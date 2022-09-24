Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor Kathy Hochul Urges NY Republicans to Leave the State – a Record Number of Them Actually GoBrooklyn LassiterNew York City, NY
Murphy Signs 3 Bills into Law, Vetoes 4Morristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Mayor Adams Called Governor Abbott the Real Victim Over the MigrantsTom HandyTexas State
Opinion: Monmouth County Car Thefts Are A Sign Of Failed Crime PolicyOssiana TepfenhartMonmouth County, NJ
Luxury sports lounge Bounce Sporting Club coming soon to Delray BeachBest of South FloridaDelray Beach, FL
Related
Yardbarker
Jamal Crawford Says He Doesn't Respect Any NBA All-Time List That Doesn't Include Kobe Bryant In The Top 5: "The Mentality, Along With Everything Else Is The Great Separator..."
When it comes to the best of the best in the NBA, names like Michael Jordan and LeBron James frequently come up in debates and conversations. But when it comes time to determine Kobe Bryant's place on the All-Time ranking, the opinions are much more varied. While he's easily up there next to LeBron and Jordan to some, Kobe isn't even a top 10 all-time player for others.
Yardbarker
Ja Morant Teases Jae Crowder Returning To The Memphis Grizzlies: "Back Soon"
One of the most surprising trade sagas of the offseason brewed on the back-burner for most of it. This saga includes Jae Crowder wanting out of the Phoenix Suns after 2 seasons of great success with the squad. Crowder had been teasing his departure from the Suns for a while, with Adrian Wojnarowski confirming earlier today that the Suns are looking to move on from Crowder and that he won't appear for training camp.
Yardbarker
NBA Agent Drops Huge Truth Bomb On Ime Udoka's Coaching Future: "He's Done."
On the surface, nothing about Ime Udoka's current situation is simple. After leading his team to the NBA Finals in his very first year, Udoka's relationship/affair with a fellow Celtics staffer came to light this summer, and it has resulted in a one-year suspension for the coach. But that's not...
Yardbarker
Knicks guard Derrick Rose reveals shocking weight loss, health status after injury-plagued 2021-22
When the name Derrick Rose pops up, one question immediately comes to the mind of NBA fans: ‘Is he healthy?’ That is the unfortunate reality for the New York Knicks guard since his career-altering ACL injury in the 2012 playoffs back with the Chicago Bulls. Rose missed a significant number of games last season yet again, suiting up for only 26 games (four starts) amid nagging ankle problems, but it appears he is ready to give the Knicks a huge boost after playing well during the Knicks’ short-lived playoff run in 2021.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
James Harden Flexes His Peak Gym Body In Viral Photo With Allen Iverson Mural
After several seasons of drama and chaos, James Harden has really ignited his doubters and haters. Now, with so much to prove, Harden will have to work harder than ever before if he wants to call this season a success for his legacy. While some Sixers fans continue to worry...
Larsa Pippen, 48, Reportedly ‘Dating’ Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus, 31: It’s ‘On The Down Low’
Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan seem to be Hollywood’s hottest new couple! The 48-year-old Real Housewives Of Miami star and 31-year-old son of Michael Jordan were spotted looking very close at Catch Steak restaurant in New York City, NY on Sept. 22, and have reportedly been trying to keep it under wraps due to a “rift” between Michael and Larsa’s ex-husband Scottie Pippen. “Marcus and Larsa are dating and have been spending more time together in recent weeks,” a source told Us Weekly. “They are trying to keep it on the down low because of the rift between Scottie and Michael.”
Yardbarker
More shocking details revealed on how Ime Udoka’s affair was uncovered
Additional details have emerged on how Ime Udoka’s affair with a married Boston Celtics staffer was uncovered. According to Kevin Frazier of Entertainment Tonight, the relationship was revealed when the woman’s husband overheard a private conversation between his wife and Udoka on a home doorbell camera. Entertainment Tonight...
Nets star PG Kyrie Irving: 'I gave up 4 years, 100-something million to be unvaccinated'
Along with men's tennis star Novak Djokovic, Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets has been one of the most notable and outspoken superstar athletes when it comes to the COVID-19 vaccine. Still unvaccinated, the seven-time All-Star missed a number of home games last season due to restrictions for unvaccinated people in New York City, though that changed in March.
RELATED PEOPLE
Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Debuts New Look At Media Day
Butler said he is unsure if he will keep hairdo during the season
Yardbarker
New York Knicks Sign Former Toronto Raptors Player
View the original article to see embedded media. The New York Knicks will begin training camp later this week and play their first preseason game on Oct. 4th at home against the Detroit Pistons at Madison Square Garden. This time of the year is when many teams make a lot...
Yardbarker
Karl-Anthony Towns Goes Viral After Picking Up Huge Bar Tab: "Man That Pen Work Good This Summer"
Karl-Anthony Towns has had a pretty good offseason for the most part. The Minnesota Timberwolves gave him a 4-year, $224 million extension very early on in the free agency period and they now have him under contract for 6 seasons. Some more good news for Towns would follow just a few days later in the form of the team trading for Rudy Gobert in a blockbuster move.
Yardbarker
Michael Jordan Revealed That Coming Out Of Retirement And Playing For The Wizards Was One Of The Biggest Mistakes He Made In Washington
Michael Jordan was a force of nature during his time with the Chicago Bulls as he won 5 MVPs and a record 10 scoring titles. He would also win 6 championships in the 1990s to firmly establish himself as the greatest player of all time. When you have had a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
NBA Fans Blast Kevin Durant After He Explained Why He Wanted To Leave The Brooklyn Nets: "Your Loyalty Is Zero, You Just Want To Play For The Superteams"
During the NBA''s annual 'Media Day' event on Monday, Kevin Durant had to face the music after a summer of chaos and turmoil with the Nets. Remember, it was Durant who asked for a trade after getting swept in the first round before later making an ultimatum to Nets owner Joe Tsai.
Yardbarker
Cameron Payne Says His ‘Heart Sank’ After Hearing Rumors Of Suns Trading For Kevin Durant: "Thank The Lord It Didn't Happen"
The Phoenix Suns have had an incredibly rough offseason after one of the all-time terrible endings to a season. The 64-win Suns were eliminated from the second round of the playoffs by an underdog Dallas Mavericks team that blew the Suns out in Phoenix in Game 7 in one of the most one-sided Game 7's in playoff history.
Yardbarker
Lakers’ Patrick Beverley shares never-been-told story involving his sister, Russell Westbrook
It’s no secret that Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley don’t like each other very much. As it turns out, however, the beef between the two Los Angeles Lakers teammate might actually be a thing of the past. In a recent interview, Beverley revealed a never-before-heard story involving his...
Yardbarker
LeBron James Reacts To Ohio State's All-Black Jerseys: “And By The Way These Black Unis Are Sick!”
LeBron James' allegiance to Ohio State is well known at this point. James is a massive Buckeyes fan who has stated in the past that if he had decided to go to college instead of directly entering the NBA from high school, then he would have headed over to OSU.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
Kendrick Perkins Fires A Shot At Brad Stevens: "There’s Speculation Because Of The Reports That Were Put Out By The Boston Celtics, So They Didn't Do A Great Job From The Jump Of Actually Protecting The Women In Their Organization."
The Boston Celtics have found themselves in a hot mess because of the whole Ime Udoka situation. No one was quite sure about what had gone on because of some vague reporting at first but it became clear soon enough that he had engaged in a relationship with a woman who is a member of the team staff.
Yardbarker
Adrian Wojnarowski Confirms That Ime Udoka's Career Is Not Over: "This Is Not Going To Be A Death Knell For Him..."
In the aftermath of a major scandal, Celtics coach Ime Udoka is facing the possibility of his coaching career being over for good. With so much weight surrounding the crisis in Boston, it seems only a matter of time before his suspension turns into a full-blown exit. And while some...
Yardbarker
The Knicks Finally Get To Show Off Their New Big 3
The New York Knicks are trying to push past the dreadful season they just had. After a very promising year in 2020-21, the Knicks fell from grace in a major way and missed the playoffs completely at the end of 2021-22. The team did some work in the offseason in...
Yardbarker
JJ Redick On How Kawhi Leonard Prevented The Philadelphia 76ers From Winning The 2019 NBA Title: "He Went On Full Michael Jordan Mode"
The 2019 NBA playoffs were one of the most exciting in recent years. Many teams had serious championship aspirations going into the postseason, but it was the Toronto Raptors who prevailed above everybody, beating the Golden State Warriors in the Finals to win the first championship in Raptors history. It...
Comments / 0