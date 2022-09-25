ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slippery Rock, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Valley News Dispatch

Top WPIAL teams hold on to spots in Volleyball Coaches Association rankings

The WPIAL girls volleyball section schedule has reached the midway point, and races in all four classifications are heating up. The No. 1 teams in the Western Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association rankings — North Allegheny (Class 4A), Moon (Class 3A), Freeport (Class 2A) and Bishop Canevin (Class A) — held onto their spots as the polls were released Monday morning.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
27 First News

Joanne “JoJo” Streets, Lake Milton, Ohio

LAKE MILTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joanne Pauline “JoJo” (Ronyak) Streets, 61, most recently of Lake Milton, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Monday, September 26, 2022 at Canfield Healthcare Center. She was born on January 27, 1961 in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of...
LAKE MILTON, OH
27 First News

Paula J. Coleman, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paula J. Coleman, 46, passed away Sunday morning, September 25, 2022, at Mercy Health-St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital after a hard fought battle against ALS with her family by her side. Paula was born January 15, 1976 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Paul and Carol...
POLAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Liverpool, PA
Slippery Rock, PA
Sports
City
Slippery Rock, PA
Slippery Rock, PA
Football
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
27 First News

Kathryn A. “Kitty” Kelly, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Kathryn A. “Kitty” Kelly, 78, of New Castle passed away Saturday morning, September 24, 2022, in her home. Mrs. Kelly was born April 24, 1944, in New Castle, a daughter of John “Vincent” English and Virginia Mae (Fortney) English. A...
NEW CASTLE, PA
27 First News

Evelyn L. Pauley, Mineral Ridge, Ohio

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Evelyn L. Pauley of Mineral Ridge formerly of Powersville, Missouri, passed away on Sunday, September 25, 2022, at 8:45 p.m. in her residence with family members by her side. She was 98 years old. Evelyn was born in Virginia, Minnesota on May 12, 1924,...
MINERAL RIDGE, OH
27 First News

Kathleen J. Robertson, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kathleen Robertson, 73 of Youngstown, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 16, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born on April 28, 1949 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of late Deloris McNutt. Kathleen was a member of Sacred Heart Church in...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Marx
27 First News

Charles “Doug” Douglas Molesy, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles “Doug” Douglas Molesy, 72 of Warren, Ohio, passed away Sunday, September 25, 2022, at his home. He was born June 11, 1950, in Morgantown, West Virginia, the son of the late Earnest Franklin Molesy and the late Betty Jean Pounds Molesy Gibson.
WARREN, OH
27 First News

Tina Lynn Womack, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tina Lynn Womack was born in Youngstown, Ohio on February 11, 1966, the daughter of Barbara Ann Jackson and Frederick Warren Howie. She went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 17, 2022. Tina attended East High School and graduated in 1984. She...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Yarnell C. “Ya-Ya” Green, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Yarnell C. “Ya-Ya” Green, Jr., 32 of Youngstown, departed this life on Sunday, September 18, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Healthcare Center Youngstown Campus. Ya-Ya was born March 25, 1990 in Youngstown, a son of Yarnell Mister Green, Sr. and Harriet Blair. Yarnell was...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Deborah Jo Tomon, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Deborah Jo Tomon, 66 of Hillside Way, died surrounded by her family Monday, September 26, 2022 at UPMC Hamot Medical Center in Erie, Pennsylvania. She was born in New Castle on November 19, 1955, a daughter of the late Joseph Retort, Sr. and Charlotte...
NEW CASTLE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Accident#Lights Up#American Football#German#Oktoberfest
27 First News

Margaret “Peggy” Simkins, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – It is with great sadness that we share the passing of Margaret J. “Peggy” Simkins, who passed away peacefully Tuesday, September 20. She was 61. She was born January 13, 1961, in Youngstown and was a daughter of John E. and Margaret E....
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Angel Cancel, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Angel Cancel, 96 of Blacklick, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at Smith’s Mill Health Campus, with his family by his side. He was born November 16, 1925, in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico. Angel lived in Campbell for 50 years. He worked at the...
CAMPBELL, OH
27 First News

Thomas Hendricks, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas Hendricks, 85, was born December 7, 1936 in Youngstown and passed away Sunday, September 25, 2022 at Hospice House, Poland, Ohio. He lived a full life. He graduated from Austintown Fitch High School in 1954, then attended Youngstown State University before going on to...
COLUMBIANA, OH
27 First News

James “Jim” Russell Antel, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – James “Jim” Russell Antel, 72 of Hermitage, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, September 26, 2022, in his home. Mr. Antel was born on November 1, 1949, in Sewickley, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Robert and Elva (Cujas) Antel. He lived his childhood...
HERMITAGE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
27 First News

Betty J. Jones, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty J. Jones, 67, passed away Wednesday, September 21, 2022. A lifelong resident of Youngstown, Betty was born June 1, 1955 to L.C. and Melzena (Holmes) Hall. After graduating from East High School in 1973, Betty held several administrative positions in health care and with...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Joseph Robert Beam, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph Robert Beam, 82, died Monday, September 19, 2022, at Akron General Hospital. He was born on October 12, 1939 in Akron, son of the late Joseph and Ann (Schafer) Beam. Joseph served in the United States Army. He was a member St. Paul Catholic...
SALEM, OH
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Meet the Team: Pitt Men’s Basketball Kicks off 2022-23 Season

The 2022-23 Pitt basketball season officially began on Monday, as the Panthers hit the court at the Petersen Events Center for their first official practice of the year. Pitt is now in year five of the Jeff Capel-era, and things have not gone according to plan over his first four. However, this season’s group has heightened expectations and a now-or-never mindset from top to bottom.
PITTSBURGH, PA
27 First News

Louise Amelia Paglia, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Louise Amelia Paglia, 91, of St. John XXIII Home, Hermitage, formerly of Ellwood City, died Monday evening September 26, 2022 at Sharon Regional Hospital after a brief illness. Mrs. Paglia was born February 25, 1931 in Perry Township (Lawrence County), Pennsylvania, a daughter of Frank...
HERMITAGE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy