Utah State

Robb Report

This $12 Million Mountaintop Manse in North Carolina Is Like Living on Your Own ‘Yellowstone’ Family Ranch

Here’s a chance to live like the Duttons do—sans family drama. Trading the Montana wilderness for North Carolina’s Blue Ridge Mountains, this Western-style lodge resembles none other than the fictional Dutton Ranch seen in Yellowstone. For a cool $12 million, fans of the hit TV series can quite literally have their estate and chopper, too, à la Kevin Costner. Across the property’s eight-plus acres of land sits a main house, zip line, playground, walking trails and a sprawling meadow that, as you may or may not have expected, has its own helipad. Although, it should be noted that the cattle ranch...
DARBY, MT
Whiskey Riff

California Woman Comes Face To Face With Big Ol’ Black Bear On Hiking Trail

Too close for comfort. A California hiker came face to face with a bear this past week… and I mean FACE TO FACE. So close, she could get a whiff of the bear’s breath. Lucky for her, this bear’s wasn’t looking to savor some fresh meat. According to ABC 7, Victoria Pham was hiking along the Mount Wilson Hiking Trail in Sierra Madre, California, when a number of other hikers warned her about an animal on the trail. She ignored […] The post California Woman Comes Face To Face With Big Ol’ Black Bear On Hiking Trail first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
SIERRA MADRE, CA
State
Utah State
msn.com

The 10 Best State Parks For Fall Running, Riding, Hiking, and Camping

September 22 marked the fall equinox, the first official day of autumn. It’s a season synonymous with numerous things from pumpkin spice lattes and apple orchards to Halloween and football. Here at Runner’s World, we think state parks should be added to the list. With cooler temperatures (in...
Thrillist

Thousands of Yeti Coolers Are Washing Up on the Alaskan Shore

Cooler connoisseurs rejoice! Thousands of pricey Yeti coolers are washing up on the shores of Alaska after a cargo ship unintentionally sent a few cases overboard. All told, 109 cooler containers dropped into the sea near Washington's Olympic Peninsula last year. Now, residents of the Last Frontier are setting off...
ALASKA STATE
Norway
Japan
NewsBreak
People

Bow Hunter Suffers Nearly-Fatal Moose Attack in Colorado After Trying to Kill the Animal

The hunter was tackled and gouged by a moose after he fired a shot and missed, Colorado Parks and Wildlife  said, adding that an emergency GPS device likely saved his life A man's GPS emergency response device may have saved his life after a moose attacked him in Colorado. On Tuesday around noon, an archery hunter was sporting near Larimer County's Trap Creek when he fired a shot at a bull moose and missed. "The moose turned and charged, goring and trampling the man and inflicting life-threatening injuries," Colorado...
COLORADO STATE
CBS News

Pro bull rider Ouncie Mitchell shot dead in Salt Lake City

A pro bull rider was killed in Utah overnight Monday in what Salt Lake City police are calling a domestic violence homicide. Demetrius Omar Lateef Allen, who went by the name Ouncie Mitchell as a pro bull rider, was found shot outside an apartment complex in Salt Lake City, police said in a news release. Allen, 27, was taken to a hospital, where he died.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Outsider.com

WATCH: Montana Man Covered in Blood Details Grizzly Bear Attack in Shockingly Calm Video

What would you do if you got mauled by a grizzly bear? That is if you survived… Whatever your answer I’m sure it isn’t filming a selfie video. However, for one Montana man, that’s exactly what he did after not just being mauled by a bear but having to hike three miles back to his vehicle afterward. In the meantime, he decided to record his attack, for posterity’s sake, I’m sure.
MONTANA STATE

