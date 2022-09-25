Read full article on original website
Harris County Sheriff's Office seeks public's help solving Greenhouse area cold case murderCovering KatyHarris County, TX
Child molester who assaulted three preteen girls gets life in prisonCovering KatyHarris County, TX
Houston driver rear-ends patrol vehicle blocking traffic for fatal accident investigationhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Man arrested for alleged threat on the Fort Bend County FairCovering KatyFort Bend County, TX
College Media Network
UH’s nonconference play leaves Dana Holgorsen with many questions
If you didn’t watch the game, you would have thought UH had come out on the losing end of the Bayou Bucket based on the way Dana Holgorsen aired out his frustrations during his postgame press conference. “I don’t know what to say,” Holgorsen said. “We’re somehow 2-2.”...
underdogdynasty.com
Houston star DE Derek Parish out for season with torn bicep injury
Through four weeks of the 2022 season, Houston defensive end Derek Parish had been lighting up backfields to an unfathomable degree. However, the star pass rusher’s promising season officially concluded in the first half of the Cougars’ 34-27 victory over Rice last Saturday as he suffered a season-ending torn bicep.
collegehoopstoday.com
Kelvin Sampson: I love Terrance Arceneaux
There’s many reasons to be bullish on Houston during the upcoming season. The Cougars will welcome back two of the best players in the American Athletic Conference — Marcus Sasser (17.7 points) and Tramon Mark (10.1 points) — after both missed the majority of last year due to injuries. Houston also returns its starting point guard in Jamal Shead (10 points, 5.8 assists, three rebounds) and brings in a five-star prospect in freshman big man Jarace Walker.
All the Roadrunners we saw during UTSA's win over Texas Southern
UTSA football was back in the Alamodome this week hosting the Texas Southern Tigers. Rowdy fans donned their signature hues for an "Orange Out" of the stadium as UTSA's Frank Harris led the Roadrunners to their second win this season. The final score was 52-24. From tailgating to game plays, here's a bit of what you missed on Saturday, September 24 at the Alamodome. Photos by Isaiah Alonzo for MySA.
Click2Houston.com
Girl On The Run: Nguyen a Breakout Star After Strong Freshman Debut
MELISSA NGUYEN HAD AN IDEA HER DAUGHTER, SOPHIA, MIGHT BE A GIFTED ATHLETE WHEN SOPHIA RAN THE “GIRLS ON THE RUN” RACE FOR HER SCHOOL IN THE FOURTH GRADE. “Whenever she ran, her coach would have me come and run with her because she was the fastest one,” Melissa said. “I’d run and keep up with her so that he could be with the other girls. In that moment, I felt like she could be on to something.”
fox26houston.com
Father claims hair discrimination against his daughter during Cy-Creek HS Volleyball game
CYPRESS, Texas - A local father claims his daughter faced hair discrimination during a high school volleyball game after a student was forced to remove beads from her braids before the game started. Trell Carson says his 14-year-old daughter was humiliated when she was forced to cut the beads out...
Click2Houston.com
‘She felt humiliated’: Cy-Creek volleyball player says referee forced her to take out her hair beads during game
HARRIS COUNTY – The ninth-grade volleyball game between Cypress Creek High School and Jersey Village High School had not begun when Santana Harris said her coach summoned her over to speak with a game official. “I see the referee talking to my coach and pointing to me and making...
How Hurricane Ian will indirectly impact Texas
While Florida is bracing for major impacts from Hurricane Ian, Texas and other parts of the South will be enjoying an indirect impact in the form of drier and cooler air.
WATCH: 12-Foot Texas Gator Puts Up a Fight While Being Dragged Out From Underneath Car
Early Monday morning, Harris County police received a strange, rather unsettling call. The sun had yet to rise, and their coffee had yet to be drunk, but they were already on the way to a Houston subdivision to assist in the removal of a gator. Now, alligator sightings in Texas...
spacecityweather.com
Fall’s first real cold front will push into Houston today, and it will stay around for awhile
My friends it has been a long—so very long —summer. We have seen record warmth in June and July, and plenty of high temperatures in the upper 90s during the last week. A total of 131 days have come and gone since Houston’s high temperature first hit 95 degrees this year, on May 18. Fortunately, I’m pretty confident that today is the last day of summer 2022.
cw39.com
Houston weather: cold front brings dry air, coolest temps since April
HOUSTON (KIAH) — It’s the type of weather most of Houston has been looking forward to for months as a cold front brings several fall-like days. The front eases through on Monday, resulting in a modest drop in daytime temperatures, and a more significant drop in overnight temperatures.
Click2Houston.com
Woman killed in west Houston shooting identified as popular Memphis rapper ‘Lotta Cash Desoto’; suspect charged
HOUSTON – The 25-year-old woman who was fatally shot in west Houston over the weekend was a popular rapper who recently moved to Houston. Fans and her record label poured out tributes to Destinee Govan, who performed under the alias, “Lotta Cash Desoto.”. Christian Isaiah Williams, 24, has...
Fast Casual
Chick N Max signs 25-unit deal for Houston
Witchita, Kansas-based Chick N Max is headed to Texas, thanks to a 25-unit area development agreement with Aaron Johnson, a nearly 30-year veteran of the franchise industry with such brands as Bennigan's, Smashburger and Mod Pizza. Johnson, who signed a deal in June with the chain to open three units,...
houstononthecheap.com
Houston Italian Restaurants – 10 Best Italian food places near you for pizzas, pastas, and more!
When you think of Houston, Italian food is probably not what comes to mind. But one of the best parts of living in Houston is just how diverse the restaurant scene is. And if you find yours googling “Best Italian Restaurants near me”, we have you covered!. Whether...
Houston Chronicle
Barrett-Jackson Returns To Houston Next Month
Barrett-Jackson returns to Houston next month from October 20-22. Barrett-Jackson says Houston 2022 will feature an eclectic mix of supercars, muscle cars, Resto-Mods, customs, classics and late-model collectible vehicles. The three-day event will have a lot to live up to given the success of Barrett-Jackson's other events this year. "This...
foursquare.com
The 15 Best Places for Sausage in Houston
Andrew Tripp: Brisket, jerk chicken, venison and pork sausage… everything is INCREDIBLE!. Eater: “Bram” Tripp is manning the pits, smoking up briskets, three different types of sausage, pulled pork, and other meaty delights. Also on offer are unique offerings like elotes and chips & queso. Scott S.:...
KWTX
Missing Houston area teacher not seen since Thursday
HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - Alvin Independent School District a teacher has been missing since Thursday, the district stated. KTRK reports Alvin ISD has shared the disappearance of Michelle Reynolds, who was last heard from Thursday and last location is unknown. Reynolds is a 6th grade Reading and Language Arts in...
momcollective.com
Your Ultimate Guide to the Texas Renaissance Festival
Huzzah, ladies! It is almost time for the most enchanting, exciting and always entertaining Texas Renaissance Festival! If you have never ventured up to the Magnolia area to partake in this event, you need to take that trip this season. I have been going every year for the past 25 years, oftentimes dressed to impress, and always have a rousing good time. Let me give you all the info and tips for making this a fun family adventure this fall.
Fort Bend Star
Stafford MSD institutes new athletics policies after fights at homecoming
Stafford MSD has banned backpacks at athletic events and has instituted several other new measures after a series of fights during the district’s homecoming last weekend, according to a news release. District administrators did not elaborate on the fights, but said the new policies were meant to curb such...
Click2Houston.com
Houston resident, businessman, rapper 50 Cent, strikes drink deal with Houston Astros ⚾🥂
HOUSTON – The Houston Astros and rapper, philanthropist, and new Clutch City resident 50 Cent struck a partnership between the MLB franchise and his company Sire Spirits. Fifty, whose birth name is Curtis Jackson, is the owner of Sire Spirits which retails spirits and wine in stores across the nation.
