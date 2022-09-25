ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ECU football: Pirates drop conference opener to Navy in double overtime

By By PATRICK MASON Sports Writer
The Daily Reflector
The Daily Reflector
 3 days ago

The sound of crickets chirping filled the East Carolina football team’s meeting room while reporters waited for players to show up for their postgame comments.

One could only imagine the same sounds could be heard in the ECU locker room following the Pirates’ 23-20 loss to Navy in double overtime that was sealed by a missed field goal.

“Quiet,” ECU receiver Isaiah Winstead said of the locker room. “You know you’re supposed to win and you don’t.”

For months the Pirates’ had been preparing their defense for the Midshipmen offense based on deception and physicality, trickery and speed. Yet it was the Navy defense that gave the Pirates fits throughout Saturday’s American Athletic Conference opener in Greenville.

The Midshipmen (1-2, 1-1 AAC) held the Pirates to their fewest yards all season and forced ECU into committing two costly turnovers in the second half.

“It’s like I said before we started the game,” Pirates coach Mike Houston said. “Turnovers and penalties were going to be paramount in this ballgame because I did very much feel like this game was going to come down exactly the way it did.”

ECU committed six penalties for 45 yards, while Navy had one (intentional) delay of game. An ECU fumble led to Navy taking its first lead in the fourth quarter, and an interception in the final seconds of regulation ended any chances for the Pirates to avoid overtime.

All of that led to Navy backup kicker Daniel Davies — who hadn’t attempted a field goal all season — making the eventual game-winner in double overtime. ECU took over in the second extra period looking to match the score or win with a touchdown, only to have Owen Daffer miss a potential tying 37-yard field goal on the game’s final play.

It was the second time this season that the Pirates lost a game following a missed kick after losing to N.C. State in Week 1 in a similar fashion.

ECU was without star running back Keaton Mitchell for much of the game after he suffered an injury on the first series of the second half and did not return. The Pirates were also without defensive lineman Elijah Morris, who was ejected following a targeting penalty with 9:28 left in the second quarter.

Navy controlled the ball for 14 more minutes than ECU, nearly an entire quarter longer, though the Pirates still managed to allow just 3.7 yards per rush. That the Pirates found themselves in double overtime battling a Navy team coming off a bye week was a testament to the host of missed opportunities throughout the game.

ECU quarterback Holton Ahlers found tight end Ryan Jones on a 14-yard pass to the corner of the end zone for the game’s first touchdown with 13:18 remaining in the game. Navy tied the score at 10-10 on a 65-yard passing play to Vincent Terrell Jr. with 11:56 to play in the fourth quarter, one of many chunk plays quarterback Tai Lavatai created during his 7-for-10 passing night for 152 yards.

“I thought we played pretty well, but it’s a loss so you always feel like we could play better,” said linebacker Jeremy Lewis who made 10 tackles. “We had some busts, gave up big plays. Unfortunately, we’re not going to play the triple-option anymore so we can’t really correct it, but if we take some of those plays back it’s a whole different ballgame.”

On the first play of the next series, ECU running back Rahjai Harris fumbled and the Midshipmen took over at the Pirates’ 25-yard line. Navy needed five plays to earn its first lead of the game at 17-10 when running back Anton Hall bulldozed seven yards into the end zone.

The sequence was just the beginning of what would be a wild finish to the game in which the score was tied at 3-3 at the start of the fourth quarter.

Ahlers, who finished 22-of-34 with two touchdowns and an interception, later found Winstead on the sideline and the transfer wide receiver raced 67 yards for his first touchdown for ECU that tied the score at 17-17.

After forcing a punt, ECU had its best chance to end it. The Pirates took over at their own 14-yard line and drove all the way to the Navy 46. Facing a second-and-1 with fewer than 30 seconds on the clock, Ahlers rolled out to his left and threw a pass over the middle that was intercepted.

The turnover sent the game into overtime.

“Second-and-1, you got two timeouts, get first down, you easily have the first down,” Houston said. “Just a poor decision. He’s got to make a better decision right there.”

ECU scored first when Daffer connected on a 26-yard field goal. Navy answered with a 43-yarder. Then Davies hit his third field goal of the night, the eventual game-winner from 29 yards, and the Pirates failed to match.

ECU (2-2, 0-1) will play its first road game next week on Oct. 1 at South Florida.

