Louisville, KY

uoflcardgame.com

NCAA decision on Louisville basketball still looms

Let’s just call it Positive Wednesday. The NCAA has released the Independent Accountability Resolution Report (IARP) on the case against the University of Memphs and basketball coach Penny Hardaway. The penalty for four level one violations was a slap on the wrist, three years probation, a $5,000 fine and no post season ban.
Press conferences don’t have to be intense

When you play disciplined football, don’t turn the ball over or make silly mistakes and penalties a dominating performance is possible. The University of Louisville did just that in last weekend’s thrashing of South Florida. “It proves that if you go out and don’t beat yourselves, you have...
