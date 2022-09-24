Read full article on original website
Rockets Host Central Michigan in 92nd Annual Homecoming Game
TOLEDO, Ohio – With the non-conference season behind them, the Toledo Rockets begin a stretch of eight straight Mid-American Conference games, beginning with a battle vs. Central Michigan in the annual Homecoming game at the Glass Bowl this Saturday, Oct. 1 (3:30 p.m./NFL Network). Toledo (2-2, 0-0 MAC) and...
Two Rockets in Top 15 of Inverness Intercollegiate after Round One
TOLEDO, Ohio – Senior Palmer Yenrick and junior Jamie Tofte Nielsen of the Toledo men's golf team were both in the Top 15 following Monday's opening round of the Inverness Intercollegiate. The second round at the par-71, 7,265-yard Inverness Club was suspended due to darkness and will resume at 8:45 a.m. tomorrow with the third and final round to follow.
Toledo Shut Out by Northern Illinois on Senior Day
TOLEDO, Ohio – The Toledo women's soccer team hosted its first Mid-American Conference match of the season and came up on the losing side of a 2-0 final to Northern Illinois on Senior Day at Paul Hotmer Field Sunday afternoon. "It was a tough loss today," head coach TJ...
