Billings, MT

KULR8

Montana State Billings volleyball sweeps Rocky to stop six-match slide

BILLINGS — After the month Montana State Billings volleyball has had, a sweep against its city rival in Rocky Mountain College was just what the Yellowjackets needed. But despite the appearance on paper of dominance, the victory was far from easy. MSUB rallied from deficits of five points or...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Montana State Billings men's golf finishes up at Western Washington meet

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — The Montana State Billings men's golf team ended play Tuesday at the Western Washington University Invitational with a 14th-place finish out of 17 teams in the field. The Yellowjackets, who recorded a three-day score of 903 (297-298-308), had two top-50 individual finishers at the par-72 Bellingham...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

MSUB sweeps Rocky, snaps six-game skid

BILLINGS, Mont. – The Montana State University Billings volleyball team earned a hard-fought victory against crosstown rivals Rocky Mountain College, defeating the Battlin’ Bears in straight sets 3-0 (25-23, 29-27, 25-20) Tuesday night at Alterowitz Gym. Despite not taking a set, Rocky spent most of each set in...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Rocky Mountain College golf teams remain unbeaten

LAUREL — Rocky Mountain College’s men’s and women’s golf teams each won their separate Beartooth Invite team titles Tuesday at Laurel Golf Club, keeping each squad unbeaten thus far in the fall season. The Battlin’ Bears cleaned house across the two-day event, highlighted by sophomore Valentina...
LAUREL, MT
KULR8

Montana garners Big Sky Conference weekly awards on offense and defense

MISSOULA — Just four weeks into the regular season, the Montana defense has picked up its third Big Sky Defensive Player of the Week honor. During a 53-16 homecoming victory over Portland State Saturday, redshirt senior safety Robby Hauck tied for the team high with seven tackles. However, it...
BIG SKY, MT
KULR8

Blocking leads Montana State volleyball to win at Northern Colorado

GREELEY, Colo. — The Montana State volleyball team out-blocked Northern Colorado 14-6 while Jourdain Klein and Jordan Radick provided an offensive spark as the Bobcats rolled to a 25-20, 25-20, 17-25, 25-20 win over the Bears to remain undefeated in Big Sky Conference play after the opening week of league action.
BOZEMAN, MT
KULR8

Wrangler National Team Roping Finals return to Billings

BILLINGS — The Wrangler National Team Roping Finals return to the Magic City for the 17th consecutive year on Monday. The weeklong event is expected to attract between 5,000-7,000 teams and ropers come from all over the country along with Mexico and Canada said Dennis Tryan, president of the Wrangler Team Roping Championships.
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

MSU Billings hosts a new lecture series on Resiliency

BILLINGS, Mont. -- For the next four weeks MSU-billings is hosting a series on resiliency in an effort that these lectures will have a positive impact on the community. Dr. Ambrin Masood Associate Professor For the Department of Rehabilitation and Human Services discussed how increasing resiliency and adaptability can lead to good mental health.
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Possible shooting threat deemed unfounded at Skyview High School

BILLINGS, Mont. - The Billings Police Department said they received a report Tuesday night of a possible shooting threat At Skyview High school in Billings. BPD said via Twitter officers spoke with all parties involved, and they determined the threat to be unfounded. School will resume as usual Wednesday. More...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Memory Café creates space and time for those with memory loss.

Billings, MT- Learning you or your family member suffers from any kind of memory loss can be scary but Dementia Friendly Billings is working to turn that fear into understanding and acceptance. Dementia Friendly Billings works in the community with organizations to raise awareness and include people with dementia. In...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Almost time for the sugar beet harvest!

HUNTLEY, Mont. - Huntley farmer Greg Gabel said the early sugar beet harvest is already underway and the full harvest starts October 6. Gabel said they have battled wind and hail, but he still expects a good harvest. "This field here, the wind actually, as the beets were very tiny,...
HUNTLEY, MT
KULR8

Home prices increased 24.5% in Laurel over last year, according to Laurel realtor

LAUREL, Mont. - Laurel Broker and Owner of A Haus of Reality Angela Klein-Hughes said there was a 24.5% increase in home prices in Laurel over the past year. "We have seen about a 24.5% increase from last year," Klein-Hughes said. "That is not normal. These last couple of years have been escalating at a very rapid pace for the increase in home prices. On a normal year, when we have a balanced market, it is around a 2-3% increase a year (that we have seen in years past)."
LAUREL, MT

