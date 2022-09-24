ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
pdxmonthly.com

Property Watch: A Serene Rummer in a Neighborhood Full of Them

Editor’s Note: Portland Monthly’s “Property Watch” column takes a weekly look at an interesting home in Portland’s competitive real estate market (with periodic ventures to the burbs and points beyond, for good measure). This week: A coveted Rummer house in northwest Washington County. Got a home you think would work for this column? Get in touch at [email protected].
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Portland Isn’t a Dumpster Fire. It’s Watching a Sunset Together.

What are the barometers by which you measure the rehabilitation of a city after experiencing this level of collective trauma?. Sometimes for the better, sometimes for the worse, Portland has been cracking open and regrowing herself like some kind of mossy mollusk for the whole 17 years I’ve lived here. Before the world closed down, Portland already had a reputation. And I get it—from the outside, it absolutely looks a mess, but from the inside, it looks much different.
PORTLAND, OR
pdxpipeline.com

2022 Portland Regional Gem & Mineral Show in Hillsboro | Featuring 70+ Dealers, Rocks, Minerals, Fossils, Jewelry, Beads & More!

Wingspan Event and Conference Center at the Westside Commons. (across from the Hillsboro airport) During this year’s show we will be hosting the annual meeting of the Northwest Federation of Mineralogical Societies. 70+ Dealers selling rocks, minerals, fossils, jewelry, beads, faceted gems, and lapidary supplies. Many exhibits of a...
HILLSBORO, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Restaurant Info#Food Drink Info#Fast Food#Pub Food#The Pearl#Food Drink#Restaurants#Bar Info#Brix Tavern South#Tualatin Commons#Pdx#American#The Century Hotel
KGW

Empty store at Portland's Lloyd Center transformed into roller skating rink

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Lloyd Center in Northeast Portland is known for ice skating, but a different kind of skate took over this past weekend. Portland's not-so-secret Secret Roller Disco filled the empty old Marshalls with fun on four wheels. There were events on Thursday, Saturday and Sunday. The event on Sunday offered lessons for kids and beginners.
PORTLAND, OR
pdxpipeline.com

Maizee Mae’s Vintage and Collectible Market @ DoubleTree Hilton Lloyd Center | 55+ Vendors, Snacks + Drinks

Join us for fun shopping and treasure hunting! This market has something for everyone! Usually with more than 55 vendors selling all kinds of vintage and antique items; jewelry, clothes, toys, kitchen, kitsch, glass, furniture, military, lighting, signs, cast iron, posters, records, books … even some crafters. Now serving food and a bar! Mimosas in the morning, beer, wine or your favorite cocktail in the afternoon?
PORTLAND, OR
tualatinlife.com

The Giant Pumpkins Are Back!

West Coast Giant Pumpkin Regatta returns on Sunday, Oct. 16. Fall is in the air, so that must mean that it is almost time for the West Coast Giant Pumpkin Regatta! The Pumpkin Regatta, brought to you by the City of Tualatin Parks and Recreation Department, has become one of the most anticipated events in the Northwest. After a two-year hiatus, the Regatta will return on Sunday, October 16. Gather your friends and family and head over to the Lake of the Commons to watch the spectacle of costumed characters paddling 1,000-pound pumpkin boats in a series of wacky races.
TUALATIN, OR
momcollective.com

Score Amazing Deals at These Portland Consignment Sale Events

Where do you find the best deals on *insert basically any kid-related item here*? Sports equipment, baby clothes, shoes, Halloween costumes, maternity jeans, you name it – these questions seem to continually pop up in the local mom group chats. So where do you find your best deals? Store...
PORTLAND, OR
Channel 6000

Monday in Oregon: Borrowing the summer heat for another day

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland is working with one of the warmest Septembers on record and we will keep it going Monday afternoon as temperatures once again push the upper 80s. High pressure keeps conditions warm, dry and clear in the Willamette Valley. We only will have a few...
PORTLAND, OR
mojotraveler.com

Spending the Night Vintage Camping Trailer in Rural Oregon

Our fascination with vintage camping trailers took us about an hour south of Portland Oregon to the lovely little community of Dayton. That’s where we we found the Vintages Trailer Resort. Dayton is home to about 2,500 people in the middle of wine country and an area where they...
DAYTON, OR
KTVL

Oregon firefighter dies in Idaho while battling the Moose fire

PORTLAND, Ore. — An Oregon firefighter died September 20, while fighting the Moose Fire near Salmon, Idaho. Officials say 48-year-old Gerardo Rincon of Independence, Oregon suffered a medical emergency. Rincon was working for North Reforestation Inc. as a crew boss of a Type 2 crew. Rincon had been a...
INDEPENDENCE, OR
tualatinlife.com

Regatta Run – Fun for a Great Cause

It’s time to lace up your running shoes – the Regatta Run is back for 2022!. On Sunday, October 16, runners and walkers will join up at Tualatin Community Park for this fun race, which is a fundraiser benefiting the youth of Tualatin. Presented by the Rotary Club of Tualatin, the 5K trek will take you through scenic trails from Community Park to Cook Park and back.
TUALATIN, OR
pdxmonthly.com

9 Places to Eat a Whole Fish in Portland

From branzino to pompano, we’ve compiled a list of our favorite nose-to-tail offerings across the city. The New Yorker’s Hannah Goldfield recently described New York City mayor Eric Adams’s regular order at a very sketchy-sounding insider restaurant—a butterflied whole branzino—as looking like a “fish skin rug.” A vivid image, no doubt, but is a whole fish so exotic? There’s a lot of drama in the theatrics of a whole fish: it’s no secret that Americans favor eating with our eyes rather than eating eyes—or cheeks, collars, and crunchy fins. But cooking fish whole yields unparalleled results.
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Monday rewind week four: Here's our coverage of Oregon high school football

From Forest Grove to Estacada and down to Woodburn, here's what happened last week in Oregon high school football. League is on the horizon for every team across Oregon after week four, but it wasn't without a couple final non-league fireworks. Meanwhile other leagues are already taking shape in their race for automatic bids to the postseason across all classifications. Our crew was out to cover all we could in the Portland metro area with plenty of photos, stories and more on social media. Here's a recap of the fourth week of the season with links to all of...
CLACKAMAS, OR
portlandlivingonthecheap.com

2022 Portland Greek Festival

The 69th annual Portland Greek Festival invites the community to enjoy the flavors, dances and traditions of the Mediterranean culture. In the late 1800s, the first Greek immigrants came the Northwest to work in fishing, lumber, railroad and other jobs. That’s when the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church was founded in Portland. After moving to the new church on NE Glisan in 1952, the women of the church decided to host a bazaar to help pay off the mortgage. The event featured their handwork, food, pastries, music and dances. This was the beginning of what is now the Portland Greek Festival.
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy