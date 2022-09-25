New Haven, CT (WTNH) – As Avelo Airlines approaches its one year anniversary of flying out of Tweed-New Haven Airport, they can happily reflect on how the airline has grown and expanded. CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko was joined in the studio by Avelo Airlines Founder and CEO Andrew Levy, to discuss their accomplishments in the past year, and what the future might look like.

NEW HAVEN, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO