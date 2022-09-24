Read full article on original website
Matson’s Late Strike Lifts Wildcats
SAN FRANCISCO—Piper Matson poked home the match winner with just over five minutes remaining to lift the Chico State women's soccer team to a 1-0 win at San Francisco State Sunday afternoon. With a two-win weekend on the road to open conference play, the Wildcats have a chance to grab sole possession of first place in the California Collegiate Athletic Association when they return home to face Cal Poly Pomona Friday at 4:30 p.m. They'll also host Cal State LA Sunday at 11:30 a.m.
Point Taken; Wildcats Wrap up Unbeaten CCAA-opening Road Weekend
SAN FRANCISCO—The Chico State men's soccer team got its second straight positive result on the road this weekend, playing to a scoreless draw at San Francisco State. The Wildcats are now 1-0-1 to open California Collegiate Athletic Association (CCAA) play. Luis Albarran saved four shots of the Wildcats, now...
Lifeguards warn of dangers after man drowns at Torrey Pines State Beach
A man in his late 50s died Sunday morning after drowning near the flat rock area at Torrey Pines State Beach, first responders said.
30 Best Hikes in San Diego County
Ditch the flip-flops for laces and head out on one of these best San Diego hikes that will take you along coastal trails, out to waterfalls, and even to a potato-chip-shaped rock. On this list, I’ve included 30 of many popular trails that locals and visitors love in addition to their lengths, locations, and levels of difficulty.
Crushed Ready To Bring All-Day Brunch To San Diego's North Park
Nearly a year after taking over the space previously occupied by Swami's Cafe in San Diego's North Park, Crushed will open later this week with an all-day-brunch menu and mimosa flights. Crushed is a beach-themed, all-day brunch restaurant founded in October 2014 by brother-and-sister duo Andrew & Amy Ballester. The...
Heat returns to San Diego County
The sun is beaming over Yogurt Mill in El Cajon where the temperatures are expected to be in the upper nineties.
Excessive heat with chance of showers, thunderstorms this week
Extreme heat will hit San Diego County before a cool down ahead this week.
Oriental Fruit Fly quarantine set in portion of Orange County
SACRAMENTO, September 23, 2022 – A portion of Orange County has been placed under quarantine for the Oriental Fruit Fly following the detection of eight flies in and around the city of Fountain Valley. Also included in the quarantine are portions of the cities of Anaheim, Buena Park, Costa Mesa, Cypress, Garden Grove, Huntington Beach, Orange, Santa Ana, Seal Beach, Stanton, and Westminster.
San Diego Weekend Guide: Sept. 23-25 – Fall Fun edition
You may not be spotting leaves turning red and orange, but it is officially, truly fall as of Thursday. Yet we’re partying like it’s still summer this San Diego weekend and if you’re interested in the military, your weekend will be just packed. The military options involve...
Ramen King Keisuke Bringing Three Locations to San Diego
Ramen Chain from Singapore Have 15 Southern California Locations Planned
Another heat wave to hit San Diego
The county will be experiencing another heat wave as temperatures are expected to rise Saturday and peak Monday and Tuesday.
FreightWaves Classics/ Infrastructure: Groundbreaking held for I-805 in San Diego
FreightWaves Classics is sponsored by Old Dominion Freight Line. Click to find out how we can help your business keep its promises. On September 25, 1967 (55 years ago yesterday), a groundbreaking ceremony was held at El Cajon Boulevard and Boundary Street in San Diego for Interstate 805 (I-805). Planning for the highway dated to 1956, the same year the Interstate Highway System (IHS) was first funded and construction began.
Two missing girls in Santee area found safe
The two missing girls who went missing Sunday in the Santee area have been found safe, authorities said.
The slavery case in San Diego County riveted the nation
Seventy-five years ago, in the summer of 1947, slavery was remembered vaguely as a Southern thing, vanquished by the Civil War nearly a century earlier and buried in the dust of Dixie. Then Alfred and Elizabeth Ingalls got arrested in Coronado. Click the arrow above to watch the full segment.
Gold Finch, A Modern Delicatessen Rooted In Ashkenazi And Sephardic-Style Cooking, Open In San Diego
Rooted in Jewish immigrant culture and cuisine, Gold Finch focuses on recontextualizing staples of Ashkenazi and Sephardic-style cooking
El Cajon’s Onerous Homeless Problem is Coming From San Diego County
El Cajon, a suburb of the City of San Diego, has an issue with homeless. While many cities throughout California have homeless troubles, city officials say El Cajon’s are being sent there by San Diego County. The small city of 105,000 does offer many services to the homeless transients...
Cheba Hut Announce New Location is Coming
The “Toasted” Sandwich Shop in College Area Teases A New San Diego Themed Hangout Spot
Fatal pedestrian hits becoming frequent in San Diego County
California Highway Patrol is dealing with a number of fatal pedestrian crashes on freeways and roads, including three this week.
Fault Line On California Coast Could Trigger Massive Earthquake
Scientists believe a fault line running along the Los Angeles coast could trigger an absolutely massive earthquake one day. A new study says the Palos Verdes fault zone – which runs for 70 miles along L.A. and Orange counties – could potentially trigger a 7.8 magnitude quake. By...
