Read full article on original website
Related
Kodiak Daily Mirror
Narog pushes through injury to win three times in final home meet
While her teammates were doing post-race laps in the Kodiak Community Swimming Pool after Saturday’s meet with West Valley, Alison Narog sat in the top row of the bleachers holding an ice pack to her left shoulder. That is what Kodiak’s standout swimmer does after every meet and practice....
Two drug felons busted again as large quantity of deadly fentanyl, meth and heroin seized in Kodiak
On Sept. 16, Alaska State Troopers Statewide Drug Enforcement Unit and Coast Guard Investigative Service in Kodiak concluded part of a several-month investigation into the trafficking of controlled substances in Kodiak, during which 11,457 blue “M30” fentanyl pills were seized, along with 3.15 pounds of crystal methamphetamine, 89 grams of tar heroin, five handguns and $58,722 in cash.
Kodiak Daily Mirror
Q&A: Borough Assembly candidate Larry LeDoux
Before each local election, the Kodiak Daily Mirror sends questionnaires to incumbents who are running for re-election in contested races as well as to the challengers for those offices. Candidates who respond will have their answers to our questions published in print and online between now and Oct. 3. What follows are answers from Larry LeDoux, who is running for the Kodiak Island Borough Assembly.
Comments / 0