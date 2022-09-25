Have you ever given any thought to what the phrase ‘smart’ actually means? At its most elementary it denotes somebody who’s intelligent, quick-witted, or very clever. But what about on the subject of a sensible gadget? The dictionary (or Alexa, if we’re being trustworthy) would say a sensible gadget is one which’s programmed to be able to some kind of impartial motion. The key phrases there are “some type.” That’s the difficulty with good gadgets, devices, and home equipment: ‘smart’ isn’t a universally understood or regulated function.

