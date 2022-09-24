TOLEDO, Ohio – Senior Palmer Yenrick and junior Jamie Tofte Nielsen of the Toledo men's golf team were both in the Top 15 following Monday's opening round of the Inverness Intercollegiate. The second round at the par-71, 7,265-yard Inverness Club was suspended due to darkness and will resume at 8:45 a.m. tomorrow with the third and final round to follow.

