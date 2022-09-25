Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Michigan State DC Scottie Hazelton sees 'little details,' injuries at the root of defensive struggles
It’s nearly impossible to imagine anyone usurping Tom Izzo as the most popular man in East Lansing, but over the summer Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker gave the Spartans’ Hall of Fame men’s basketball coach a run for his money. On the heels of an enthralling, unexpected smash hit of a second season at the helm, the Tucker love went into overdrive amid a glitzy, star-studded recruiting season that brought some of the nation’s top class of 2023 talent to campus and netted six four-star commitments.
Everything Kirk Ferentz said during Tuesday's media availability prior to Michigan
Iowa is hosting No. 4 Michigan this Saturday with hopes of continuing the tradition of upsetting top-five teams inside Kinnick Stadium. On Tuesday, Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz met with the media to discuss the latest on the injury front, preview Michigan, analyze his offense and much more. Below is everything that Ferentz had to say on Tuesday.
MMQB film study with Devin Gardner (Week 4)
Every week, TMI’s Sam Webb, former Michigan quarterback Devin Gardner, former offensive coordinator Al Borges, and former Michigan defensive backs coach and Oklahoma State, Louisville, and Texas defensive coordinator Vance Bedford come together for The Michigan Insider’s Film Study series. These chalk talk sessions break down team and player performances, as well as key offensive and defensive plays from the prior week’s contest. They feature deep dives into the X’s and O’s of how it all unfolded.
247Sports
Maryland Football: Latest on Taulia Tagovailoa, Rakim Jarrett Injuries | Post-Michigan Mood | Script Time
The mood of a team after a loss often defines its maturity, and that’s exactly what head coach Mike Locksley noticed after Maryland football’s 34-27 loss at No. 4 Michigan Saturday. “A loss is a loss,” Locksley said. “To me, the thing that I like best is the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Expect Eyabi Okie to earn more snaps for Michigan
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan football team made headlines in mid-August when it added Eyabi Okie as a graduate transfer. The former five-star prospect played right away, introducing himself with a sack on his first snap in the Wolverines’ opener. Okie earned just 11 snaps against Maryland...
Ohio State announces kick off time, channel for Michigan State game
No. 3 Ohio State opened the 2022 Big Ten portion of the season with relative ease on Saturday night. The Buckeyes handed the Badgers a 52-21 win in both teams' first conference game of the year, wracking up 539 yards of total offense while holding the visitors to Ohio Stadium to just 296 yards.
Iowa Football: Hawkeyes release updated depth chart ahead of Michigan
After a 3-1 start, the Hawkeyes will host its biggest game of the season when Michigan Wolverines return to Kinnick Stadium. Iowa ranks last in the Big Ten in almost every offensive category, including scoring offense, rushing offense, passing offense, total offense and first downs. The Hawkeyes lead the country in scoring defense (5.8 ppg) and are elite in rushing defense (6th), passing defense (14th) and total defense (6th).
247Sports
52K+
Followers
376K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0