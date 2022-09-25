Read full article on original website
GALLERY: Community gathers for Ravsten Stadium ribbon-cutting
IDAHO FALLS — Athletes, school administrators, students, community members and others gathered at Ravsten Stadium in Idaho Falls Saturday afternoon for a ribbon-cutting. Upgrades have been underway at the stadium all summer including the installation of 3.5 acres of new matrix turf, redesigned “D” zones with space for field events, a brand new track being put in place and an upgrade on lighting.
Dump truck hits fiber lines in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS — A dump truck pulling a trailer hit overhead fiber lines Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of Sunnyside Road and McNeil Drive. The crash happened around 2:10 p.m. It caused the Idaho Falls Fiber lines to fall across McNeil Drive and along the sidewalk. The main dump...
Terry Mortensen
Terry Mortensen 12/5/1957 - 5/26/2022 Terry (Pete) Mortensen passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by his family on September 23, 2022. Terry was born on December 5, 1957 in Rexburg, Idaho to Lamont Mortensen and Doris Anderson. Terry was the youngest of 5 children: DiAnn, Twylla, Julie, and Ricky.
Oscar Meyer WienerMobile makes a stop in Idaho Falls
The WeinerMobile has been driving its buns off all summer and made a stop in Idaho Falls. The post Oscar Meyer WienerMobile makes a stop in Idaho Falls appeared first on Local News 8.
F&G staff and volunteers pick apples in Ashton to prevent attracting bears into backyards
Idaho Fish and Game recently teamed up with a group of hard working volunteers to pick and gather apples from cooperating landowners around the city of Ashton. This is the third year in a row that an effort has been made to remove fallen apples as an attractant for bears and hopefully prevent them from wandering into backyards and neighborhoods in search of the tasty treat.
3 things to know this morning – September 26, 2022
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Monday. 1. A judge has ruled that cameras will not be allowed in future Vallow-Daybell court hearings. We will still give you the latest updates on the case without court camera footage. 2. An event...
Rexburg’s town-and-gown housing zoning
The most unique zoning in Idaho may be that of Rexburg. While the city’s new comprehensive plan may make its zoning closer to land use practices in the rest of the state, Rexburg will retain its most atypical zoning classification for student housing for those enrolled at Brigham Young University–Idaho (BYU–Idaho). Not all is happy in ...
Four weekend wrecks in East Idaho claim one life, injure eight people
One man died and eight other people were injured in four separate wrecks in East Idaho over the weekend, according to news releases from local authorities. Killean Taylor, 31, of Blackfoot, died and two women were seriously injured after being ejected from an SUV when it crashed on a rural road east of Blackfoot in a 12:55 a.m. Sunday wreck, according to the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office. Taylor died at...
Looking back: This week in eastern Idaho history
Representatives from 19 counties converged on Idaho Falls this week in 1922 for the regional conference of the Red Cross. “Meetings are being conducted at the health center in the county courthouse, and are attended by delegates from all chapters of the Red Cross in this section of the state,” the Salt Lake Tribune reported. “The work of the Red Cross in connection with the ex-servicemen was presented by the American Legion and the United States veterans’ bureau, and was demonstrated by members of the junior Red Cross. Discussions were led by E.A. Swift of the veterans’ bureau; R.H. Snyder, city superintendent of schools of Idaho Falls. R.C. Brandon, assistant manager of the Pacific division; Mrs. Donald Roles of Custer County and Captain Milo Godfrey, who has been conducting classes in life-saving at the swimming pool in the Idaho Falls High School. … Miss Grace Harrington, assistant director of public health nursing, and Miss Ola Davis, Red Cross nurse, also took a prominent part in the conference.”
Sunny and warmer until Thursday
Here we go with sunnshine and dry conditions. Temps are going to be above normal for late September near 80 degrees for the valley, Upper 70's if you are in the mountains with goats. Our normal high for the Idaho Falls area should be around 72 for late September. Dry into the week and we The post Sunny and warmer until Thursday appeared first on Local News 8.
Madison Armory owners pull trigger on new retail store and shooting range
REXBURG – For Curtis Eves, there’s a lot of peace in firing a gun. He’s loved recreational shooting since he was a kid and he and his wife, Laura, are part-owners of the newly expanded Madison Armory and indoor shooting range at 870 North 2nd East in Rexburg, which opened two weeks ago.
Women airlifted to hospitals after wreck that left Blackfoot man dead
A man died and two women were seriously injured after being ejected from an SUV when it crashed on a rural road east of Blackfoot. Killean Taylor, 31, of Blackfoot, died at the scene of the 12:55 a.m. Sunday crash on Lincoln Creek Road on the Fort Hall Reservation, the Bingham County Sheriff's Office reported.
California man arrested transporting 12 pounds of marijuana to eastern Idaho
A California man was arrested Monday after he reportedly admitted to transporting more than 12 pounds of marijuana to eastern Idaho. Loren Ralph Denny, 53, also reportedly told an Idaho State Police trooper he grew the marijuana himself and brought it with him while looking to move into Blackfoot.
Idaho Falls Fire Department opening new station; airport getting new fire service
IDAHO FALLS – There are big changes coming to the fire protection services in Idaho Falls. The Idaho Falls Fire Department will be hiring 12 new firefighters to staff a new station, and the department will be leaving the airport fire station and hiring an out-of-state contractor to run it.
Idaho Falls man arrested for stabbing at homeless encampment
An Idaho Falls man has been charged with aggravated battery after he reportedly stabbed a man who wandered into his tent in July. Both the victim and Collin Mclemore, 23, were reportedly homeless on the night of the encounter.
East Idaho Eats: Blackfoot restaurant and pub offers cajun seafood boil and unique rooms to dine in
BLACKFOOT — A local Blackfoot restaurant and pub that opened in March offers a wide variety of food, including delicious Mac-N-Cheese, country fried steak and a special blend of cajun seafood boil. 7EIGHTY5 is located at 310 North Meridian Street. The number 785 is a phone prefix for the...
Puppy Market in Ammon attracts protesters
About every Saturday, during the warmer weather, in the parking lot between Sportsman's Warehouse and the theater in Ammon you may see people selling puppies. The post Puppy Market in Ammon attracts protesters appeared first on Local News 8.
Local man reportedly threatened woman with gun, then left it near a school
A Roberts man was arrested Thursday after he reportedly admitted to threatening a woman with a gun. Blake Ockerman, 23, reportedly also told deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office that he had left the gun near Roberts Elementary School after fleeing from the victim’s residence. Deputies located the weapon the same night it was abandoned. The probable cause affidavit states deputies had been to the residence before, responding to...
The scariest part of spooky season? Phone scams
IDAHO FALLS – The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is alerting the public about a popular phone scam where the caller pretends to be law enforcement. It’s one of the most common scams, with the callers often trying to convince the victims they missed a court hearing, jury duty, or have warrants for their arrest.
Haunted attraction that tells unsolved murder will be revamped and come back in 2023
DUBOIS — A haunted attraction in Clark County at the Civil Defense Caves will not open up this year for the spooky season but instead, it will be back bigger and better in 2023. The haunted attraction is at a historic venue and opened for the first time in...
