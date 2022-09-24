Read full article on original website
WSVN-TV
Florida Keys feeling outer bands of Hurricane Ian
KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - As Hurricane Ian made landfall on the western tip of Cuba, the Florida Keys endured showers throughout the morning. On Tuesday, parts of the Middle and Lower Keys were issued a tropical storm warning while the Upper Keys were advised of a tornado warning. Residents...
WSVN-TV
Hurricane Ian nears Cuba on path to strike Florida as Cat 4
HAVANA (AP) — Hurricane Ian was growing stronger as it barreled toward Cuba on a track to hit Florida’s west coast as a major hurricane as early as Wednesday. Ian was forecast to hit the western tip of Cuba as a major hurricane and then become an even stronger Category 4 with top winds of 140 mph (225 km/h) over warm Gulf of Mexico waters before striking Florida.
WSVN-TV
DeSantis declares emergency as Tropical Storm Ian expected to hit Florida
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Gov. Ron DeSantis on Saturday declared a state of emergency for Florida as Tropical Storm Ian gathers strength over the Caribbean and is expected to bring intense hurricane rain and wind to the state next week. DeSantis initially issued the emergency order for two dozen...
WSVN-TV
Tropical Storm Watch issued for Miami-Dade and Broward
Ian’s forecast track has shifted more to the East in line with model guidance and now expected to make landfall sooner around the West-Central coast of Florida between Tampa and Ft. Myers by Thursday. If Ian tracks close to Southwest Florida near Ft. Myers, Tropical Storm conditions could spread...
WSVN-TV
South Florida residents in flood-prone areas collect sandbags to prepare for heavy rainfall
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Although Hurricane Ian is not impacting South Florida directly, many residents who live in flood-prone areas are preparing by filling up sandbags in case of heavy rainfall. Hurricane Ian might not be heading toward South Florida, but residents like Richard Neederman aren’t taking any chances.
WSVN-TV
Tropical Storm Ian expected to rapidly intensify, with impacts to Florida this week
Tropical Storm Ian continues to struggle to organize and intensify but conditions will be favorable for intensification later today and into tomorrow over the northwestern Caribbean Sea. While the long range track of Ian remains uncertain, we are beginning to get a better idea of what impacts South Florida will get from Ian.
WSVN-TV
Drivers deal with flooded streets as king tides return to South Florida ahead of potential impact from Ian
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Drivers are traveling through soaked streets in parts of Broward and Miami-Dade counties as king tides make their South Florida return and the region awaits any potential impact from Hurricane Ian. 7News cameras captured water from a storm drain gushing into North Lake in Hollywood. Due...
WSVN-TV
South Floridians fill up sandbags amid flooding concerns from Tropical Storm Ian
MIAMI (WSVN) - Although South Floridians are not expecting a direct hit from Tropical Storm Ian, heavy rains could still be causing damage in the area, so residents are taking steps to protect their homes. 7News cameras on Sunday captured residents in Miami filling up bags with sand at one...
WSVN-TV
Florida Keys, west coast residents brace for Ian as system forecast to approach state midweek
KEY LARGO, FLA. (WSVN) - As Florida braces for Tropical Storm Ian, residents of the state’s west coast and the Florida Keys are making sure they are ready for the amount of rain that the system is expected to unleash in the area. As of Saturday night, Ian is...
WSVN-TV
Monroe County under storm surge watch
ISLAMORADA, FLA. (WSVN) - New advisories were issued in the Florida Keys following the latest forecast on Hurricane Ian. On Monday afternoon, a storm watch went into effect for Monroe County. The Keys would potentially begin to feel the effects of the storm as early as Tuesday. The weather forecast...
WSVN-TV
Sailboat slams into Bear Cut Bridge near Key Biscayne as weather conditions worsen ahead of Ian
NEAR KEY BISCAYNE, Fla. (WSVN) — Inclement weather caused an accident on the water near the Crandon Park Marina, as conditions across South Florida continue to deteriorate while Hurricane Ian inches closer to the state. On Monday, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue dispatched their fire boat to an incident in which...
