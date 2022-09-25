ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

College Media Network

UH’s nonconference play leaves Dana Holgorsen with many questions

If you didn’t watch the game, you would have thought UH had come out on the losing end of the Bayou Bucket based on the way Dana Holgorsen aired out his frustrations during his postgame press conference. “I don’t know what to say,” Holgorsen said. “We’re somehow 2-2.”...
HOUSTON, TX
underdogdynasty.com

Houston star DE Derek Parish out for season with torn bicep injury

Through four weeks of the 2022 season, Houston defensive end Derek Parish had been lighting up backfields to an unfathomable degree. However, the star pass rusher’s promising season officially concluded in the first half of the Cougars’ 34-27 victory over Rice last Saturday as he suffered a season-ending torn bicep.
HOUSTON, TX
collegehoopstoday.com

Kelvin Sampson: I love Terrance Arceneaux

There’s many reasons to be bullish on Houston during the upcoming season. The Cougars will welcome back two of the best players in the American Athletic Conference — Marcus Sasser (17.7 points) and Tramon Mark (10.1 points) — after both missed the majority of last year due to injuries. Houston also returns its starting point guard in Jamal Shead (10 points, 5.8 assists, three rebounds) and brings in a five-star prospect in freshman big man Jarace Walker.
HOUSTON, TX
mySanAntonio.com

All the Roadrunners we saw during UTSA's win over Texas Southern

UTSA football was back in the Alamodome this week hosting the Texas Southern Tigers. Rowdy fans donned their signature hues for an "Orange Out" of the stadium as UTSA's Frank Harris led the Roadrunners to their second win this season. The final score was 52-24. From tailgating to game plays, here's a bit of what you missed on Saturday, September 24 at the Alamodome. Photos by Isaiah Alonzo for MySA. 
HOUSTON, TX
Rice, TX
Texas Football
Houston, TX
Click2Houston.com

Girl On The Run: Nguyen a Breakout Star After Strong Freshman Debut

MELISSA NGUYEN HAD AN IDEA HER DAUGHTER, SOPHIA, MIGHT BE A GIFTED ATHLETE WHEN SOPHIA RAN THE “GIRLS ON THE RUN” RACE FOR HER SCHOOL IN THE FOURTH GRADE. “Whenever she ran, her coach would have me come and run with her because she was the fastest one,” Melissa said. “I’d run and keep up with her so that he could be with the other girls. In that moment, I felt like she could be on to something.”
HOUSTON, TX
spacecityweather.com

Fall’s first real cold front will push into Houston today, and it will stay around for awhile

My friends it has been a long—so very long —summer. We have seen record warmth in June and July, and plenty of high temperatures in the upper 90s during the last week. A total of 131 days have come and gone since Houston’s high temperature first hit 95 degrees this year, on May 18. Fortunately, I’m pretty confident that today is the last day of summer 2022.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Houston weather: cold front brings dry air, coolest temps since April

HOUSTON (KIAH) — It’s the type of weather most of Houston has been looking forward to for months as a cold front brings several fall-like days. The front eases through on Monday, resulting in a modest drop in daytime temperatures, and a more significant drop in overnight temperatures.
HOUSTON, TX
Fast Casual

Chick N Max signs 25-unit deal for Houston

Witchita, Kansas-based Chick N Max is headed to Texas, thanks to a 25-unit area development agreement with Aaron Johnson, a nearly 30-year veteran of the franchise industry with such brands as Bennigan's, Smashburger and Mod Pizza. Johnson, who signed a deal in June with the chain to open three units,...
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Chronicle

Barrett-Jackson Returns To Houston Next Month

Barrett-Jackson returns to Houston next month from October 20-22. Barrett-Jackson says Houston 2022 will feature an eclectic mix of supercars, muscle cars, Resto-Mods, customs, classics and late-model collectible vehicles. The three-day event will have a lot to live up to given the success of Barrett-Jackson's other events this year. "This...
HOUSTON, TX
foursquare.com

The 15 Best Places for Sausage in Houston

Andrew Tripp: Brisket, jerk chicken, venison and pork sausage… everything is INCREDIBLE!. Eater: “Bram” Tripp is manning the pits, smoking up briskets, three different types of sausage, pulled pork, and other meaty delights. Also on offer are unique offerings like elotes and chips & queso. Scott S.:...
HOUSTON, TX
KWTX

Missing Houston area teacher not seen since Thursday

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - Alvin Independent School District a teacher has been missing since Thursday, the district stated. KTRK reports Alvin ISD has shared the disappearance of Michelle Reynolds, who was last heard from Thursday and last location is unknown. Reynolds is a 6th grade Reading and Language Arts in...
HOUSTON, TX
momcollective.com

Your Ultimate Guide to the Texas Renaissance Festival

Huzzah, ladies! It is almost time for the most enchanting, exciting and always entertaining Texas Renaissance Festival! If you have never ventured up to the Magnolia area to partake in this event, you need to take that trip this season. I have been going every year for the past 25 years, oftentimes dressed to impress, and always have a rousing good time. Let me give you all the info and tips for making this a fun family adventure this fall.
TEXAS STATE
Fort Bend Star

Stafford MSD institutes new athletics policies after fights at homecoming

Stafford MSD has banned backpacks at athletic events and has instituted several other new measures after a series of fights during the district’s homecoming last weekend, according to a news release. District administrators did not elaborate on the fights, but said the new policies were meant to curb such...
STAFFORD, TX

