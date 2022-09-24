Read full article on original website
Mike Elko Press Conference Quotes: Virginia
DURHAM – Duke football head coach Mike Elko met with members of the media on Monday afternoon for his weekly press conference. The Blue Devils welcome Virginia to Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium for its first ACC contest of the year. The game will be broadcast on RSN with Tom Werme, James Bates and Lyndsay Rowley on the call. The game can also be heard on the Blue Devil Sports Network from LEARFIELD through the Varsity app or goduke.com.
Game Notes: Virginia
DURHAM – Duke returns to Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium on Saturday for a matchup with ACC foe Virginia. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m., and the game will be broadcast live on RSN. Virginia leads the all-time series between the two schools, 40-33. In the last meeting...
Duke at Georgia Tech Kickoff Time Announced
DURHAM – The Atlantic Coast Conference finalized Monday the game times for contests Saturday, Oct. 8. Duke will travel to Georgia Tech for its week six matchup. Kickoff is slated for 4 p.m. ET on Oct. 8. The game will be broadcast live on RSN. The Blue Devils (3-1)...
Blue Devils and Bulldogs Set to Meet for First Time
DURHAM – Seeking to build off their 1-0 win against Boston College on Saturday night, No. 7 Duke returns to action at Koskinen Stadium against Yale on Tuesday evening. The Blue Devils (6-0-1, 2-0-1) will take on the Bulldogs (4-0-2, 0-0-0) for the first time in program history, kicking off at 7 p.m. and streaming on ACC Network Extra.
Duke Edged by Boston College in Five
CHESTNUT HILL, MASS. - The Duke volleyball team dropped a five-set marathon, 3-2 (25-22, 12-25, 19-25, 25-21, 12-15), to Boston College Sunday afternoon in Chestnut Hill, Mass. How it Happened. Three Blue Devils combined for 44 kills and were led by senior Gracie Johnson with 20, followed by sophomore Rylie...
Blue Devils Explode for Six Goals in Win at No. 22 NCSU
RALEIGH, N.C. – The fifth-ranked Duke women's soccer team had its offense come alive on the road Sunday evening at 22nd-ranked NC State as the Blue Devils registered a 6-0 victory at Dail Soccer Field/Track Complex in Raleigh, N.C. Sophomore Michelle Cooper collected two goals and two assists for...
Blue Devils Close Weekend Action in Cary
CARY, N.C. – The Duke women's tennis team closed action at the Fall Ranked Spotlight on Sunday at the Cary Tennis Park in Cary, N.C. In singles play, freshman Katie Codd dropped a tight, 7-6 (4), 1-6, 6-10, match to Tennessee's Lauren Anzalotta. Duke's doubles duo of Brianna Shvets and Codd fell, 6-2, to Laylo Bakhodirova and Fernanda Carvajal of East Tennessee State as well.
Women’s Golf Ranked No. 10 in Latest WGCA Poll
DURHAM – Following a tied for fourth-place finish at the ANNIKA Intercollegiate to open the regular season, the Duke women's golf team has been tabbed No. 10 in the latest Women's Golf Coaches Association (WGCA) Mizuno Coaches Poll. Duke has been ranked in the top 10 in each of...
James Madison Hands Duke 4-2 Setback
DURHAM – James Madison scored three second-half goals to come away with a 4-2 victory over 20th-ranked Duke in non-conference field hockey action Sunday afternoon at Jack Katz Stadium. The 21st-ranked Dukes got tallies from four different players in the victory. The Blue Devils drop to 4-6 overall, while...
Mesalles' Second Half Goal Helps No. 7 Duke Defeat Boston College
DURHAM – The seventh-ranked Duke men's soccer team picked up its second conference win of the 2022 season with a 1-0 victory over Boston College on Saturday night. The Blue Devils (6-0-1, 2-0-1) secured the win courtesy of Ruben Mesalles' first goal of the season and Duke's fifth shutout in 2022.
Cooper Named PNC Achievers Student-Athlete of the Week
DURHAM – Duke women's soccer sophomore forward Michelle Cooper has been named Duke's PNC Achievers Student-Athlete of the Week, following her four-goal weekend for the Blue Devils. Cooper turned in an impressive week with four goals and two assists for 10 points as fifth-ranked Duke defeated Boston College (3-0)...
Johns Advances to Main Draw of Charleston Challenger
CHARLESTON, S.C. – Duke senior Garrett Johns advanced to the main draw of the ATP Charleston Challenger on Monday after defeating No. 3 seed Tennys Sandgren in a three-set thriller. Johns, who's competing unattached, dropped his opening set to Sandgren 6-3 but rebounded for 6-3 and 6-2 victories in...
Johns Claims Win in Opening Match of Charleston Challenger
CHARLESTON, S.C. – Duke senior Garrett Johns, who's competing unattached, earned a win in his opening match of the ATP Charleston Challenger on Sunday. Johns defeated Martin Damm in three sets, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 to advance to Monday's qualifying second round. The Atlanta, Ga., native will next face off against Tennys Sandgren on Court One at 10 a.m. at the Live to Play (LTP) Mount Pleasant facility in Mount Pleasant, S.C.
