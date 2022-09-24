FREED: Todd York Executed Both Parents, Told Friend They Were ‘Laying Around the House’ | Tony Evers’ Killers & Rapists #17

Read full article on original website
Controversial ‘The Purge’ law could be ditched amid furious backlash when freed inmates go on to kill, expert says
A CONTROVERSIAL law to free thousands of suspects could be ditched amid a furious backlash when freed inmates inevitably go on to kill, an expert says. Illinois' SAFE-T Act has been likened to The Purge movies amid fears violent criminals will be unleashed to cause mayhem. From January 1, 2023,...
23 years ago, a 7-year-old failed to come home. Her parents went to bed and waited for her to return. She never did.
When Karla Rodriguez vanished from her Las Vegas neighborhood in 1999, investigators called her a “victim waiting to happen.” Not only was she a vulnerable 7-year-old with a medical condition who spoke limited English, but Karla’s parents often left her unsupervised, to fend for herself.
8-Month-Old Baby Dies After Doctors Find Fentanyl in Urine, Mother Believes Babysitter is to Blame
“Instead of planning our child’s first birthday we have to plan a funeral for our child,” the devastated mother of eight-month-old J’ream said. Baby J’ream died after doctors found fentanyl in the child’s urine. In a live report per Fox 2, the infant was shown hooked up to hoses in the hospital, fighting for her life from what was allegedly an accidental fentanyl overdose.
Former Navy Petty Officer Who Did ‘Willfully Torture’ and Starve 5-Year-Old Daughter to Death Learns Her Fate
A 30-year-old mother and former Navy petty officer in Florida will spend the rest of her life behind bars for starving and killing her 5-year-old daughter in 2019. As the search efforts unfolded, however, prosecutors say Williams “became uncooperative with law enforcement and lied about several key timeline facts about Taylor.”
Man, Sentenced as 15-Year-Old, Freed From Jail 41 Years Later: 'I Made It'
Anthony Davis, of South Florida, was given a life sentenced in 1982 for armed robberies.
Prison nurse, 25, faces jail after admitting behind-bars fling with same inmate a fellow officer is also accused of having an 'inappropriate' affair with
A jail nurse is facing going to prison herself after admitting a fling with an inmate behind bars. Qualified health worker Elyse Hibbs, 25, pleaded guilty to an 'inappropriate relationship' while working as a nurse at two prisons. A second prison worker custody officer Ruth Shmylo, also 25, appeared alongside...
‘What Have I Done?’: Chiropractor Allegedly Stabbed Two Children While They Slept
A chiropractor allegedly stabbed two children in their sleep, leaving the victims with serious injuries. Trevor Hooper Kilian, 47, remains at the Collier County Jail on Tuesday for two counts each of attempted murder and aggravated child abuse. According to the redacted arrest papers, a woman called saying that Kilian...
Millionaire's daughter dubbed London's 'most dangerous woman' jailed for five years for stalking church warden after he turned her down could be freed within days after paperwork blunder
A convicted stalker once dubbed London's 'most dangerous' woman could be freed within days despite absconding during her trial two years ago after a paperwork error meant a key charge was left off her arrest warrant. Farah Damji, 55, also known as Farah Dan, was jailed for five years in...
Washington Examiner
Oklahoma inmate who sued jail over alleged 'Baby Shark' torture found dead in cell
An Oklahoma inmate who was part of a lawsuit alleging that jail staff tortured detainees was found dead in his cell on Sunday. John Basco, 48, was found unresponsive in his cell in the Oklahoma County Detention Center at approximately 3:52 a.m. on Sunday morning by a detention officer performing site checks, according to a press release from the jail. Emergency responders arrived and Basco was pronounced dead at 4:06 a.m.
Complex
17-Year-Old Who Killed Her Alleged Rapist Ordered to Pay $150,000 to His Family
An Iowa teenager, who was a victim of human trafficking, has been sentenced to five years of supervised probation and ordered to pay $150,000 for killing her alleged rapist, NBC News via the Associated Press reports. Peiper Lewis was sentenced on Tuesday after she pleaded to involuntary manslaughter and willful...
Complex
Pregnant Inmate Gets $480K Settlement After Baby Died While Jail Staff Allegedly Grabbed Coffee on Way to Hospital
An inmate who was pregnant while behind bars in a California jail has won a $480,000 settlement after her baby died because jail staff allegedly stopped for a cup of coffee while en route to the hospital. Per NBC News, Sandra Quinones was six months pregnant back on March 28,...
4 Georgia prison correctional officers sentenced for beating handcuffed inmate, trying to cover it up
Four former correctional officers at a Georgia prison were sentenced Wednesday for their roles in the beating of a handcuffed inmate and the subsequent cover-up, federal prosecutors said. U.S. District Judge Hugh Lawson sentenced Sgt. Patrick Sharpe, 30, to four years in prison; Lt. Geary Staten, 31, to a year...
Why Did Christopher Scarver Kill Jeffrey Dahmer? The Inmate Was "Fiercely Disgusted" With Him
We don't condone murder around here — with one serial killer-sized exception. When the public found out about the horrifying actions of Jeffrey Dahmer, the whole world wanted him dead, and understandably so. However, one man actually did something about it. Who was Christopher Scarver, and why did he...
AOL Corp
Inmate on social media tried smuggling drugs into GA prison disguised as ‘mail from a child’
An inmate at a state prison in Middle Georgia who went on social media and unwittingly enlisted the help of an undercover GBI agent to smuggle drugs behind bars was convicted this week and sentenced to 25 years in federal prison. Brannon Chase McCoy, 27, from the north Georgia town...
Mother, former police officer who lost daughter to fentanyl says 'our children are being poisoned'
A former Chicago police officer is pushing to criminalize fentanyl-related poisonings as a homicide after she lost her daughter to the lethal drug in 2015. Terry Almanza joined "Fox & Friends First" Monday to discuss her efforts to fight for justice and stricter punishments for dealers responsible for distributing fentanyl.
Actor Ryan Grantham Sentenced to Life in Prison for Murdering His Mom
Ryan Grantham, who appeared on “Riverdale,” received a life sentence for killing his mother in 2020. E! News reports Grantham, 24, was sentenced on September 20 to life with the possibility of parole in 14 years. The court also issued a lifetime firearm ban. BC Prosecution Service told...
Ralph ‘Sonny’ Barger, Hell’s Angels Founder, Funeral Photos Reveal Monster Attendance, Fans Weigh In
At the young age of 18, Ralph “Sonny” Barger already had a colorful story. In 1955, he enlisted in the army, only to be honorably discharged fourteen months later when they discovered he was only 16. He then made a name for himself as one of the most...
Daily Beast
Father and Son Charged in $100 Million Sandwich Scheme
It was the caper of the century: a minuscule New Jersey deli not only became a publicly traded entity but mysteriously grew to have a market value north of $100 million. Now, three men are being charged with illegally pumping up the company’s stock, with the goal of dumping their shares and absconding with the profits. They never even had the chance to pocket their ill-gotten bread.
Washington Supreme Court OKs virtual life term for teen
SEATTLE (AP) — One year after saying virtual life sentences are unconstitutional for teenage killers, the Washington Supreme Court changed course Thursday in a split ruling that drew irate dissents from four justices. The 5-4 decision was a striking departure for a court that in recent years has steadily embraced research showing that juveniles’ brain development typically makes them less culpable than adults, and which has made significant efforts to undo the impact of racial bias in the criminal justice system. “The majority rewrites our jurisprudence to profoundly limit the protection we have found our state constitution gives to children,” Chief Justice Steven González wrote in his dissent. The court upheld a 61-year sentence for Tonelli Anderson, a Black man who was 17 when he shot two women, killing one of them and blinding the other, during a drug robbery in Tukwila in 1994. An accomplice shot and killed a man in the same home.
Q&A: Next steps for Iowa teen sentenced for killing rapist
Donations are pouring in to help a 17-year-old sex trafficking victim who was ordered by a court to pay $150,000 to the family of a man she stabbed to death after he raped her.A GoFundMe campaign set up for Pieper Lewis has already raised more than $200,000 just one day after the restitution order was handed down by an Iowa judge.Lewis also received a deferred 20-year prison sentence on Tuesday that will be expunged if she successfully completes five years of closely supervised probation. Prosecutors described the sentence as merciful for a teen who had been horribly abused --...
