DURHAM – Duke football head coach Mike Elko met with members of the media on Monday afternoon for his weekly press conference. The Blue Devils welcome Virginia to Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium for its first ACC contest of the year. The game will be broadcast on RSN with Tom Werme, James Bates and Lyndsay Rowley on the call. The game can also be heard on the Blue Devil Sports Network from LEARFIELD through the Varsity app or goduke.com.

DURHAM, NC ・ 19 HOURS AGO