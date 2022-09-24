ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
WSVN-TV

Florida Keys feeling outer bands of Hurricane Ian

KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - As Hurricane Ian made landfall on the western tip of Cuba, the Florida Keys endured showers throughout the morning. On Tuesday, parts of the Middle and Lower Keys were issued a tropical storm warning while the Upper Keys were advised of a tornado warning. Residents...
KEY WEST, FL
WSVN-TV

Hurricane Ian nears Cuba on path to strike Florida as Cat 4

HAVANA (AP) — Hurricane Ian was growing stronger as it barreled toward Cuba on a track to hit Florida’s west coast as a major hurricane as early as Wednesday. Ian was forecast to hit the western tip of Cuba as a major hurricane and then become an even stronger Category 4 with top winds of 140 mph (225 km/h) over warm Gulf of Mexico waters before striking Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
WSVN-TV

Tropical Storm Watch issued for Miami-Dade and Broward

Ian’s forecast track has shifted more to the East in line with model guidance and now expected to make landfall sooner around the West-Central coast of Florida between Tampa and Ft. Myers by Thursday. If Ian tracks close to Southwest Florida near Ft. Myers, Tropical Storm conditions could spread...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tallahassee, FL
State
Florida State
City
Pinellas Park, FL
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
WSVN-TV

Monroe County under storm surge watch

ISLAMORADA, FLA. (WSVN) - New advisories were issued in the Florida Keys following the latest forecast on Hurricane Ian. On Monday afternoon, a storm watch went into effect for Monroe County. The Keys would potentially begin to feel the effects of the storm as early as Tuesday. The weather forecast...
MONROE COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy