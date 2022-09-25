Read full article on original website
Five-star Duke target ready to cut two from list
Jesuit High School (Calif.) senior small forward and Duke basketball recruiting target Andrej Stojakovic plans to trim his list of suitors from six to four at an unspecified time on Wednesday, according to On3's Joe Tipton. While the Blue Devils landed in Stojakovic's top six, which he revealed in ...
Notebook: Virginia football preparing for sloppy conditions against Duke
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.-- The forecast for Virginia's trip to Durham isn't pretty. Hurricane Ian's track remains uncertain but the Cavaliers are making sure they are ready for several difference scenarios when it comes to playing in some rough conditions at Wallace Wade Stadium. “I’m from Louisiana,” said Virginia running back Mike...
UVA Volleyball Drops Two Heartbreaking Five-Set Matches to Open ACC Play
Virginia fell to NC State on Friday and UNC on Sunday, both in five sets
Virginia Tech Football: Vegas betting lines open for Virginia Tech vs. North Carolina
Depending on the Sportsbook, Virginia Tech opened as more than a one-touchdown underdog this Saturday against North Carolina. VegasInsider shows a range of Virginia Tech +8 to Virginia Tech +9.5 as betting lines opened for the upcoming weekend. The over/under opened at 57 and has since dropped to 55.5, likely...
Walleye add former Ohio State defenseman Tommy Parran
The Walleye have signed former Ohio State University defenseman Tommy Parran for the upcoming season. Parran, a native of Shaker Heights, Ohio, joins the Walleye after spending last season playing in Sweden. He appeared in 38 games overseas and posted 29 points with 12 goals and 17 assists. The 27-year-old has ECHL experience with Adirondack during the 2019-20 season. He played in 46 games for the Thunder and had two goals and five assists. Before turning pro, Parran spent four years at Ohio State (2015-19). He appeared in 127 games for the Buckeyes and produced 26 points (7 G, 19 A). The 5-foot-11 and 185-pound defenseman also played with current Walleye defenseman Gordi Myer for three seasons at Ohio State.
Coyotes aiming to take step forward in franchise rebuild
The Arizona Coyotes labored during the first season of their rebuilding project, finishing near the bottom of the NHL standings
