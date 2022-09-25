Read full article on original website
Explainer: Pennsylvania woman who claimed to be 'best-drunk driver' is out on bail - here's what that meansVictorPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia Police Department used 'Fantasyland' Coordinates for Years until Discovered; Now they use 'Atlantic Ocean'Zack LovePhiladelphia, PA
The first union at Home Depot in the U.S. attracts nearly 300 workers in PennsylvaniaVictorPhiladelphia, PA
Visit Pennsylvania's One of a Kind Cookie SpeakeasyTravel MavenPhiladelphia, PA
This Abandoned Asylum is One of the Creepiest Places in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPennsylvania State
thedp.com
Penn Athletics weekend recap: Field hockey fights for first victory
Many Penn sports have been looking up or tracking through a positive groove as the fall season rumbles toward its peak. Ivy League conference games are also beginning to stack many Quakers' schedules, and this past weekend marked a revival of Ancient Eight rivalries for the 2022 fall season. Football.
thedp.com
How aggressive defense has fueled men's soccer's recent winning streak
Over Penn men's soccer's last four games — all wins — the team has tallied a total of 18 goals, shining offensively en route to a 5-1-1 record. Less outwardly noticeable, though, is the Quaker defense, which hasn't conceded more than one goal in any of its first seven games.
thedp.com
Women's soccer begins Ivy League play with 1-1 tie against undefeated Harvard
In a season full of ties, the Red and Blue added one more to that tally today after sharing the points with No. 16 Harvard in a 1-1 draw. Coming off its first loss of the season, Penn women’s soccer (2-1-6) was charged with the difficult task of beginning Ivy League play on Saturday by hosting the only undefeated and ranked team in the conference: Harvard (6-0-2).
thedp.com
15 questions with… Meghan McGinley, a Penn field hockey sophomore
The Daily Pennsylvanian sat down with Penn field hockey's Meghan McGinley — who was one of two freshmen last season to play in each of the team's games — to ask 15 questions about her origins in the sport, her pregame rituals, and her future plans. Here's what the sophomore midfielder had to say.
thedp.com
DP Sports Player of the Week: Jake Heimlicher
Penn football’s Jake Heimlicher is our DP Sports Player of the Week following another impressive showing on Saturday to shut down Lafayette's offense in a 12-0 victory. The fifth-year defensive lineman's success also amounted his being named Ivy League Defensive Player of the Week, the first such honor in his collegiate career.
thedp.com
From club to walk-on, then the ninth fastest 10K in school history: How Zubeir Dagane leads men's cross country
As the runners take their mark, all is still. The course is quiet. It is a moment bristling with both intensity and tranquility. The sounding of the gun marks the beginning of the unparalleled test of physical stamina, and senior runner Zubeir Dagane has already cleared his mind. “If you’re...
thedp.com
73 Penn faculty sign letter opposing University efforts to discipline Convocation protestors
Seventy-three Penn faculty members signed a letter in opposition to the University's disciplinary action in response to students' alleged involvement in disrupting Convocation, protesting the eviction of University City Townhomes residents. The letter, from “deeply concerned” faculty members, was sent to University administrators on Friday, detailing their support of student...
thedp.com
Emily Chang | Virtual classes are still needed in a post-COVID-19 world
As classes kick into full swing with the first full week under our belts, students and faculty alike have rejoiced at the return of an in-person, maskless semester. And with the return of classes comes the return of strict policies — especially attendance. Students have already faced the dilemma of taking an absence when their class does not warrant one, causing many to drag their feet out of bed when they are mentally or physically unwell.
thedp.com
The UC Townhomes and Philadelphia’s affordable housing struggle, explained.
Months of encampments, on-campus protests, meetings, and whispers around Penn and across the City stem from one ongoing issue: the impending sale of affordable housing complex University City Townhomes and plans to redevelop the property, located in the largely gentrified neighborhood of University City. The University says it is committed...
thedp.com
73 Penn Faculty | Letter in support of student protestors
We, the undersigned faculty, are deeply concerned about the efforts of the Center for Community Standards and Accountability to deny or curtail the rights of Penn students to articulate their opinions as part of public protests on campus. In this instance, two students have been issued notices stating that they...
thedp.com
Wellness at Penn to hold free flu vaccine clinic in Pottruck Health and Fitness Center
Penn is set to hold its annual three-day flu vaccine clinic, and will require all students to receive a flu vaccine for the second year in a row. The flu clinic — which provides students, faculty, and staff with free vaccines — will open Sept. 28 and close Sept. 30. Community members do not need to register for a time slot, and can walk in and present their PennCard to be vaccinated. The clinic will be hosted in Gimbel Gymnasium in the Pottruck Health and Fitness Center.
