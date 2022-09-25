Read full article on original website
Hurricane Ian live tracker: Ian strengthened to Category 4 hurricane, life-threatening flooding and winds expected with landfall in Florida on Wednesday
Track the path of Hurricane Ian, with live updates on watches, warnings, and any possible evacuation notices or damage reports.
Hurricane Ian updates: Hurricane Ian almost Category 5, path moves storm to NC mountains
Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall in Florida with life-threatening storm surge before hitting North Carolina mountains this weekend.
Hurricane Ian to hit Florida then march to Midlands where severe weather is forecast
Ian strengthened to a Category 4 storm, but is not expected to still be a hurricane when it hits the Columbia area.
Hurricane Ian barrels towards Florida as officials warn of looming catastrophe – live
Florida governor says ‘It’s no longer possible to safely evacuate’ as storm strengthens to a powerful category 4
‘Came through the floor.’ Seawater from Hurricane Ian pours into historic Key West area
People in historic Bahama Village, on the western edge of Key West, woke up Wednesday morning to floodwaters sloshing along their streets after Hurricane Ian assaulted the island with high winds, heavy rains and storm surge.
Cuba begins to turn on lights after Ian blacks out island
Cuban officials say they've begun to restore some power after Hurricane Ian knocked out electricity to the entire island
