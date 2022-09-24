College Station, TX Ranks as One of the Poorest Big Cities in the Country

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KBTX.com
Hot Homes: For sale in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the market for a new home? Check this one out. Cherry Ruffino joined The Three to talk about this newly renovated 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom home with two income-producing garage apartments. For more details, watch the video above, or contact Cherry Ruffino here.
KBTX.com
Texas history comes alive with Boonville Days
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Step back in time this weekend and get a taste of Texas history at the 17th annual Boonville Days. Maria Lazo and Garret Leopold from Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History joined News 3 at Noon to talk about the heritage festival on Saturday, Oct. 1.
KBTX.com
Brazos County Commissioners set to discuss allocating $42.5 million in ARPA funds
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County leaders are set to discuss allocating $42.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds Tuesday in a regular meeting of county commissioners and Wednesday in a special workshop. The American Rescue Plan is a $1.9 trillion initiative from the federal government that was designed...
wtaw.com
College Station City Council Continuing To Pursue An Ordinance Limiting Where “Ag Shacks” And Other Shared Housing Units Can Be Built
For almost a year and a half, College Station city staff has been working on a way to stop the construction in single family neighborhoods of Ag-Shacks and similar student rental structures that have as many as ten bedrooms. The city council tabled action on a proposal during their September...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KBTX.com
Restricted Occupancy Overlay becomes official in College Station neighborhood
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station City Council approved the first Restricted Occupancy Overlay at Thursday, Sept. 22′s meeting. The rezoning offers a subdivision-specific occupancy regulation of no more than two unrelated people in a single-family home in College Station. The neighborhood in the North Forest Estates located...
10 latest commercial permits filed in Montgomery and Willis, including Shipley Do-Nuts
Shipley Do-Nuts serves several doughnut types, including glazed, chocolate, iced and jelly filled. (Courtesy Shipley Do-Nuts) Several new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to the Montgomery and Willis areas. The following projects have been filed through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, and information may be subject to change.
Rock Prairie and Wellborn Road railroad closings indefinitely delayed due to unforeseen circumstances
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The railroad crossings at Rock Prairie and Wellborn road in College Station that were scheduled to be closed for maintenance on Tues, Sept. 27 are being delayed. Initially, 2-3 days were allocated for the closure and installation of new tracks at the railroad intersections of...
Cursed Demons Road in Huntsville, Texas: The Highway to Hell?
There's an eerie reason that Bowden Road in Huntsville, Texas is called 'Demons Road': it's rumored to contain a portal to Hell. During the day, the road that leads to Martha Chapel Cemetery looks like an ordinary rural stretch of asphalt, with potholes, rough patches, and the occasional cow grazing in a field. However, it has a reputation as the most haunted road and cemetery in the state of Texas.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wtaw.com
Brazos County Commissioners Receive A Pandemic Update From The Brazos County Health District
A pandemic update from Brazos County health district officials to county commissioners included learning there have been more infections for the year to date than in all of last year, but with fewer hospitalizations and fewer deaths. Commissioner Irma Cauley asked the only question of health district officials. Director Santos...
Bryan man dead after crashing motorcycle on FM 485: Texas DPS
Officials said Laney approached a left curve in the roadway, traveled wide and collided into a guardrail.
KWTX
Fatal Motorcycle Crash in Milam County
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Texas DPS Troopers responded to a one vehicle crash involving a motorcycle Monday afternoon around 2 p.m. 69-year-old Ernest Newton Laney of Bryan was driving a 2020 Harley Davidson eastbound on FM 485. As Laney approached a left curve in the roadway he traveled wide and...
Authorities in Bryan searching for missing girl
BRYAN, Texas — The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is asking for help to find Hailey Morgan, a teenager from Bryan who has been missing since Sept. 9. Little information has been given about the situation, but the center has released a description of Morgan to aid in the search.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kwhi.com
BODY FOUND NEAR BRENHAM RESTAURANT
Brenham police are investigating after a man's body was discovered this (Tuesday) afternoon. Officers and Washington County EMS personnel responded just after 1 p.m. to a report of an unconscious male subject in the 2600 block of Highway 36 South, between Taco Bell and Walmart. Upon arrival, authorities located the...
KWTX
Central Texas football player earns collegiate scholarship the old-fashioned way: hard work and dedication
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas football player who graduated Crawford High School in 2019, but wasn’t recruited to play college football, walked on and made the practice squad at Sam Houston State University, was promoted to the travel squad, and has just been awarded a full scholarship.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
REWARD-WANTED-REWARD!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
JULIAN ISAIAH HERRERA – BOND FORFEITURE X 3. 2 MONTGOMERY COUNTY CHARGES: FTA- MANUFACTURE DELIVERY OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE. LAST SEEN AT HARRY’S RESTAURANT 318 Tuam St, Houston, TX 77006.
Two Texas A&M students allege their drinks were drugged at football tailgates
Two Texas A&M students allege their drinks were drugged at football tailgates. KRHD asks students: Are incapacitating drugs a threat at local gatherings?
wtaw.com
College Station Police Traffic Stop Leads To Three Arrests And Recovering Nine Stolen Catalytic Converters
A College Station police officer who did a traffic stop at midnight last Friday after seeing a car stop past the designated stop line arrested the driver and two passengers for possessing nine stolen catalytic converters. The arrests followed a search of the car that according to the arrest report...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
TEEN NOW STABLE AFTER BEING RUN OVER BY JET SKI ON LAKE CONROE
Just before sunset Sunday 15-year-old twins Jonathan and Joseph were riding their 3-person Sea-Doo jet ski with their 27-year-old brother. They were heading back to their home in Walden and were close to the Walden bridge when another teen started running past them spraying water on them. This happened several times causing Joseph to fall off into the water. The other teen then made another pass very quickly striking Joseph in the water. As Jonathan jumped into the water to help his brother the other teen stopped. After realizing what happened he sped off toward Del Lago on a red and white jet ski. The brother called EMS who responded to their home where they brought their brother. He was transported to the hospital. He required 15-stitches in his head. Several people have messaged the twins telling them that a kid named Pablo who goes to Lakeside High was bragging about the incident. Sgt. Higginbotham with Texas Parks and Wildlife is investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call Texas Parks and Wildlife or Montgomery County Precinct One Constables Lake Patrol.
KBTX.com
Kick Time Announced for Alabama Game
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- The Texas A&M football game at Alabama on Saturday, Oct. 8 is set to kick off at 7 p.m. on CBS, announced Monday by the Southeastern Conference office. A&M knocked off the top-ranked Tide in a 41-38 victory at Kyle Field to earn the Aggies’ first win in the series since 2012. The No. 17 Aggies will travel to Starkville to take on Mississippi State in their first true road game of the season this weekend, while No. 2 Alabama also hits the road to face No. 20 Arkansas.
Navasota Examiner
Victim air-lifted following fight
Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a fight at Grimes County Fairgrounds just after midnight, Sunday, Sept. 25. The Lion’s Club building was rented for a private event Saturday, Sept. 24. Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell stated the initial report was gunshots fired as attendees were leaving the event...
Comments / 1