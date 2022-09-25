Read full article on original website
kbsi23.com
Sheriff: Mayfield woman facing drug charges after meth found in tornado relief camper
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Mayfield woman faces drug charges after Graves County Sheriff Jon Hayden says meth was found in the camper she was staying in. Amy Marie Huntley of Dorothy Lane Lot M25 in Mayfield faces charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
westkentuckystar.com
Lyon County traffic stop nets Tennessee man on DUI, other charges
A Tennessee man will face several charges after a traffic stop in Lyon County. Deputies report that a vehicle was speeding on US 62 East Friday night. An officer pursued the vehicle, leading to a traffic stop soon after. The driver, 49-year-old Larry D. Currie, Jr. was reportedly found to...
westkentuckystar.com
Trespassing complaint ends in handful of charges for Metropolis man
A Metropolis man will face a handful of charges after authorities said he broke into a home, headbutted one victim, then struck another with an electric flyswatter. Officers were called to a home in the 1000 block of East 6th Street after one of the occupants said 42-year-old Shane R. Oliver was trespassing.
westkentuckystar.com
Woman wanted for failing to appear on DUI charge arrested; facing new DUI charge
A Louisiana woman wanted for failure to appear was arrested in Massac County on new charges last week. Metropolis police and first responders were called to a gas station after a woman was reportedly seen slumped over a steering wheel with the engine running. While speaking with the driver, identified...
westkentuckystar.com
Golconda man faces new drug and weapons charges
A Golconda man was arrested in Metropolis and faces new drug and weapons charges. Metropolis Police caught up with 59-year-old Timothy P. Ashworth of Golconda on Wednesday. Ashworth, who was wanted on a warrant for possession of methamphetamine, was found in the 600 block of East 17th Street in Metropolis. He was searched at the time of his arrest and was allegedly found to have more meth on his person, as well as a set of brass knuckles.
wkms.org
Murray State University report indicates more stalking cases, fewer drug-related arrests in past year
The Murray State University Police Department reported an increase in the number of stalking cases and liquor-related disciplinary referrals on its campuses for 2021 in its latest campus security report, while the number of drug-related arrests dropped substantially. There were 10 stalking cases reported to police on the university’s Murray...
wkdzradio.com
Man Charged In Princeton Stabbing, Victim Flown To Hospital
Police say a suspect is in custody in connection to a stabbing that occurred on North Seminary Street in Princeton Tuesday afternoon. Assistant Police Chief Shane Allison says officers responded to the 300 block of North Seminary Street for a report of a stabbing shortly after 5:30 p.m. When officers arrived they found 45-year old Joseph D. Traylor, of Princeton, laying on North Seminary Street with a stab wound to his chest. Officers provided life-saving measures until Caldwell County EMS arrived on the scene and Traylor was taken to Caldwell County Hospital where he was later flown by Air Evac to Deaconess in Evansville.
westkentuckystar.com
Complaint lands Calvert man, Eddyville woman in jail
A complaint about a person at a home in Eddyville last week ended in two arrests. Deputies responded to the complaint at a home on Thrush Lane late Tuesday night. Once they arrived, authorities said 41-year-old Michael J. Travis on Calvert City was seen running to the side of the home.
thunderboltradio.com
Sharon Man Arrested Following Union City Traffic Stop
A Sharon man was taken into custody following a traffic stop in Union City. Police reports said a traffic stop was made in the 1200 block of East Reelfoot Avenue on a vehicle operated by 26 year old Kentis Shuntay Coleman. The officer at the scene reported a strong odor...
wpsdlocal6.com
Case of man charged with threatening Hickman County High School to go to grand jury
HICKMAN COUNTY, KY — The case of a man charged with second-degree terroristic threatening after police claim he made a threat against staff at Hickman County High School will go before a grand jury in November. Kentucky State Police arrested Buster Thomas earlier this month after he allegedly made...
wpsdlocal6.com
Man charged with domestic battery, burglary and theft in connection to Metropolis home break-in
METROPOLIS, IL — A Metropolis, Illinois, man was arrested after police say he broke into a house he was not supposed to visit because of an order of protection and attacked two people inside. Police claim 42-year-old Shane R. Oliver broke into a house in 1000 block of E....
wkdzradio.com
Owensboro Man Charged After Hopkinsville High-Speed Pursuit
A traffic stop on Canton Pike in Hopkinsville led to a pursuit Tuesday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they attempted to stop 31-year-old Joshua Williams for speeding and he fled at over 100 mph before hitting a fence on Cadiz Road ending the pursuit. Deputies could reportedly smell...
KFVS12
Stolen vehicle under investigation in Lyon County
EDDYVILLE, Ky. (KFVS) - The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of two vehicles. According to Lyon County Sheriff Brent White, he interviewed a suspect in connection with the investigation on Tuesday, September 20 after one of the vehicles was recovered last week in Caldwell County. The...
KFVS12
Parole denied for Heath High School shooter
Cape Martial Arts is seeing an increase in sign-ups for training the youth self-defense. The man charged in connection to last week's deadly shooting in Cape Girardeau pleads "not Guilty." Dry conditions take a toll on business for farmers. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The latest drought monitor shows abnormally...
clayconews.com
KSP ARREST/CHARGE CORRECTIONAL OFFICER WITH RAPE IN EDDYVILLE, KENTUCKY
Eddyville, KY - On Tuesday, September 20th, 2022, Kentucky State Police (KSP), Post 1 received a call from the Kentucky State Penitentiary in reference to a report of sexual conduct between an inmate and a correctional officer. A KSP trooper responded to the facility and began an investigation. The investigation...
westkentuckystar.com
Semi hauling lumber crashes in Marshall County
Old Olive Road in Marshall County is back open after a semi-truck hauling a load of lumber from a sawmill overturned on Monday. The crash occurred near the Horn Cemetery Road intersection. The truck overturned after running off the road. The truck had been loaded earlier Monday morning at the...
whvoradio.com
Woman Injured In Hopkinsville Hit-And-Run Crash
A woman was injured in a wreck on West 7th Street in Hopkinsville Tuesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a vehicle was exiting a gas station and struck a westbound truck on West 7th Street. One of the drivers reportedly fled the scene and was stopped by a Christian County Sheriff’s...
Two teens shot outside Dyersburg apartments, police say
DYERSBURG, Tenn. — One man has been arrested and four more people are wanted for attempted murder after two children and a 19-year-old were shot at outside of an apartment complex in Dyersburg, Tennessee, according to the Dyersburg Police Department. Dyersburg Police said the gunfire happened on Price Street...
KFVS12
Two hospitalized following overnight shooting in Metropolis, Ill.
METROPOLIS, Ill. (KFVS) - A late night shooting in Metropolis left both the victim and the suspect hospitalized. According to the Metropolis Police Department, officers received a call of shots fired at 10:48 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24 at the 400 block of W 20th Street. An investigation revealed that...
School shooter Michael Carneal, who killed 3 in 1997 rampage, denied parole
PADUCAH COUNTY, Ky. — The Kentucky Parole Board ordered the man responsible for the deadly 1997 shooting at Heath High School to spend the rest of his life in prison without the possibility of parole. The panel’s members voted unanimously Monday to deny the release of 39-year-old Michael Carneal,...
