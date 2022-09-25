NEPA GAYLA draws glittering crowd to support scholarship program

The reigning NEPA Pride Fest Royale 2022 Queen Eileen O’Brennan, right, stands with Colton Roberts. Tony Callaio | For Times Leader

WILKES-BARRE — The 2022 NEPA GAYLA: Out of the Gaylaxy event drew a glittering crowd to Genetti’s Hotel and Conference Center Grand Ballroom on Saturday night to support the NEPA Pride Project’s Scholarship Program and the NEPA Pride Project’s mission to celebrate, educate and demonstrate the power of local arts.

Attendees were encouraged to dress the to the theme of glittery moons, dazzling planets, bright stars, “making it a night of gaylactic memories,” as the official Facebook event page said. All were welcome to attend, regardless of gender, orientation, or relationship status, organizers said.

For more information about the NEPA Pride Project, visit https://www.facebook.com/nepaprideproject/.