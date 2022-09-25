ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sugar City, ID

Comments / 0

Related
eastidahonews.com

GALLERY: Community gathers for Ravsten Stadium ribbon-cutting

IDAHO FALLS — Athletes, school administrators, students, community members and others gathered at Ravsten Stadium in Idaho Falls Saturday afternoon for a ribbon-cutting. Upgrades have been underway at the stadium all summer including the installation of 3.5 acres of new matrix turf, redesigned “D” zones with space for field events, a brand new track being put in place and an upgrade on lighting.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Dump truck hits fiber lines in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS — A dump truck pulling a trailer hit overhead fiber lines Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of Sunnyside Road and McNeil Drive. The crash happened around 2:10 p.m. It caused the Idaho Falls Fiber lines to fall across McNeil Drive and along the sidewalk. The main dump...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
rexburgstandardjournal.com

Terry Mortensen

Terry Mortensen 12/5/1957 - 5/26/2022 Terry (Pete) Mortensen passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by his family on September 23, 2022. Terry was born on December 5, 1957 in Rexburg, Idaho to Lamont Mortensen and Doris Anderson. Terry was the youngest of 5 children: DiAnn, Twylla, Julie, and Ricky.
REXBURG, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Lifestyle
City
Sugar City, ID
Sugar City, ID
Lifestyle
rexburgstandardjournal.com

F&G staff and volunteers pick apples in Ashton to prevent attracting bears into backyards

Idaho Fish and Game recently teamed up with a group of hard working volunteers to pick and gather apples from cooperating landowners around the city of Ashton. This is the third year in a row that an effort has been made to remove fallen apples as an attractant for bears and hopefully prevent them from wandering into backyards and neighborhoods in search of the tasty treat.
ASHTON, ID
kidnewsradio.com

3 things to know this morning – September 26, 2022

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Monday. 1. A judge has ruled that cameras will not be allowed in future Vallow-Daybell court hearings. We will still give you the latest updates on the case without court camera footage. 2. An event...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
idahobusinessreview.com

Rexburg’s town-and-gown housing zoning

The most unique zoning in Idaho may be that of Rexburg. While the city’s new comprehensive plan may make its zoning closer to land use practices in the rest of the state, Rexburg will retain its most atypical zoning classification for student housing for those enrolled at Brigham Young University–Idaho (BYU–Idaho). Not all is happy in ...
REXBURG, ID
Idaho State Journal

Four weekend wrecks in East Idaho claim one life, injure eight people

One man died and eight other people were injured in four separate wrecks in East Idaho over the weekend, according to news releases from local authorities. Killean Taylor, 31, of Blackfoot, died and two women were seriously injured after being ejected from an SUV when it crashed on a rural road east of Blackfoot in a 12:55 a.m. Sunday wreck, according to the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office. Taylor died at...
BLACKFOOT, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Linus Parade#Festival
Post Register

Looking back: This week in eastern Idaho history

Representatives from 19 counties converged on Idaho Falls this week in 1922 for the regional conference of the Red Cross. “Meetings are being conducted at the health center in the county courthouse, and are attended by delegates from all chapters of the Red Cross in this section of the state,” the Salt Lake Tribune reported. “The work of the Red Cross in connection with the ex-servicemen was presented by the American Legion and the United States veterans’ bureau, and was demonstrated by members of the junior Red Cross. Discussions were led by E.A. Swift of the veterans’ bureau; R.H. Snyder, city superintendent of schools of Idaho Falls. R.C. Brandon, assistant manager of the Pacific division; Mrs. Donald Roles of Custer County and Captain Milo Godfrey, who has been conducting classes in life-saving at the swimming pool in the Idaho Falls High School. … Miss Grace Harrington, assistant director of public health nursing, and Miss Ola Davis, Red Cross nurse, also took a prominent part in the conference.”
IDAHO FALLS, ID
KIFI Local News 8

Sunny and warmer until Thursday

Here we go with sunnshine and dry conditions. Temps are going to be above normal for late September near 80 degrees for the valley,  Upper 70's if you are in the mountains with goats.  Our normal high for the Idaho Falls area should be around 72 for late September.  Dry into the week and we The post Sunny and warmer until Thursday appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Madison Armory owners pull trigger on new retail store and shooting range

REXBURG – For Curtis Eves, there’s a lot of peace in firing a gun. He’s loved recreational shooting since he was a kid and he and his wife, Laura, are part-owners of the newly expanded Madison Armory and indoor shooting range at 870 North 2nd East in Rexburg, which opened two weeks ago.
REXBURG, ID
Post Register

Women airlifted to hospitals after wreck that left Blackfoot man dead

A man died and two women were seriously injured after being ejected from an SUV when it crashed on a rural road east of Blackfoot. Killean Taylor, 31, of Blackfoot, died at the scene of the 12:55 a.m. Sunday crash on Lincoln Creek Road on the Fort Hall Reservation, the Bingham County Sheriff's Office reported.
BLACKFOOT, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Celebrations
NewsBreak
Parades
Idaho State Journal

Local man reportedly threatened woman with gun, then left it near a school

A Roberts man was arrested Thursday after he reportedly admitted to threatening a woman with a gun. Blake Ockerman, 23, reportedly also told deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office that he had left the gun near Roberts Elementary School after fleeing from the victim’s residence. Deputies located the weapon the same night it was abandoned. The probable cause affidavit states deputies had been to the residence before, responding to...
ROBERTS, ID
eastidahonews.com

The scariest part of spooky season? Phone scams

IDAHO FALLS – The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is alerting the public about a popular phone scam where the caller pretends to be law enforcement. It’s one of the most common scams, with the callers often trying to convince the victims they missed a court hearing, jury duty, or have warrants for their arrest.
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy