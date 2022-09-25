ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
westkentuckystar.com

Lyon County traffic stop nets Tennessee man on DUI, other charges

A Tennessee man will face several charges after a traffic stop in Lyon County. Deputies report that a vehicle was speeding on US 62 East Friday night. An officer pursued the vehicle, leading to a traffic stop soon after. The driver, 49-year-old Larry D. Currie, Jr. was reportedly found to...
LYON COUNTY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Trespassing complaint ends in handful of charges for Metropolis man

A Metropolis man will face a handful of charges after authorities said he broke into a home, headbutted one victim, then struck another with an electric flyswatter. Officers were called to a home in the 1000 block of East 6th Street after one of the occupants said 42-year-old Shane R. Oliver was trespassing.
METROPOLIS, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana
westkentuckystar.com

Golconda man faces new drug and weapons charges

A Golconda man was arrested in Metropolis and faces new drug and weapons charges. Metropolis Police caught up with 59-year-old Timothy P. Ashworth of Golconda on Wednesday. Ashworth, who was wanted on a warrant for possession of methamphetamine, was found in the 600 block of East 17th Street in Metropolis. He was searched at the time of his arrest and was allegedly found to have more meth on his person, as well as a set of brass knuckles.
METROPOLIS, IL
wkdzradio.com

Man Charged In Princeton Stabbing, Victim Flown To Hospital

Police say a suspect is in custody in connection to a stabbing that occurred on North Seminary Street in Princeton Tuesday afternoon. Assistant Police Chief Shane Allison says officers responded to the 300 block of North Seminary Street for a report of a stabbing shortly after 5:30 p.m. When officers arrived they found 45-year old Joseph D. Traylor, of Princeton, laying on North Seminary Street with a stab wound to his chest. Officers provided life-saving measures until Caldwell County EMS arrived on the scene and Traylor was taken to Caldwell County Hospital where he was later flown by Air Evac to Deaconess in Evansville.
PRINCETON, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Complaint lands Calvert man, Eddyville woman in jail

A complaint about a person at a home in Eddyville last week ended in two arrests. Deputies responded to the complaint at a home on Thrush Lane late Tuesday night. Once they arrived, authorities said 41-year-old Michael J. Travis on Calvert City was seen running to the side of the home.
EDDYVILLE, KY
thunderboltradio.com

Sharon Man Arrested Following Union City Traffic Stop

A Sharon man was taken into custody following a traffic stop in Union City. Police reports said a traffic stop was made in the 1200 block of East Reelfoot Avenue on a vehicle operated by 26 year old Kentis Shuntay Coleman. The officer at the scene reported a strong odor...
UNION CITY, TN
wkdzradio.com

Owensboro Man Charged After Hopkinsville High-Speed Pursuit

A traffic stop on Canton Pike in Hopkinsville led to a pursuit Tuesday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they attempted to stop 31-year-old Joshua Williams for speeding and he fled at over 100 mph before hitting a fence on Cadiz Road ending the pursuit. Deputies could reportedly smell...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
KFVS12

Stolen vehicle under investigation in Lyon County

EDDYVILLE, Ky. (KFVS) - The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of two vehicles. According to Lyon County Sheriff Brent White, he interviewed a suspect in connection with the investigation on Tuesday, September 20 after one of the vehicles was recovered last week in Caldwell County. The...
LYON COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

Parole denied for Heath High School shooter

Cape Martial Arts is seeing an increase in sign-ups for training the youth self-defense. The man charged in connection to last week's deadly shooting in Cape Girardeau pleads "not Guilty." Dry conditions take a toll on business for farmers. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The latest drought monitor shows abnormally...
WEST PADUCAH, KY
clayconews.com

KSP ARREST/CHARGE CORRECTIONAL OFFICER WITH RAPE IN EDDYVILLE, KENTUCKY

Eddyville, KY - On Tuesday, September 20th, 2022, Kentucky State Police (KSP), Post 1 received a call from the Kentucky State Penitentiary in reference to a report of sexual conduct between an inmate and a correctional officer. A KSP trooper responded to the facility and began an investigation. The investigation...
EDDYVILLE, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Semi hauling lumber crashes in Marshall County

Old Olive Road in Marshall County is back open after a semi-truck hauling a load of lumber from a sawmill overturned on Monday. The crash occurred near the Horn Cemetery Road intersection. The truck overturned after running off the road. The truck had been loaded earlier Monday morning at the...
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
whvoradio.com

Woman Injured In Hopkinsville Hit-And-Run Crash

A woman was injured in a wreck on West 7th Street in Hopkinsville Tuesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a vehicle was exiting a gas station and struck a westbound truck on West 7th Street. One of the drivers reportedly fled the scene and was stopped by a Christian County Sheriff’s...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Two teens shot outside Dyersburg apartments, police say

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — One man has been arrested and four more people are wanted for attempted murder after two children and a 19-year-old were shot at outside of an apartment complex in Dyersburg, Tennessee, according to the Dyersburg Police Department. Dyersburg Police said the gunfire happened on Price Street...
KFVS12

Two hospitalized following overnight shooting in Metropolis, Ill.

METROPOLIS, Ill. (KFVS) - A late night shooting in Metropolis left both the victim and the suspect hospitalized. According to the Metropolis Police Department, officers received a call of shots fired at 10:48 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24 at the 400 block of W 20th Street. An investigation revealed that...

Comments / 0

Community Policy