING ASSISTANCE IN FINDING A MISSING PERSON
The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) is requesting assistance from the public in finding 37-year-old Regis Simon (aka “Eddy Branch”) of Marksville, LA. Simon was reported missing in mid-March 2022. Information was received that he was likely the victim of a violent crime. Initially, APSO worked to assist the Mansura and Marksville Police Departments when it was initially believed his disappearance occurred within their jurisdictions. The case has now been turned over to the APSO Criminal Investigations Unit for further investigation. We are continuing to follow up on leads as they develop.
Written threat of violence at Mamou High School
The Mamou Police Department (MPD) responded to Mamou High School after being alerted about a written threat of violence, MPD said.
Sheriff’s Deputy in Louisiana Arrested for Alleged Illicit Acts Involving a Juvenile
Sheriff’s Deputy in Louisiana Arrested for Alleged Illicit Acts Involving a Juvenile. Vernon Parish, Louisiana – On September 22, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that during September 2022, the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office (VPSO) requested the LSP Special Victim’s Unit (LSP SVU) to investigate a complaint against one of their deputies regarding computer-aided solicitation of a child. During the inquiry, it was discovered that the suspect was communicating with a juvenile by sending explicit photographs and text messages.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
UPDATE: Ville Platte mother and her children found safe
Ville Platte Police are attempting to locate a mother and her children
theleesvilleleader.com
VPSO deputy accused of computer-aided solicitation of a minor
A deputy with the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office has been arrested for allegedly sending explicit photos and messages to a minor, according to authorities. Randy Kennedy, 57, was arrested by Louisiana State Police and booked into the Vernon Parish Jail on Sept. 21 on charges of computer-aided solicitation of a minor, indecent behavior with a juvenile, and malfeasance in office.
KSLA
NPD investigating fatal shooting at Carter’s Mobile Home Park
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - The Natchitoches Police Department (NPD) is investigating the shooting death of a 21-year-old. On Sept. 25 around 12:15 a.m., officers with NPD were dispatched to Carter’s Mobile Home Park on Saida Street in reference to a gunshot victim report. When they arrived, officers found Jaquarian Casson injured severely from a gunshot wound.
L'Observateur
MARKSVILLE WOMAN DIES IN HOUSE FIRE
AVOYELLES PARISH – The State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFM) has determined a midday fire in Marksville, that claimed the life of a female occupant, was caused by an unattended barbecue pit that got out of control. Around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, September 21, the Marksville Fire Department responded...
Man drives off road after being shot, crashed into tree
Hushiar Farsi Sumo, 46, of Houston, Tx., was driving when his vehicle left the road, traveled into the woods, and hit a tree, stated LCPD.
Opelousas police investigate early morning homicide
Opelousas Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred just after 1:00 a.m. in the 1100 block of Ina Clare Drive.
kalb.com
Man arrested in Grant Parish for killing 2 dogs and shooting at 2 people
GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - According to the Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office, a man was arrested on Thursday in the Williana community after fatally shooting two of his dogs and shooting at two people. Joseph Garrison, III, 38, barricaded himself inside of a garage after the shootings. Grant and...
Comments / 2