The WPIAL girls volleyball section schedule has reached the midway point, and races in all four classifications are heating up. The No. 1 teams in the Western Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association rankings — North Allegheny (Class 4A), Moon (Class 3A), Freeport (Class 2A) and Bishop Canevin (Class A) — held onto their spots as the polls were released Monday morning.
Joanne “JoJo” Streets, Lake Milton, Ohio
LAKE MILTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joanne Pauline “JoJo” (Ronyak) Streets, 61, most recently of Lake Milton, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Monday, September 26, 2022 at Canfield Healthcare Center. She was born on January 27, 1961 in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of...
Paula J. Coleman, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paula J. Coleman, 46, passed away Sunday morning, September 25, 2022, at Mercy Health-St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital after a hard fought battle against ALS with her family by her side. Paula was born January 15, 1976 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Paul and Carol...
Slippery Rock, Carnegie Mellon, Penn State Move Up in Respective AFCA Top 25 Polls
WACO, TEXAS – It was a good week for several area college football programs, as Slippery Rock, Carnegie Mellon, and Penn State continued to climb in their respective Top 25 AFCA Coaches Polls following wins. Slippery Rock is coming off a 30-2 drubbing of Seton Hill on Saturday and...
Kathryn A. “Kitty” Kelly, New Castle, PA
NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Kathryn A. “Kitty” Kelly, 78, of New Castle passed away Saturday morning, September 24, 2022, in her home. Mrs. Kelly was born April 24, 1944, in New Castle, a daughter of John “Vincent” English and Virginia Mae (Fortney) English. A...
Evelyn L. Pauley, Mineral Ridge, Ohio
MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Evelyn L. Pauley of Mineral Ridge formerly of Powersville, Missouri, passed away on Sunday, September 25, 2022, at 8:45 p.m. in her residence with family members by her side. She was 98 years old. Evelyn was born in Virginia, Minnesota on May 12, 1924,...
Kathleen J. Robertson, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kathleen Robertson, 73 of Youngstown, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 16, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born on April 28, 1949 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of late Deloris McNutt. Kathleen was a member of Sacred Heart Church in...
Charles “Doug” Douglas Molesy, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles “Doug” Douglas Molesy, 72 of Warren, Ohio, passed away Sunday, September 25, 2022, at his home. He was born June 11, 1950, in Morgantown, West Virginia, the son of the late Earnest Franklin Molesy and the late Betty Jean Pounds Molesy Gibson.
Tina Lynn Womack, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tina Lynn Womack was born in Youngstown, Ohio on February 11, 1966, the daughter of Barbara Ann Jackson and Frederick Warren Howie. She went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 17, 2022. Tina attended East High School and graduated in 1984. She...
Yarnell C. “Ya-Ya” Green, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Yarnell C. “Ya-Ya” Green, Jr., 32 of Youngstown, departed this life on Sunday, September 18, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Healthcare Center Youngstown Campus. Ya-Ya was born March 25, 1990 in Youngstown, a son of Yarnell Mister Green, Sr. and Harriet Blair. Yarnell was...
Deborah Jo Tomon, New Castle, PA
NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Deborah Jo Tomon, 66 of Hillside Way, died surrounded by her family Monday, September 26, 2022 at UPMC Hamot Medical Center in Erie, Pennsylvania. She was born in New Castle on November 19, 1955, a daughter of the late Joseph Retort, Sr. and Charlotte...
Margaret “Peggy” Simkins, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – It is with great sadness that we share the passing of Margaret J. “Peggy” Simkins, who passed away peacefully Tuesday, September 20. She was 61. She was born January 13, 1961, in Youngstown and was a daughter of John E. and Margaret E....
Angel Cancel, Campbell, Ohio
CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Angel Cancel, 96 of Blacklick, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at Smith’s Mill Health Campus, with his family by his side. He was born November 16, 1925, in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico. Angel lived in Campbell for 50 years. He worked at the...
Thomas Hendricks, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas Hendricks, 85, was born December 7, 1936 in Youngstown and passed away Sunday, September 25, 2022 at Hospice House, Poland, Ohio. He lived a full life. He graduated from Austintown Fitch High School in 1954, then attended Youngstown State University before going on to...
James “Jim” Russell Antel, Hermitage, PA
HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – James “Jim” Russell Antel, 72 of Hermitage, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, September 26, 2022, in his home. Mr. Antel was born on November 1, 1949, in Sewickley, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Robert and Elva (Cujas) Antel. He lived his childhood...
Betty J. Jones, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty J. Jones, 67, passed away Wednesday, September 21, 2022. A lifelong resident of Youngstown, Betty was born June 1, 1955 to L.C. and Melzena (Holmes) Hall. After graduating from East High School in 1973, Betty held several administrative positions in health care and with...
Joseph Robert Beam, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph Robert Beam, 82, died Monday, September 19, 2022, at Akron General Hospital. He was born on October 12, 1939 in Akron, son of the late Joseph and Ann (Schafer) Beam. Joseph served in the United States Army. He was a member St. Paul Catholic...
Meet the Team: Pitt Men’s Basketball Kicks off 2022-23 Season
The 2022-23 Pitt basketball season officially began on Monday, as the Panthers hit the court at the Petersen Events Center for their first official practice of the year. Pitt is now in year five of the Jeff Capel-era, and things have not gone according to plan over his first four. However, this season’s group has heightened expectations and a now-or-never mindset from top to bottom.
Louise Amelia Paglia, Hermitage, PA
HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Louise Amelia Paglia, 91, of St. John XXIII Home, Hermitage, formerly of Ellwood City, died Monday evening September 26, 2022 at Sharon Regional Hospital after a brief illness. Mrs. Paglia was born February 25, 1931 in Perry Township (Lawrence County), Pennsylvania, a daughter of Frank...
