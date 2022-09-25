ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

South Side Sox

Gamethread: White Sox at Twins

After a winless (0-6) home stand, the White Sox (76-77) are in Minnesota for a three-game series against the Twins (74-79). Lance Lynn will start on the mound for the South Siders. Lynn enters tonight’s game with a 4.02 ERA, a 3.51 xERA, and a 3.73 FIP in 109 2⁄3 innings, rendering him a 1.8-fWAR pitcher. Lynn’s most recent start was against the red-hot Guardians (86-67). In that game, Lynn lasted six innings and allowed three earned runs, but he also allowed three unearned runs, and the White Sox lost, 8-2. The Guardians have since clinched the AL Central, leaving this game’s competitors completely in the dust.
CHICAGO, IL
South Side Sox

Twins 4, White Sox 0: More of the same

The White Sox (76-78) offense had a night to forget, and the Twins (75-79) won the first game of the series handily. The White Sox struggled immensely against Twins starter Bailey Ober. Sharp contact was difficult to come by, especially in the first three innings. Ober retired all nine he faced the first time through the order, and he collected four strikeouts during that time. The closest the White Sox came to scoring early on was in the first, when José Abreu launched a 396-footer to center. Unfortunately, center fielder Mark Contreras made a nice play on the deep fly ball.
CHICAGO, IL
South Side Sox

Six Pack of Stats: Twins 4, White Sox 0

The White Sox are playing the Twins and nothing really matters. Tony La Russa is gone for the rest of the year, but at what cost? Tim Anderson is part of the cost, as it was announced today that he will not return this year. But again, nothing matters anyway....
CHICAGO, IL
South Side Sox

Colás piles up four more hits in Charlotte loss

Sure, Oscar Colás got another four hits tonight, pushing his Charlotte average to .407 with an 1.152 OPS, but here are some other things about him:. He singled on the first pitch of the game, but then he was caught stealing second base. His fourth at-bat was a strikeout...
CHARLOTTE, NC
South Side Sox

Bird App Recap: Twins 4, White Sox 0

Now that the White Sox sealed their fate in the AL Central division race, we are on the home stretch of games before everyone is officially put out of their misery. Let’s see how Miggy lined ’em up today. How about a depressing team update? Although, it’s definitely...
CHICAGO, IL

