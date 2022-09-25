ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Alt 101.7

Alabama vs. Texas A&M Kick-off Time Set in Stone

The Alabama Crimson Tide's most anticipated home game of the season officially has a kickoff time. The Tide welcomes Jimbo Fisher and the Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday, Oct. 8 for a primetime showdown. Alabama and Texas A&M are scheduled as the second game in a CBS double-header and is...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alt 101.7

Tuscaloosa Strip to Go Pedestrian-Only After Bama Game Saturday

The Tuscaloosa Strip will be closed to vehicle traffic for several hours after the Alabama Crimson Tide takes on Vanderbilt in Bryant-Denny Stadium Saturday. The University of Alabama took to Twitter Friday to announce their plans to collaborate with the Tuscaloosa Police Department and limit traffic on a small stretch of University Boulevard late Saturday night.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alt 101.7

Tuscaloosa County School Board Approves New Football Stadium For Brookwood

Tide 100.9's local high school football coverage is powered by The University of Alabama Online, "Where Legends Log In." During a Tuesday meeting the Tuscaloosa County School Board approved a construction project that will build a new football stadium, track, track and field house for Brookwood High School. The project will come with a price tag of roughly $18 million and gives the Panthers brand new facilities to continue to grow its sports programs.
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
Alt 101.7

It’s Completely Shocking This Happened Again in Hay Court

Over the last couple of months, Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, Shelton State Community College, and Tuscaloosa Paras have been teaming up to bring fun activities to the Hayes court community on the west side of Tuscaloosa, AL. On Saturday, September 24th Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, Legal Services of Alabama, and other community...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alt 101.7

The City In Alabama That Hates Exercise The Most Is…?

It's no secret that states in the south traditionally have the worst health. I can admit I don't have the best relationship with exercising. When it comes to food, there are some healthy options in Alabama. Maybe not as many as other states like California and Florida, but there are some options.
ALABAMA STATE
Alt 101.7

Tuscaloosa Toddler, Woman Killed in Monday Afternoon Interstate Wreck

A toddler and a 33-year-old woman were killed in a wreck on Interstate 20/59 that snarled traffic near Tuscaloosa for hours on end Monday afternoon. Corporal Reginal King, a spokesperson for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency State Troopers, said the collision took place around 4:15 p.m. near Exit 68 in Tuscaloosa County.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alt 101.7

Eutaw Gets New Spiller Furniture Store Downtown

Friday, September 16th the brand new Spiller Furniture store in Eutaw held their grand opening event. The store employs staff who are all from the Greene County area according to President of Spiller Furniture Shane Spiller. "We're excited about the new store that we've got in Eutaw. We got 8,000...
EUTAW, AL
Alt 101.7

Mayor Maddox Announces Opening of River District Park Friday

River District Park, a new amenity funded by the Elevate Tuscaloosa tax plan, is open to the public in downtown Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox announced Friday evening. In a Facebook post, Maddox shared photos of showing off the park, which is located directly below the Hugh R. Thomas Bridge that leads from Downtown Tuscaloosa into Northport.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alt 101.7

Tuscaloosa Nonprofit Offering Couples Cash to Participate in Relationship Courses

Tuscaloosa's One Place, a local family resource nonprofit, is hosting a free relationship course where participating couples can earn over $300. According to the nonprofit's website, the six-course class "creates opportunities for growth and connection." The nonprofit emphasizes the classes are educational and not therapy, but said healthy relationships build strong families, which are the cornerstone of a healthy community.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alt 101.7

Man Killed in Shooting at Tuscaloosa Apartment Complex Saturday Night

A homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot to death at a Tuscaloosa apartment complex Saturday night. Jack Kennedy, the commander of the mutli-agency Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, told local media Sunday morning that Tuscaloosa Police officers were called to River Road Apartments on 8th Avenue Northeast on reports of a shooting.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alt 101.7

Win Cash Fall 2022: Official Contest Rules

WIN CASH Fall 2022 - RULES. Sweepstakes Name: "GO FUND YOURSELF" Sweepstakes Entry Period Dates: September 19, 2022- October 14, 2022. Station City, State, Zip Code: Tuscaloosa, Alabama, 35405. Townsquare Media, Inc., its subsidiaries and affiliated companies (together, the "Company"), will conduct the Sweepstakes substantially as described in these rules,...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alt 101.7

The Tuscaloosa Symphony Orchestra Kicks Off Exciting New Season

The Tuscaloosa Symphony Orchestra 2022-2023 season will be “filled with showstoppers that everyone will be able to enjoy,” said Natassia Perrine, the orchestra's Executive Director. “From classics like the Overture to William Tell to fresh and current composers like Gabriela Lena Frank.”. The kick-off to concert season...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alt 101.7

Alabama POWs Reunited with Families After 104 Days in Russian Captivity

Alex Drueke and Andy Huynh are back in Alabama with their families after spending more than 100 days in the captivity of Russian-backed forces fighting in Ukraine. Drueke, a Tuscaloosa man, and Huynh who lives in Hartselle, legally traveled to eastern Europe earlier this year to serve alongside Ukrainian forces fighting against invading Russians and their regional allies.
ALABAMA STATE
Alt 101.7

Alt 101.7

Tuscaloosa, AL
ABOUT

ALT 101.7 Tuscaloosas new generation of alternative music and the latest local news, information and features. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://alt1017.com/

