Alabama Arkansas Betting Preview, Odds
It doesn’t get any easier for the Arkansas Razorbacks this weekend. Coming off their first loss of the season the Razorbacks host the Alabama Crimson Tide, a team they have lost 15 straight games. Not surprisingly Alabama is a 17.5-point road favorite. Last week Alabama destroyed Vanderbilt 55-3 as...
Hurricane Ian pushes AAC opener for UCF, SMU to Sunday
With Hurricane Ian on track to hit Florida later this week, UCF announced Tuesday evening that it is moving its game against SMU to Sunday for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff in Orlando. The American Athletic Conference opener for both teams was originally scheduled for Saturday. Before the announcement, UCF...
Texas A&M WR Ainias Smith (leg) out for season
Texas A&M wideout Ainias Smith is out for the season with a leg injury, coach Jimbo Fisher confirmed Monday. Smith was injured during Saturday’s 23-21 victory against Arkansas. The senior’s father, Maurice Smith, told reporters his son suffered a fracture in his lower right leg after being rolled up...
