Arkansas wants their fans out and wearing red at Razorback Stadium for their first ever 'red out' game in a top 25 SEC matchup against Alabama on Saturday. No. 20 Arkansas (3-1, 1-1) is going into the game coming off of a close loss last Saturday to No. 17 Texas A&M at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. With 1:35 left in the game, the Hogs kicked what would've been the go-ahead 42-yard field goal, but the ball hit the top of the right upright and bounced out, which resulted in them losing 23-21. The 1-1 conference record currently has Arkansas placed fifth in the SEC West, just ahead of Ole Miss, who hasn't played a conference game yet, and Mississippi State, who is 0-1 in conference play after a loss to LSU in Week 3.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO