Texarkana, TX

Texarkana, TX Ranks as One of the Poorest Big Cities in the Country

By Samuel Stebbins, 24/7 Wall St. via The Center Square
thecentersquare.com
 3 days ago
KSAT 12

Texas Democrats try to convince voters they aren’t bad for oil and gas

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. In 2020, some Texas Democrats cringed as Joe Biden said during the final presidential debate that he would “transition" from oil, lending credence to Republican attacks that their party is a threat to the state’s biggest industry.
TEXAS STATE
texasstandard.org

Report: Texas has the most major power outages of any state in the U.S.

An environmental advocacy group’s report warns “as extreme weather events become more common and electrical infrastructure continues to age, the number of outages is only likely to increase.” This report says Texans already experience more power outages than any other state. Diego Mendoza-Moyers, business reporter covering energy,...
TEXAS STATE
KXAN

These are the top Texas high schools for 2023, study says

After the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted traditional learning and left schools scrambling for instructors and bus drivers – all while juggling lesson plans and health protocols – one company has sorted through the data to determine the top high schools in Texas for 2023.
TEXAS STATE
J.R. Heimbigner

Stimulus money available for your rent or mortgage

photo of money in handsPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) Did you know that stimulus money is still available to many residents in Texas? The key is to know where to find these government funds to help you pay your mortgage or rent. In many cases, stimulus money often comes from the federal government and is then sent to different agencies or organizations. In some cases, there are actually state and local agencies in place with funds ready to help you out.
TEXAS STATE
KSLA

6 applicants still in the running to become next police chief in Texarkana, Ark.

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - The list of applicants who still are in the running to become the next police chief in Texarkana, Ark. has been released. On Monday, Sept. 26, KSLA obtained the list of names from city officials. KSLA was told by city leaders there were initially 39 applicants for the job; a search panel narrowed that list to six. The final candidates are:
TEXARKANA, AR
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

‘CannaBus' Tour to Educate Texans on Legal Marijuana Access

A licensed medical marijuana dispensary that is headquartered in Texas is touring across the state in October to educate the public on accessing legal cannabis. Goodblend, which is headquartered in Austin, is one of three medical marijuana dispensaries in Texas. The company's CannaBus "Ride for Your Rights Tour" will travel across the state starting Wednesday. The tour looks to increase awareness of the positive effects of medical marijuana and what can be legally and safely acquired in the state of Texas.
TEXAS STATE
Majic 93.3

TWU Issues Boil Water Notice For Arkansas-Side Community

Texarkana Water Utilities has issued a precautionary boil water notice for residences in and around Mandeville, Arkansas. The order has been issued as a precautionary measure due to the possibility that contaminated water could enter the distribution system because of a loss in normal system pressure. The boil water order has been issued due to a water main break caused on Mandeville Road.
TEXARKANA, AR

