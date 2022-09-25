ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 0

Related
Tide 100.9 FM

Arkansas Wants First Ever ‘Red Out’ Game Against Alabama

Arkansas wants their fans out and wearing red at Razorback Stadium for their first ever 'red out' game in a top 25 SEC matchup against Alabama on Saturday. No. 20 Arkansas (3-1, 1-1) is going into the game coming off of a close loss last Saturday to No. 17 Texas A&M at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. With 1:35 left in the game, the Hogs kicked what would've been the go-ahead 42-yard field goal, but the ball hit the top of the right upright and bounced out, which resulted in them losing 23-21. The 1-1 conference record currently has Arkansas placed fifth in the SEC West, just ahead of Ole Miss, who hasn't played a conference game yet, and Mississippi State, who is 0-1 in conference play after a loss to LSU in Week 3.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Is Brandon Miller the Wave that Pushes the Tide Over the Top?

After a frustrating 2021-22 campaign, Nate Oats & company decided to completely revamp their roster. Bringing star transfers Mark Sears from Ohio and Dom Welch from St. Bonaventure into the program adds much needed leadership and experience. The Tide also took home the 3rd best recruiting class in the nation, signing Jaden Bradley, Rylan Griffen, Noah Clowney, and top JUCO recruit Nick Pringle, but possibly the biggest X-Factor for this upcoming season is 5-star freshman Brandon Miller.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Saban Impressed with Freshmen Wide Receivers

Alabama football head coach Nick Saban spoke highly of the freshmen wide receivers in his Monday press conference. "Yeah, well, those guys are talented guys, and they're also smart guys. They've been able to learn the offense and make really good, incremental progress week in and week out. And we knew that those guys were good players when we recruited them," said Saban.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tuscaloosa, AL
Football
Nashville, TN
Football
City
Fayetteville, TN
Local
Tennessee Football
Local
Alabama Football
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
Nashville, TN
College Sports
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Alabama State
Tuscaloosa, AL
College Sports
State
Arkansas State
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Sports
Tide 100.9 FM

11 Players of the Week Recognized by Alabama Coaches

Alabama football's coaching staff recognized 11 players of the week after Week 4 win over Vanderbilt last Saturday. Ja'Corey Brooks, Jahmyr Gibbs, Tyler Steen, and Bryce Young on offense; Will Anderson Jr., Jordan Battle, Justin Eboigbe and Henry To'oTo'o of defense; and Emmanuel Henderson Jr., Malachi Moore, and Quandarrius Robinson on special teams were all recognized for their efforts.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Arkansas Head Coach Analyzes Crimson Tide Stars

Arkansas head coach, Sam Pittman, spoke with the media on Monday to preview the upcoming Alabama game. The Razorback head coach mentioned the impact of multiple Alabama players when discussing the Crimson Tide, most notably Bryce Young and Will Anderson Jr. “They have a great team,” said Pittman. “[They] obviously...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama vs. Texas A&M Kick-off Time Set in Stone

The Alabama Crimson Tide's most anticipated home game of the season officially has a kickoff time. The Tide welcomes Jimbo Fisher and the Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday, Oct. 8 for a primetime showdown. Alabama and Texas A&M are scheduled as the second game in a CBS double-header and is...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Saban
Person
Bryce Young
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Football to Participate in Football Mental Health Week

Alabama football is participating in the third annual College Football Mental Health Week, organized by the Hilinski's Hope Foundation. Mark and Kym Hilinski founded the Hilinski's Hope Foundation in honor of their son Tyler who took his own life in 2018. Their son was the quarterback for Washington State and suffered from chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) which is known to cause depression, anxiety, and many other mental illnesses.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

In-State Softball Pitcher Commits to Crimson Tide

Class of 2024 in-state softball pitcher Braya Hodges has committed to the Alabama Crimson Tide. Hodges plays for the Houston Academy Raiders out of Dothan, Ala. As a sophomore, she pitched a perfect game, recording 18 strikeouts and aided the Raiders to the 2022 3A AHSAA state title where the Raiders beat Mobile Christian 5-3. She won the tournament's MVP award and made the 2022 Class 3A All-State Tournament Team.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

The Terminator Wins SEC Defensive Player of The Week

Junior defensive end Will Anderson has been selected by the conference as the SEC Co-Defensive Player of the Week. Anderson helped the Crimson Tide limit Vanderbilt to just 129 yards of total offense and three points. The Georgia-native got into the backfield for 2.5 sacks on the evening and tallied...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football
Tide 100.9 FM

All Hail the King of Punt Returns

Four weeks into the 2022 college football season, sophomore Kool-Aid McKinstry leads the nation in punt return yards. McKinstry currently has 244 yards returned during a punt. The next closest is The University of Louisiana's Eric Garror, who currently has 160 yards. At the start of the year though, the...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Rings – and Ferraris – Over Lambos

The recruiting catchphrase "rings over Lambos" gained a new meaning as it was announced that Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban will be part of the ownership group opening a new Ferrari dealership in Nashville, TN. Not only are the national championship rings more important, but Saban would rather...
NASHVILLE, TN
Tide 100.9 FM

Former Alabama Quarterback Suffers Ankle Injury

Former Alabama quarterback Mac Jones suffered an ankle injury in the New England Patriots' 37-26 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday afternoon. The injury occurred on Jones' third interception of the day with 1:55 left to go in the game. He was hit by Ravens defender Calais Campbell moments after throwing the ball and Campbell came down on top of Jones' foot.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas A&M University
Tide 100.9 FM

Tuscaloosa County School Board Approves New Football Stadium For Brookwood

Tide 100.9's local high school football coverage is powered by The University of Alabama Online, "Where Legends Log In." During a Tuesday meeting the Tuscaloosa County School Board approved a construction project that will build a new football stadium, track, track and field house for Brookwood High School. The project will come with a price tag of roughly $18 million and gives the Panthers brand new facilities to continue to grow its sports programs.
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Tide 100.9 FM

Tuscaloosa, AL
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
701K+
Views
ABOUT

Tide 100.9 FM has the best sports coverage for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy