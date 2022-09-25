Top dog memecoin Dogecoin (DOGE) has been on a rollercoaster lately, as Elon Musk’s beloved canine crypto became the 2nd largest PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency, behind only Bitcoin (BTC). Stumping many, the milestone was ambiguously met with double digit losses. However, following Ethereum’s (ETH) post-Merge developments, things seem to be looking up for Dogecoin (DOGE), with the Japanese dog-themed coin residing comfortably in the green with 7% weekly gains.

