Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
bucknellbison.com
Men's Soccer Hosts Both Lehigh Valley Rivals this Week
Lehigh (2-4-1, 1-1-0 PL) at Bucknell (1-7-0, 0-2-0 PL) Where: Emmitt Field at Holmes Stadium, Lewisburg, Pa. Lafayette (6-2-1, 1-0-1 PL) at Bucknell (1-7-0, 0-2-0 PL) Where: Emmitt Field at Holmes Stadium, Lewisburg, Pa. Streaming: ESPN+. Live Stats: BucknellBison.com. Bucknell at a Glance. The Bison have a big week ahead...
bucknellbison.com
Men’s Tennis Wraps up The Haggerty Championships with Doubles Play
VESTAL, N.Y. – The Bucknell men's tennis team saw both of its doubles tandems go 1-1 on Sunday as The Haggerty Championships concluded at Binghamton. In the Green Flight, Harrison Gold and Brendan McDonald defeated Colgate's Max Litton and Tejas Gupta by a 6-4 count. The Raiders got some revenge when Aidan Chung and Josh Israel downed the Bison duo in a close battle, 7-6 (7-3).
bucknellbison.com
Women’s Tennis Wraps Up Play at West Point Invitational
WEST POINT, N.Y. – The Bucknell women's tennis team wrapped up play at the West Point Invitational on Sunday. The Bison had a strong weekend overall but fell a bit short of flight championships on Sunday. Madi Sebulsky made it to the E Singles semifinals, where she dropped a...
bucknellbison.com
Volleyball Falls in Five-Setter to Reigning PL Champion Colgate
LEWISBURG, Pa. – Junior Catherine Jamison registered a career-high 23 kills, including seven in the third set to keep Sunday's match alive, but the Bucknell volleyball team ultimately fell 3-2 in a thrilling matchup with defending Patriot League champion Colgate at Davis Gym. The Bison battled back after losing the first two sets and led 14-13 in the fifth before ultimately suffering their first league loss of the season.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
bucknellbison.com
Field Hockey Downed by Drexel, 3-0, at Home Sunday
LEWISBURG, Pa. – The Bison field hockey team attempted a season-high 16 shots against Drexel at Graham Field on Sunday, but the Bison were unable to send one to the back of the cage as the Dragons came away with a 3-0 win. Drexel scored two goals in the first quarter and one in the third while denying Bucknell's six shots on goal. The Bison also held a 9-8 advantage in penalty corners.
$139K PA lottery ticket won in Lycoming County
LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Lottery awarded an online prize worth $139,000 on the game Mine Blowing Jackpot, to a player from Lycoming County. According to officials with the Pennsylvania Lottery, the Lycoming County player won a total amount of $139,283.70. Mine Blowing Jackpot features a connect-style internet instant game with one progressive jackpot. Online players can […]
skooknews.com
Tractor Trailer Rollover Closes Route 901 near Northumberland/Schuylkill County Line
A tractor trailer rollover closed Route 901 near the Northumberland/Schuylkill County line on Monday morning. The incident happened just before 11:00am at the intersection of Route 901 and Route 54 in Mount Carmel Township. A tractor trailer hauling garbage overturned. As of 12:15pm, Route 901 was still closed from the...
Bloomsburg Fair concerts 2022
BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — We all know people come from far and wide for the rides and food at the Bloomsburg Fair. But don’t forget about the music and entertainment lineup for the week as well. The fair will feature shows from multiple performers including: John Stanky Comedy hypnotist Brad Matchett Chris Ruble Joan […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
New foods at the Bloomsburg Fair
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Everywhere you look at the Bloomsburg Fair, there is food and lots of it. No matter what you like, it's pretty much guaranteed to be there. That can make it hard for new vendors to come up with ideas, but somehow they do it every year!
Bloomsburg Fair Preview Day
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Most of the vendors are back in their usual spots on the fairgrounds ready for the 167th Bloomsburg Fair. "I personally think we're going to have a very good fair this year. It's going to be cool so people will want to come out," said Bob Auer, Clack Creek United Methodist Church.
Man shot to death during argument outside central Pa. bar early Sunday
SUNBURY – An altercation outside a Sunbury bar early Sunday has left one man dead and another the object of a police search. Police identified the dead man as Joseph Rice of Sunbury. They have obtained an arrest warrant for Randy Chain Easton, 42, also of Sunbury, charging him with homicide and related counts.
Teen drives car into barn before it bursts into flames in upstate New York, troopers say
WAPPINGER, N.Y. — A teen drove a car into a barn before it quickly erupted in flames, troopers said. State police troopers had to pull the 17-year-old driver from the burning wreckage after they heard the crash at about 3:26 a.m. Thursday in the town of Wappinger in Dutchess County, according to a news release by state police.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fire damages home in Lycoming County
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, PA — Flames damaged a home in Lycoming County. Officials say the fire sparked at the place along Brecht Road in Loyalsock Township around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday morning after a power strip shorted out. Three people were inside at the time, but they all made it out...
WNEP-TV 16
Accused killer captured in Union County
Police in Sunbury announced an arrest in a Sunday morning's deadly shooting. The suspect was picked up in Lewisburg late Monday night.
Sunbury shooting suspect captured in Union County
LEWISBURG, Pa. — The search for an alleged killer has come to an end in central Pennsylvania. Police in Sunbury say they have their man. Police took Randy Easton into custody late Monday night. Police and the U.S. Marshall's Service found him at a motel in Lewisburg just before midnight.
Bloomsburg Fair foods to check out this week
Bloomsburg, Pa. — It’s Bloomsburg Fair time and for many, that means a steady stream of deep-fried, cheese-covered, and unusual culinary delights. Here are a few of the new tasty treats to try when you hit the fairgrounds this week. Bowled over by Brazilian fare The Northeast Extension of the fairgrounds always has its share...
Inflation impacts a day at the Bloomsburg Fair
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — The Bloomsburg Fair only comes around once a year, and it's something many people look forward to. But this year, many folks are talking about the prices. They've gone up at many of the stands. Jeremy Evans owns Incredible Popcorn. He runs four stands at the...
Ronald Butler released on bail
Williamsport, Pa. — A man who lived on the same property where the remains of two young girls were found was released on nominal bail today in Lycoming County Court. Ronald Butler, 54, was granted intensive supervised bail with conditions based on Rule 600 in the Pennsylvania Code that requires a trial be held within the first 180 days of the filing of a complaint. Butler has been in jail more than 180 days without being placed on the trial list. ...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Major drug raids in Port Jervis Tri-States area
PORT JERVIS – Police in the three-state area where Port Jervis, New York, Pike County, Pennsylvania and Montague, New Jersey meet conducted drug raids throughout the area on Monday morning. Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler and Port Jervis Police Chief William Worden confirmed the law enforcement activity that...
skooknews.com
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Dash Cam Records Tractor Trailer Overturning in Northumberland County
The overturning of a tractor trailer in Northumberland County was caught on video. The incident happened just before 11:00am at the intersection of Route 901 and Route 54 in Mount Carmel Township, approximately a 1/2 mile from the Northumberland/Schuylkill County line, when a tractor trailer hauling garbage overturned. Route 901...
Comments / 0