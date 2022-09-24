ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UH DE Derek Parish to miss remainder of season with torn bicep

Houston defensive end Derek Parish will miss the remainder of the season after suffering a torn bicep late in the second quarter against Rice, head coach Dana Holgorsen said on Monday morning. “It makes me sick (with) the kind of year that he was having,” Holgorsen said. “Unfortunately, he’s done.”...
