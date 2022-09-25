Read full article on original website
Bloomfield mourns loss of Coach Kevin Moses
BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Often times in sports there are both times of laughter and tears. The town of Bloomfield is mourning the loss of a beloved high school coach, who lost his battle with cancer Monday. Bloomfield Public Schools confirmed that Bloomfield’s prized boy’s varsity basketball coach, Kevin Moses, died Monday night. “Kevin Moses […]
Register Citizen
GNW Co-Op football shuts out Wilby in first NVL home game
WINSTED — Gilbert/Northwestern/Housatonic, led by three touchdowns from Freddie Camp, issued an emphatic statement to its new league, the NVL, in a 35-0 home-opening win over Wilby Saturday afternoon at Van Why Field. “I couldn’t have asked for anything better,” Coach Scott Salius told his team. “That was the...
NewsTimes
Bloomfield boys basketball coach Kevin Moses dies after battle with cancer
The CIAC reported Bloomfield boys basketball coach Kevin Moses died on Monday. Facebook tributes began to pour in later on Monday in honor of the coach who had a A GoFundMe Page was established on Sunday revealing he had been diagnosed with Stage 4 Colon Cancer. Moses’ death comes just six months after he coached Bloomfield to the CIAC Division IV state championship.
Floridians fleeing to Connecticut to escape Hurricane Ian
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Travelers are eager to get out of Hurricane Ian’s path as the storm strengthened to a category 2 hurricane Monday. “We couldn’t wait to get out, and we did it just in the nick of time, but I feel bad for the people left behind,” said Kathy Bruciati, who was at […]
America’s best wings are in Connecticut, says Buffalo wing festival
Two of the country’s best wing joints are right next door in Connecticut. The National Buffalo Wing Festival, hosted in Buffalo, New York, annually announced earlier this month the winners for best wing categories. The Blind Rhino sports bar located in Norwalk and Bridgeport, Connecticut, was announced first place...
1 shot on Wethersfield Avenue in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man in his 20s is expected to survive after being shot early Sunday morning in Hartford, according to police. The shooting happed at about 12:15 a.m. in the 600 block of Wethersfield Avenue, according to authorities. A person arrived at a hospital with gunshot wounds while officers were at the […]
Star Montclair High School Wrestler Shot Dead At 28
A former high school wrestler was shot and killed on a North Jersey street Thursday, Sept. 22, officials said. Katon Washington, 28, who grappled for Montclair High School in 2012, was found with gunshot wounds on Aldine and Cleveland streets in Orange around 1 a.m., Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said.
Video shows Connecticut trooper’s use of stun gun on man who later died
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut state trooper responding to a domestic violence report last month used her stun gun on a man continuously for over a minute, body-camera and dashboard-camera video released by the police shows. The man’s death four days later is under investigation. Ryan Marzi, 38, of Hebron, Connecticut, died unexpectedly in his sleep […]
WTNH.com
Avelo Airlines: 14 Destinations and Growing
New Haven, CT (WTNH) – As Avelo Airlines approaches its one year anniversary of flying out of Tweed-New Haven Airport, they can happily reflect on how the airline has grown and expanded. CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko was joined in the studio by Avelo Airlines Founder and CEO Andrew Levy, to discuss their accomplishments in the past year, and what the future might look like.
ai-cio.com
David Holmgren Is Out at Hartford HealthCare
David Holmgren has been dislodged from his post as CIO at Hartford HealthCare, which he has held for the past 12 years. He and his investment staff are being replaced by Morgan Stanley. The $4.2 billion in pension and endowment assets he oversaw have enjoyed good returns. In fiscal year...
arizonasuntimes.com
Connecticut Parent Leader: Superintendent’s Support for Teacher Who Introduced Woke Worksheet ‘Slap in the Face to Parents’
A leader of Southington, Connecticut’s Families for Freedom organization told The Connecticut Star she views the district superintendent’s support for a teacher who introduced a vocabulary worksheet for high school students, instructing them in the tenets of Critical Race Theory (CRT) and gender ideology, as a “slap in the face to parents.”
Eyewitness News
On this day 37 years ago, Hurricane Gloria slammed into Connecticut
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - On Sept. 27, 1985, Connecticut endured a direct hit from a category 1 hurricane. Hurricane Gloria swept through through the state 37 years ago. Former Channel 3 reporter Brian Garnett reported from Pequot Avenue in New London. “At probably the height of Gloria’s fury, this is...
Conn. restaurant Villa of Lebanon makes Big E debut with ‘fresh’ alternative
Villa of Lebanon, a family-owned and operated Lebanese and Greek food restaurant based in South Windsor, Conn., has been making its Big E debut and has already been attracting many customers, old and new, to its food stall. Run by Ali Alhusseini, the business has set up operations in the...
Register Citizen
Prior to CT conversion, M&T customer deposits had dropped by $4 billion
Prior to its switchover of People's United accounts that prompted complaints and scrutiny, M&T Bank saw Connecticut deposits drop at a larger number of People's United Bank branches than those where M&T recorded gains. The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. tallies bank deposits annually based on totals each June. In its...
Wolcott man charged with hitting pedestrian in Southington, driving away
WOLCOTT, Conn. (WTNH) — A Wolcott man is in custody Tuesday after police said that he hit a pedestrian in April and then drove away. Nicholas Gothberg, 28, hit the pedestrian on April 27 in the area of Bristol and George streets, according to the Southington Department of Police Services. The victim was found in […]
Middletown nets $12m in state funding for riverfront project
Middletown’s “Return to the Riverbend” community investment project will be getting a boost from the state’s Community Investment Fund (CIF). The post Middletown nets $12m in state funding for riverfront project appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Police: Bullet goes through wall, hits woman inside house in Hamden
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 37-year-old woman who was injured Saturday night while inside her home was not the intended target of the shooting, according to police. Law enforcement was called to the shooting at about 10 p.m. in Butler Street and Goodrich Street areas after Hamden police heard reports that multiple shots were fired […]
Register Citizen
Police: Man linked to crimes in Willimantic and Hartford
WILLIMANTIC — Local police say they have arrested a man who has ties to crimes in Willimantic and Hartford. Kevin Yamil Gomez-Silva, 22, of Willimantic, was charged with first-degree reckless endangerment; illegal discharge of a firearm; illegal sale, delivery or transport of a long gun; risk of injury to a child; second-degree breach of peace; and tampering with physical evidence Monday. He was held on $250,000 bond and appeared in state Superior Court in Danielson on Tuesday.
Eyewitness News
Hamden woman struck by stray bullet while watching TV in her home
HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - A Hamden woman was hit with a stray bullet while watching TV in her own home. It happened Saturday night at Butler and Goodrich Streets, near the New Haven town line. This is one of two shootings in Hamden Saturday night that were just a half...
Winning $100K Lottery Ticket Sold At Convenience Store In Windham County
A Connecticut resident won a $100,000 lottery prize from a ticket purchased at a convenience store. An unnamed resident of the Windham County town of Putnam claimed the CASH5 prize from a ticket purchased at Haris & Ayesha Food Mart, Connecticut Lottery announced on Monday, Sept. 26. CT Lottery said...
