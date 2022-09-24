Read full article on original website
Salt & Straw to release new Halloween ‘ice scream’ flavors
Portland-based ice cream chain Salt & Straw is releasing a new line of Halloween “ice scream” flavors this week.
pdxmonthly.com
Property Watch: A Serene Rummer in a Neighborhood Full of Them
Editor’s Note: Portland Monthly’s “Property Watch” column takes a weekly look at an interesting home in Portland’s competitive real estate market (with periodic ventures to the burbs and points beyond, for good measure). This week: A coveted Rummer house in northwest Washington County. Got a home you think would work for this column? Get in touch at [email protected].
WWEEK
Portland Isn’t a Dumpster Fire. It’s Watching a Sunset Together.
What are the barometers by which you measure the rehabilitation of a city after experiencing this level of collective trauma?. Sometimes for the better, sometimes for the worse, Portland has been cracking open and regrowing herself like some kind of mossy mollusk for the whole 17 years I’ve lived here. Before the world closed down, Portland already had a reputation. And I get it—from the outside, it absolutely looks a mess, but from the inside, it looks much different.
pdxpipeline.com
2022 Portland Regional Gem & Mineral Show in Hillsboro | Featuring 70+ Dealers, Rocks, Minerals, Fossils, Jewelry, Beads & More!
Wingspan Event and Conference Center at the Westside Commons. (across from the Hillsboro airport) During this year’s show we will be hosting the annual meeting of the Northwest Federation of Mineralogical Societies. 70+ Dealers selling rocks, minerals, fossils, jewelry, beads, faceted gems, and lapidary supplies. Many exhibits of a...
Empty store at Portland's Lloyd Center transformed into roller skating rink
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Lloyd Center in Northeast Portland is known for ice skating, but a different kind of skate took over this past weekend. Portland's not-so-secret Secret Roller Disco filled the empty old Marshalls with fun on four wheels. There were events on Thursday, Saturday and Sunday. The event on Sunday offered lessons for kids and beginners.
pdxpipeline.com
Maizee Mae’s Vintage and Collectible Market @ DoubleTree Hilton Lloyd Center | 55+ Vendors, Snacks + Drinks
Join us for fun shopping and treasure hunting! This market has something for everyone! Usually with more than 55 vendors selling all kinds of vintage and antique items; jewelry, clothes, toys, kitchen, kitsch, glass, furniture, military, lighting, signs, cast iron, posters, records, books … even some crafters. Now serving food and a bar! Mimosas in the morning, beer, wine or your favorite cocktail in the afternoon?
Monday in Portland: Co-founder of Dave's Killer Bread invests in Portland makerspace for ex-cons
(Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Monday, Sept. 26 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Portland liquor store owners reporting increase in thefts, robberies.
These are the top-rated Portland area apple orchards, according to Yelp
Living in the Willamette Valley means there are plenty of u-pick farms to choose from, but which ones are the top-rated apple orchards? Yelp has some choices for the top ones thanks to its reviewers.
Portland Pug Crawl returns with plenty of curly tailed pups (photos)
Hundreds of people gathered their costumed curly tailed pugs in Northwest Portland Sunday afternoon for the Pug Crawl. The event, which hasn’t taken place since 2019, was themed after Netflix’s “Stranger Things” series and titled “Pug Crawl in Pawkins not the Pugside Down.”. The dog...
tualatinlife.com
The Giant Pumpkins Are Back!
West Coast Giant Pumpkin Regatta returns on Sunday, Oct. 16. Fall is in the air, so that must mean that it is almost time for the West Coast Giant Pumpkin Regatta! The Pumpkin Regatta, brought to you by the City of Tualatin Parks and Recreation Department, has become one of the most anticipated events in the Northwest. After a two-year hiatus, the Regatta will return on Sunday, October 16. Gather your friends and family and head over to the Lake of the Commons to watch the spectacle of costumed characters paddling 1,000-pound pumpkin boats in a series of wacky races.
Car fire spreads to Beaverton apartment building
Nine people lost their apartments when a car fire spread to the building and carport, also consuming two other vehicles, in Beaverton Sunday afternoon.
momcollective.com
Score Amazing Deals at These Portland Consignment Sale Events
Where do you find the best deals on *insert basically any kid-related item here*? Sports equipment, baby clothes, shoes, Halloween costumes, maternity jeans, you name it – these questions seem to continually pop up in the local mom group chats. So where do you find your best deals? Store...
Channel 6000
Monday in Oregon: Borrowing the summer heat for another day
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland is working with one of the warmest Septembers on record and we will keep it going Monday afternoon as temperatures once again push the upper 80s. High pressure keeps conditions warm, dry and clear in the Willamette Valley. We only will have a few...
mojotraveler.com
Spending the Night Vintage Camping Trailer in Rural Oregon
Our fascination with vintage camping trailers took us about an hour south of Portland Oregon to the lovely little community of Dayton. That’s where we we found the Vintages Trailer Resort. Dayton is home to about 2,500 people in the middle of wine country and an area where they...
KTVL
Oregon firefighter dies in Idaho while battling the Moose fire
PORTLAND, Ore. — An Oregon firefighter died September 20, while fighting the Moose Fire near Salmon, Idaho. Officials say 48-year-old Gerardo Rincon of Independence, Oregon suffered a medical emergency. Rincon was working for North Reforestation Inc. as a crew boss of a Type 2 crew. Rincon had been a...
tualatinlife.com
Regatta Run – Fun for a Great Cause
It’s time to lace up your running shoes – the Regatta Run is back for 2022!. On Sunday, October 16, runners and walkers will join up at Tualatin Community Park for this fun race, which is a fundraiser benefiting the youth of Tualatin. Presented by the Rotary Club of Tualatin, the 5K trek will take you through scenic trails from Community Park to Cook Park and back.
pdxmonthly.com
9 Places to Eat a Whole Fish in Portland
From branzino to pompano, we’ve compiled a list of our favorite nose-to-tail offerings across the city. The New Yorker’s Hannah Goldfield recently described New York City mayor Eric Adams’s regular order at a very sketchy-sounding insider restaurant—a butterflied whole branzino—as looking like a “fish skin rug.” A vivid image, no doubt, but is a whole fish so exotic? There’s a lot of drama in the theatrics of a whole fish: it’s no secret that Americans favor eating with our eyes rather than eating eyes—or cheeks, collars, and crunchy fins. But cooking fish whole yields unparalleled results.
Part of Historic Columbia River Highway to close for landslide repairs
A stretch of Highway 30 will be closed part of this week, so crews can repair the areas damaged by landslides in 2021.
Monday rewind week four: Here's our coverage of Oregon high school football
From Forest Grove to Estacada and down to Woodburn, here's what happened last week in Oregon high school football. League is on the horizon for every team across Oregon after week four, but it wasn't without a couple final non-league fireworks. Meanwhile other leagues are already taking shape in their race for automatic bids to the postseason across all classifications. Our crew was out to cover all we could in the Portland metro area with plenty of photos, stories and more on social media. Here's a recap of the fourth week of the season with links to all of...
portlandlivingonthecheap.com
2022 Portland Greek Festival
The 69th annual Portland Greek Festival invites the community to enjoy the flavors, dances and traditions of the Mediterranean culture. In the late 1800s, the first Greek immigrants came the Northwest to work in fishing, lumber, railroad and other jobs. That’s when the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church was founded in Portland. After moving to the new church on NE Glisan in 1952, the women of the church decided to host a bazaar to help pay off the mortgage. The event featured their handwork, food, pastries, music and dances. This was the beginning of what is now the Portland Greek Festival.
