San Jose State University Spartans
Men's Basketball Non-Conference Schedule Announced
SAN JOSE, Calif. —The 2022-23 San José State men's basketball non-conference portion of the schedule is complete as the team will host six non-conference games at the Provident Credit Union Event Center in November and December. Spartan fans will get to see the San José State men's basketball...
San Jose State University Spartans
No. 9 SJSU Falls Short on Final Day of MPSF Invite
PALO ALTO, Calif. — Garrett Johnson led the way with two goals as No. 9 San Josè State (5-6) fell 14-6 against No. 14 UC San Diego (5-9) on the final day of the MPSF Invite at Stanford. Nikola Nikolic, Bence Szabo, Bende Pardi and Bendeguz Melkuhn all...
San Jose State University Spartans
SJSU Heads to Wyoming Saturday on CBS Sports Network
SAN JOSE, Calif. - San José State football (2-1, 0-0 Mountain West) heads to Wyoming (3-2, 1-0 Mountain West) on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. (PT) on CBS Sports Network and KTRB 860 AM from War Memorial Stadium. 2022 Tickets | 2022 Schedule. This will be the Spartans first Mountain...
San Jose State University Spartans
Cello Leads SJSU to 1-0 Victory Over Colorado College
BOX SCORE (PDF) |. COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - Tiana Cello scored an incredible goal to lead San José State (2-3-4, 1-0-1 Mountain West) to a 1-0 victory over Colorado College (3-4-2, 0-1-1 Mountain West) on Sunday at Stewart Field. The Spartans are unbeaten in their last six games. They...
Hanford Sentinel
Jeremy Freitas inducted into Hanford 'Hall of Fame'
The Longﬁeld Center and the Hanford Parks and Recreation Department presented the 15th Annual Hall of fame program on Saturday morning. The awards, meant to be an inspiration to Hanford’s youth, are given out every year to individuals in the professional or athletic ﬁelds that have made signiﬁcant contributions to the City of Hanford and its youth.
Student found with an unloaded gun at Bullard High School in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/ KGPE) – A student brought a gun onto the campus of Bullard High School in Fresno on Monday, according to a statement released by the Fresno Unified School District. Officials with Fresno Unified said that a resource officer made contact with the student who had the gun to find that it was unloaded. School […]
New Huckleberry's location opens in northwest Fresno
A new spot for breakfast and lunch is now open in northwest Fresno. Huckleberry's held its grand opening Monday morning on Shaw near Blythe.
KSBW.com
Teen shot while leaving North Monterey County High football game
CASTROVILLE, Calif. — The Monterey County Sheriff's Office is investigating a non-deadly shooting that took place near a high school football game. (Video Player: KSBW 8 Top Stories - September 26) According to the sheriff's office, two juveniles made threats to another teen at the North Monterey County High...
foxla.com
These are the most foul-mouthed cities in California
LOS ANGELES - Well *!*/%#. A recent survey by Preply revealed the two California cities whose residents need to have their mouths washed out with soap apparently after they were ranked among America's top foul-mouthed cities. Los Angeles and San Francisco ranked as more foul-mouthed compared to any other cities...
Do you know how Fresno was founded?
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A lot of people live in Fresno…but many might not know how the city was first founded The City of Fresno was first founded by the Pacific Railroad Company in 1872, according to historical records. Historians say, Leland J. Stanford, a director of the railroad was on a scouting expedition and […]
AdWeek
Brianna Mellon Leaving Fresno ABC Station KFSN
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Fresno sports anchor Brianna Mellon is leaving ABC owned station KFSN after three years. Mellon joined the station in 2019. She said...
Video shows inspectors throwing away food from cart of Fresno vendor
Video of a teenage food vendor went viral after a confrontation with Fresno County health inspectors. While offers of help pour in, officials emphasize that businesses big and small must follow the rules.
Missing Sanger teenager could be in Fresno
SANGER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities are searching for a high school student who was reported missing earlier this week in Sanger. Officials with the Sanger Police Department said 17-year-old Lauren Emily Johnson was last seen around 10:00 p.m. on Tuesday at an apartment complex near 10th Street and Bethel Avenue. Investigators believe that Johnson may […]
Bakersfield Californian
PETE TITTL: Tahoe Joe's not as we remembered
There was a time when Tahoe Joe's, a small regional chain, was worthy enough to rank on our annual best restaurants list. In addition to that, they had a happy hour that packed in people with $3 beer or house wine and $3 hamburgers. It didn't seem possible to make money at these price points.
KSBW.com
Tarantula season is back on the Central Coast
SALINAS, Calif. — Every autumn the male tarantula wanders in search of a female to mate with which is why you're more likely to see the usually docile creature out and about, even here on the Central Coast. Video player above: Tarantula found in Salinas yard (2021) Tarantulas are...
benitolink.com
Violence breaks out at Hollister High School football game
Information provided by San Benito County Sheriff’s Facebook page. Tonight, at approximately 8:30 p.m., a group of juveniles arrived at the Hollister High School football game and began challenging people to fight. There were deputy sheriffs assigned to the game. While they were responding, along with security, a fight...
Fresno teen impresses with audition on The Voice
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – A teenager from Fresno blew away two superstar judges with her blind audition on The Voice. During last week’s episode, 19-year Alyssa Witrado performed ‘Don’t Speak’ by Gwen Stefani, who is a judge on the show. Stefani and fellow judge Camila Cabello turned their chairs almost immediately after hearing Witrado sing, […]
GV Wire
Famed Astronomer Who Helped Prove Big Bang Theory Dies in Fresno at 92
A celebrated astronomer, whose shocking discovery 60 years ago led some to compare him to Galileo, died at his home in Fresno on Sept. 17 at age 92. Maarten Schmidt became the first astronomer to identify a quasar, a small, intensely bright object several billion light years away, and in the process upended standard descriptions of the universe and revolutionized ideas about its evolution, according to an article in The New York Times.
Gas rebate checks to start going out for California residents next week
After a 14-week stretch of prices declining, gas prices are on the rise once again nationwide and here in California. But now, relief is on the way.
Police still searching for suspect after standoff in in southeast Fresno
An hours-long standoff in a southeast Fresno neighborhood has come to an end -- but the search for a suspect is ongoing.
