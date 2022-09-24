Texarkana, TX Ranks as One of the Poorest Big Cities in the Country

Read full article on original website
Related
epbusinessjournal.com
They saved to buy their own mobile homes. Then the land beneath them was sold to an investor.
Mobile homes are a vital source of affordable housing for around 2 million Texans. But as Texas cities grow, many mobile home parks are being closed and redeveloped, pushing out longtime residents. “They saved to buy their own mobile homes. Then the land beneath them was sold to an investor.”...
AARP poll finds skepticism from older residents about direction Texas is headed
AUSTIN, Texas — In a recent poll, AARP found that more than half of the people they polled at age 50 or over believe the state of Texas is headed in the wrong direction. According to the poll, 34% said they believe the state is on the right path while 60% think otherwise.
Food Stamps Schedule: Texas Lone Star Card SNAP Benefits for October 2022
Like every state, Texas has a set schedule for when it distributes Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. Texas SNAP benefits are administered by the state's Health and Human...
KSAT 12
Texas Democrats try to convince voters they aren’t bad for oil and gas
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. In 2020, some Texas Democrats cringed as Joe Biden said during the final presidential debate that he would “transition" from oil, lending credence to Republican attacks that their party is a threat to the state’s biggest industry.
KSAT 12
To save water in Texas, these nonprofits are paying farmers to leave it in reservoirs
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. As Texas faces an increasingly fraught environmental future from climate change, a new approach to conservation is growing. Drought conditions have created a two-pronged problem for Texas aquifers, natural bodies...
texasstandard.org
Report: Texas has the most major power outages of any state in the U.S.
An environmental advocacy group’s report warns “as extreme weather events become more common and electrical infrastructure continues to age, the number of outages is only likely to increase.” This report says Texans already experience more power outages than any other state. Diego Mendoza-Moyers, business reporter covering energy,...
These are the top Texas high schools for 2023, study says
After the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted traditional learning and left schools scrambling for instructors and bus drivers – all while juggling lesson plans and health protocols – one company has sorted through the data to determine the top high schools in Texas for 2023.
Texas population growth expected to put strain on water supply
GEORGETOWN, Texas — The City of Georgetown says its current water infrastructure will meet demand through 2052, and until 2057 with proper conservation efforts. But with more people expected to keep moving to the area, the City is trying to plan further ahead and keep up with demand. This...
3 Texas Cites Are Among The Most Foul-Mouthed In The US
Preply determined the most foul-mouthed cities in the US.
O'Rourke is Hoping these Other Events will Close the Gap With Abbott for Texas Governor
Governor Greg Abbott and Beto O'RourkeScreenshot from Twitter. You may be aware that Democratic challenger and Republican Governor Greg Abbott will debate for the one and only time this Friday, September 30 in the Rio Grande Valley. The event will be broadcasted and streamed online.
4 Texas-based Mexican restaurant chains among best in America, report says
Texas is home to many of the best things, high school football, barbecue, rodeos, music, nightlife, and much more. One of the best things though is food, nationwide and even worldwide, the Lone Star State has some of the best food offerings money can buy.
How Hurricane Ian will indirectly impact Texas
While Florida is bracing for major impacts from Hurricane Ian, Texas and other parts of the South will be enjoying an indirect impact in the form of drier and cooler air.
Stimulus money available for your rent or mortgage
photo of money in handsPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) Did you know that stimulus money is still available to many residents in Texas? The key is to know where to find these government funds to help you pay your mortgage or rent. In many cases, stimulus money often comes from the federal government and is then sent to different agencies or organizations. In some cases, there are actually state and local agencies in place with funds ready to help you out.
KSLA
6 applicants still in the running to become next police chief in Texarkana, Ark.
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - The list of applicants who still are in the running to become the next police chief in Texarkana, Ark. has been released. On Monday, Sept. 26, KSLA obtained the list of names from city officials. KSLA was told by city leaders there were initially 39 applicants for the job; a search panel narrowed that list to six. The final candidates are:
KTLO
Arkansas AG Rutledge discourages banks, credit card companies from tracking firearm purchases
Attorney General Leslie Rutledge joined a coalition of 24 states in alerting the chief executive officers of multiple banks and major credit card companies that classifying firearm transactions into a newly created Merchant Category Code is potentially a violation of consumer protection law and antitrust law. Rutledge says “attempting to...
Governor Abbott Brags of Having Transported 11,500 Illegal Immigrants From Texas to Sanctuary Cities
Drawing criticism for treating immigrants as "pawns" On September 26, Governor of Texas Greg Abbott shared details of the total number of illegal immigrants that have been relocated to so-called sanctuary cities around the United States under 'Operation Lone Star'.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
‘CannaBus' Tour to Educate Texans on Legal Marijuana Access
A licensed medical marijuana dispensary that is headquartered in Texas is touring across the state in October to educate the public on accessing legal cannabis. Goodblend, which is headquartered in Austin, is one of three medical marijuana dispensaries in Texas. The company's CannaBus "Ride for Your Rights Tour" will travel across the state starting Wednesday. The tour looks to increase awareness of the positive effects of medical marijuana and what can be legally and safely acquired in the state of Texas.
Texas Walmart theft ring suspect jailed on dozens of warrants
He's part of what investigators called an Organized Crime group from the Galveston area and is currently jailed on over 24 warrants.
TWU Issues Boil Water Notice For Arkansas-Side Community
Texarkana Water Utilities has issued a precautionary boil water notice for residences in and around Mandeville, Arkansas. The order has been issued as a precautionary measure due to the possibility that contaminated water could enter the distribution system because of a loss in normal system pressure. The boil water order has been issued due to a water main break caused on Mandeville Road.
thecentersquare.com
Study reveals Illinois is 6th in the nation for massive jury awards
(The Center Square) – Illinois places near the top of a study that ranks states based on the amount of large monetary jury awards over the past decade. The large awards are called nuclear verdicts and are described as being worth $10 million or more. The U.S. Chamber of...
