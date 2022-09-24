ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baseball

thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to controversial Cleveland Guardians costumes

The Cleveland Guardians defeated their American League Central Division rivals, the Chicago White Sox, by a score of 4-2 on Thursday night. The team, however, made the controversial decision to squander the goodwill generated by the wind by posting what many saw as a deeply offensive team costume in Chicago.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

The Dodgers Have Set A New All-Time MLB Record

With a 4-1 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday afternoon, the Los Angeles Dodgers officially clinched the top seed in the National League. The best record in baseball is still in play, but they’ll have home-field advantage through at least the NLCS. Los Angeles took advantage of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Darvish earns 16th win, Padres gain ground in wild-card race

DENVER (AP) — Yu Darvish settled in after surrendering a leadoff homer and earned his career-high-tying 16th win as the San Diego Padres climbed into second place in the NL wild-card race by beating the Colorado Rockies 9-3 on Saturday night. Jake Cronenworth and Ha-Seong Kim each had two-run...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Yardbarker

Hanser Alberto Wanted To Give Up 700th Home Run To Albert Pujols

Albert Pujols was recognized along with Yadier Molina before the St. Louis Cardinals and Los Angeles Dodgers played their series opener at Dodger Stadium, and he then went on to make MLB history by reaching 700 career home runs. The 22-year-veteran entered the game on Friday with 698 home runs...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports Chicago

White Sox the focus of Guardians' celebrations

The Cleveland Guardians took the AL Central with pride and plenty of determination over the White Sox on Sunday. As the team celebrated with champagne showers and camaraderie in the clubhouse, they couldn't help but rub their division win in the face of the White Sox. The video, taken by...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Aaron Judge shares true feelings over Blue Jays’ perfect strategy amid chase for 61st HR

It’s been decades in Aaron Judge years since the last time the New York Yankees slugger last hit a ball out of the park. There were expectations that he was finally going to get his 61st home run of the 2022 MLB season Monday night in the opener of a three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays on the road. However, no Aaron Judge home run occurred, in part because the Blue Jays walked him twice in a 3-2 Toronto win.
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

What The Chicago Bears Are Doing To Fields Is Criminal

The Chicago Bears are proving the “experts” wrong so far this season. However, there is much to be worried about, especially what is happening to Justin Fields. The Chicago Bears escaped with a thrilling 23-20 victory over the Houston Texans on Sunday. It was their second victory in three games this season. That is notable because the consensus among most of the so-called “experts” around the NFL gave Chicago a maximum total of three wins all season.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Andrew Knizner not in Cardinals' Sunday lineup

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Knizner is being replaced behind the plate by Yadier Molina versus Dodgers starter Michael Grove. In 268 plate appearances this season, Knizner has a .203 batting average with a .563 OPS, 2...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

White Sox Manager Roasts His Team As Rock Bottom Arrives

The Chicago White Sox find themselves in a perilous position after having lost six straight games. They were swept by the AL Central champion Cleveland Guardians and later by the woeful Detroit Tigers over this past weekend. They’ve now lost six straight games, and it’s very likely that soon, they’ll...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

New York Mets Injury Update: Starling Marte

The Mets received some encouraging news about their injured All-Star outfielder. Starling Marte underwent a CT scan on his fractured right middle finger, which showed improved healing. Marte will continue baseball activities as tolerated, per team announcement. Marte has been out with a non-displaced fracture of his right middle finger...
QUEENS, NY
FanSided

Series Review: The kid’s are alright – The Cleveland Guardians clinch AL Central Title

The Cleveland Guardians have clinched the AL Central by sweeping the Texas Rangers. The Cleveland Guardians have clinched the American League Central by defeating the Texas Rangers on Sunday and sweeping the series. The Guardians are 86-67 so far on the season and are 18-3 in their last 21 games. This proves once again that Terry Francona-led teams are always best in the second half of the season.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Freddie Freeman Recalls Loudest Moment At Dodger Stadium

Freddie Freeman went 1-for-3 with a walk in his return to the Los Angeles Dodgers lineup after missing the past two games due to illness. The Dodgers tied the franchise wins record by taking the series rubber match against the St. Louis Cardinals, and it also clinched the top seed in the National League playoffs.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Dodgers make tough decision on Dustin May ahead of 2022 MLB playoffs

Dustin May was not himself in his most recent start, as he allowed five earned runs on seven hits with two free passes issued in just 4.0 innings of a 6-1 home loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sept. 21. The culprit it turned out for his poor performance was back tight tightness that the Dodgers will heal sooner than later, with the 2022 MLB postseason just less than two weeks away from kicking off.
LOS ANGELES, CA

