Chico, CA

chicowildcats.com

Matson’s Late Strike Lifts Wildcats

SAN FRANCISCO—Piper Matson poked home the match winner with just over five minutes remaining to lift the Chico State women's soccer team to a 1-0 win at San Francisco State Sunday afternoon. With a two-win weekend on the road to open conference play, the Wildcats have a chance to grab sole possession of first place in the California Collegiate Athletic Association when they return home to face Cal Poly Pomona Friday at 4:30 p.m. They'll also host Cal State LA Sunday at 11:30 a.m.
CHICO, CA
chicowildcats.com

Point Taken; Wildcats Wrap up Unbeaten CCAA-opening Road Weekend

SAN FRANCISCO—The Chico State men's soccer team got its second straight positive result on the road this weekend, playing to a scoreless draw at San Francisco State. The Wildcats are now 1-0-1 to open California Collegiate Athletic Association (CCAA) play. Luis Albarran saved four shots of the Wildcats, now...
CHICO, CA
cohaitungchi.com

30 Best Hikes in San Diego County

Ditch the flip-flops for laces and head out on one of these best San Diego hikes that will take you along coastal trails, out to waterfalls, and even to a potato-chip-shaped rock. On this list, I’ve included 30 of many popular trails that locals and visitors love in addition to their lengths, locations, and levels of difficulty.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
sandiegoville.com

Crushed Ready To Bring All-Day Brunch To San Diego's North Park

Nearly a year after taking over the space previously occupied by Swami's Cafe in San Diego's North Park, Crushed will open later this week with an all-day-brunch menu and mimosa flights. Crushed is a beach-themed, all-day brunch restaurant founded in October 2014 by brother-and-sister duo Andrew & Amy Ballester. The...
SAN DIEGO, CA
localocnews.com

Oriental Fruit Fly quarantine set in portion of Orange County

SACRAMENTO, September 23, 2022 – A portion of Orange County has been placed under quarantine for the Oriental Fruit Fly following the detection of eight flies in and around the city of Fountain Valley. Also included in the quarantine are portions of the cities of Anaheim, Buena Park, Costa Mesa, Cypress, Garden Grove, Huntington Beach, Orange, Santa Ana, Seal Beach, Stanton, and Westminster.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
freightwaves.com

FreightWaves Classics/ Infrastructure: Groundbreaking held for I-805 in San Diego

FreightWaves Classics is sponsored by Old Dominion Freight Line. Click to find out how we can help your business keep its promises. On September 25, 1967 (55 years ago yesterday), a groundbreaking ceremony was held at El Cajon Boulevard and Boundary Street in San Diego for Interstate 805 (I-805). Planning for the highway dated to 1956, the same year the Interstate Highway System (IHS) was first funded and construction began.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Sports
spectrumnews1.com

The slavery case in San Diego County riveted the nation

Seventy-five years ago, in the summer of 1947, slavery was remembered vaguely as a Southern thing, vanquished by the Civil War nearly a century earlier and buried in the dust of Dixie. Then Alfred and Elizabeth Ingalls got arrested in Coronado. Click the arrow above to watch the full segment.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
kgoradio.com

Fault Line On California Coast Could Trigger Massive Earthquake

Scientists believe a fault line running along the Los Angeles coast could trigger an absolutely massive earthquake one day. A new study says the Palos Verdes fault zone – which runs for 70 miles along L.A. and Orange counties – could potentially trigger a 7.8 magnitude quake. By...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

