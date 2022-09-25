Read full article on original website
Frankie Barton / It’s All Over Now, Baby Blue / Kodiak AK 9/25/2022 [Bob Dylan]
“It’s All Over Now, Baby Blue” by Bob Dylan (1965) @bobdylan Frankie Barton (acoustic guitar, vocals) Kodiak, Alaska 9/25/2022.
Narog pushes through injury to win three times in final home meet
While her teammates were doing post-race laps in the Kodiak Community Swimming Pool after Saturday’s meet with West Valley, Alison Narog sat in the top row of the bleachers holding an ice pack to her left shoulder. That is what Kodiak’s standout swimmer does after every meet and practice....
Two drug felons busted again as large quantity of deadly fentanyl, meth and heroin seized in Kodiak
On Sept. 16, Alaska State Troopers Statewide Drug Enforcement Unit and Coast Guard Investigative Service in Kodiak concluded part of a several-month investigation into the trafficking of controlled substances in Kodiak, during which 11,457 blue “M30” fentanyl pills were seized, along with 3.15 pounds of crystal methamphetamine, 89 grams of tar heroin, five handguns and $58,722 in cash.
