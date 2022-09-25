ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewisburg, PA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

bucknellbison.com

Men's Soccer Hosts Both Lehigh Valley Rivals this Week

Lehigh (2-4-1, 1-1-0 PL) at Bucknell (1-7-0, 0-2-0 PL) Where: Emmitt Field at Holmes Stadium, Lewisburg, Pa. Lafayette (6-2-1, 1-0-1 PL) at Bucknell (1-7-0, 0-2-0 PL) Where: Emmitt Field at Holmes Stadium, Lewisburg, Pa. Streaming: ESPN+. Live Stats: BucknellBison.com. Bucknell at a Glance. The Bison have a big week ahead...
LEWISBURG, PA
bucknellbison.com

Men’s Tennis Wraps up The Haggerty Championships with Doubles Play

VESTAL, N.Y. – The Bucknell men's tennis team saw both of its doubles tandems go 1-1 on Sunday as The Haggerty Championships concluded at Binghamton. In the Green Flight, Harrison Gold and Brendan McDonald defeated Colgate's Max Litton and Tejas Gupta by a 6-4 count. The Raiders got some revenge when Aidan Chung and Josh Israel downed the Bison duo in a close battle, 7-6 (7-3).
LEWISBURG, PA
bucknellbison.com

Women’s Tennis Wraps Up Play at West Point Invitational

WEST POINT, N.Y. – The Bucknell women's tennis team wrapped up play at the West Point Invitational on Sunday. The Bison had a strong weekend overall but fell a bit short of flight championships on Sunday. Madi Sebulsky made it to the E Singles semifinals, where she dropped a...
LEWISBURG, PA
bucknellbison.com

Volleyball Falls in Five-Setter to Reigning PL Champion Colgate

LEWISBURG, Pa. – Junior Catherine Jamison registered a career-high 23 kills, including seven in the third set to keep Sunday's match alive, but the Bucknell volleyball team ultimately fell 3-2 in a thrilling matchup with defending Patriot League champion Colgate at Davis Gym. The Bison battled back after losing the first two sets and led 14-13 in the fifth before ultimately suffering their first league loss of the season.
LEWISBURG, PA
bucknellbison.com

Field Hockey Downed by Drexel, 3-0, at Home Sunday

LEWISBURG, Pa. – The Bison field hockey team attempted a season-high 16 shots against Drexel at Graham Field on Sunday, but the Bison were unable to send one to the back of the cage as the Dragons came away with a 3-0 win. Drexel scored two goals in the first quarter and one in the third while denying Bucknell's six shots on goal. The Bison also held a 9-8 advantage in penalty corners.
LEWISBURG, PA
WBRE

$139K PA lottery ticket won in Lycoming County

LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Lottery awarded an online prize worth $139,000 on the game Mine Blowing Jackpot, to a player from Lycoming County. According to officials with the Pennsylvania Lottery, the Lycoming County player won a total amount of $139,283.70. Mine Blowing Jackpot features a connect-style internet instant game with one progressive jackpot. Online players can […]
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Bloomsburg Fair concerts 2022

BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — We all know people come from far and wide for the rides and food at the Bloomsburg Fair. But don’t forget about the music and entertainment lineup for the week as well. The fair will feature shows from multiple performers including: John Stanky Comedy hypnotist Brad Matchett Chris Ruble Joan […]
BLOOMSBURG, PA
Newswatch 16

New foods at the Bloomsburg Fair

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Everywhere you look at the Bloomsburg Fair, there is food and lots of it. No matter what you like, it's pretty much guaranteed to be there. That can make it hard for new vendors to come up with ideas, but somehow they do it every year!
BLOOMSBURG, PA
Newswatch 16

Bloomsburg Fair Preview Day

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Most of the vendors are back in their usual spots on the fairgrounds ready for the 167th Bloomsburg Fair. "I personally think we're going to have a very good fair this year. It's going to be cool so people will want to come out," said Bob Auer, Clack Creek United Methodist Church.
BLOOMSBURG, PA
Newswatch 16

Fire damages home in Lycoming County

LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, PA — Flames damaged a home in Lycoming County. Officials say the fire sparked at the place along Brecht Road in Loyalsock Township around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday morning after a power strip shorted out. Three people were inside at the time, but they all made it out...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Sunbury shooting suspect captured in Union County

LEWISBURG, Pa. — The search for an alleged killer has come to an end in central Pennsylvania. Police in Sunbury say they have their man. Police took Randy Easton into custody late Monday night. Police and the U.S. Marshall's Service found him at a motel in Lewisburg just before midnight.
SUNBURY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Bloomsburg Fair foods to check out this week

Bloomsburg, Pa. — It’s Bloomsburg Fair time and for many, that means a steady stream of deep-fried, cheese-covered, and unusual culinary delights. Here are a few of the new tasty treats to try when you hit the fairgrounds this week. Bowled over by Brazilian fare The Northeast Extension of the fairgrounds always has its share...
BLOOMSBURG, PA
Newswatch 16

Inflation impacts a day at the Bloomsburg Fair

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — The Bloomsburg Fair only comes around once a year, and it's something many people look forward to. But this year, many folks are talking about the prices. They've gone up at many of the stands. Jeremy Evans owns Incredible Popcorn. He runs four stands at the...
BLOOMSBURG, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Ronald Butler released on bail

Williamsport, Pa. — A man who lived on the same property where the remains of two young girls were found was released on nominal bail today in Lycoming County Court. Ronald Butler, 54, was granted intensive supervised bail with conditions based on Rule 600 in the Pennsylvania Code that requires a trial be held within the first 180 days of the filing of a complaint. Butler has been in jail more than 180 days without being placed on the trial list. ...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
Mid-Hudson News Network

Major drug raids in Port Jervis Tri-States area

PORT JERVIS – Police in the three-state area where Port Jervis, New York, Pike County, Pennsylvania and Montague, New Jersey meet conducted drug raids throughout the area on Monday morning. Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler and Port Jervis Police Chief William Worden confirmed the law enforcement activity that...
PORT JERVIS, NY

