Yardbarker

Jamal Crawford Says He Doesn't Respect Any NBA All-Time List That Doesn't Include Kobe Bryant In The Top 5: "The Mentality, Along With Everything Else Is The Great Separator..."

When it comes to the best of the best in the NBA, names like Michael Jordan and LeBron James frequently come up in debates and conversations. But when it comes time to determine Kobe Bryant's place on the All-Time ranking, the opinions are much more varied. While he's easily up there next to LeBron and Jordan to some, Kobe isn't even a top 10 all-time player for others.
NBA
Yardbarker

Ja Morant Teases Jae Crowder Returning To The Memphis Grizzlies: "Back Soon"

One of the most surprising trade sagas of the offseason brewed on the back-burner for most of it. This saga includes Jae Crowder wanting out of the Phoenix Suns after 2 seasons of great success with the squad. Crowder had been teasing his departure from the Suns for a while, with Adrian Wojnarowski confirming earlier today that the Suns are looking to move on from Crowder and that he won't appear for training camp.
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Knicks guard Derrick Rose reveals shocking weight loss, health status after injury-plagued 2021-22

When the name Derrick Rose pops up, one question immediately comes to the mind of NBA fans: ‘Is he healthy?’ That is the unfortunate reality for the New York Knicks guard since his career-altering ACL injury in the 2012 playoffs back with the Chicago Bulls. Rose missed a significant number of games last season yet again, suiting up for only 26 games (four starts) amid nagging ankle problems, but it appears he is ready to give the Knicks a huge boost after playing well during the Knicks’ short-lived playoff run in 2021.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen, 48, Reportedly ‘Dating’ Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus, 31: It’s ‘On The Down Low’

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan seem to be Hollywood’s hottest new couple! The 48-year-old Real Housewives Of Miami star and 31-year-old son of Michael Jordan were spotted looking very close at Catch Steak restaurant in New York City, NY on Sept. 22, and have reportedly been trying to keep it under wraps due to a “rift” between Michael and Larsa’s ex-husband Scottie Pippen. “Marcus and Larsa are dating and have been spending more time together in recent weeks,” a source told Us Weekly. “They are trying to keep it on the down low because of the rift between Scottie and Michael.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

More shocking details revealed on how Ime Udoka’s affair was uncovered

Additional details have emerged on how Ime Udoka’s affair with a married Boston Celtics staffer was uncovered. According to Kevin Frazier of Entertainment Tonight, the relationship was revealed when the woman’s husband overheard a private conversation between his wife and Udoka on a home doorbell camera. Entertainment Tonight...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

New York Knicks Sign Former Toronto Raptors Player

View the original article to see embedded media. The New York Knicks will begin training camp later this week and play their first preseason game on Oct. 4th at home against the Detroit Pistons at Madison Square Garden. This time of the year is when many teams make a lot...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Karl-Anthony Towns Goes Viral After Picking Up Huge Bar Tab: "Man That Pen Work Good This Summer"

Karl-Anthony Towns has had a pretty good offseason for the most part. The Minnesota Timberwolves gave him a 4-year, $224 million extension very early on in the free agency period and they now have him under contract for 6 seasons. Some more good news for Towns would follow just a few days later in the form of the team trading for Rudy Gobert in a blockbuster move.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Kendrick Perkins Fires A Shot At Brad Stevens: "There’s Speculation Because Of The Reports That Were Put Out By The Boston Celtics, So They Didn't Do A Great Job From The Jump Of Actually Protecting The Women In Their Organization."

The Boston Celtics have found themselves in a hot mess because of the whole Ime Udoka situation. No one was quite sure about what had gone on because of some vague reporting at first but it became clear soon enough that he had engaged in a relationship with a woman who is a member of the team staff.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

The Knicks Finally Get To Show Off Their New Big 3

The New York Knicks are trying to push past the dreadful season they just had. After a very promising year in 2020-21, the Knicks fell from grace in a major way and missed the playoffs completely at the end of 2021-22. The team did some work in the offseason in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

