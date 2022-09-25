Read full article on original website
richlandsource.com
No scoring allowed: Dayton Centerville pushes past Beavercreek
Dayton Centerville didn't bring a magic wand, just a dominating bond that eliminated Beavercreek's attack in a virtuoso 3-0 performance at Beavercreek High on September 27 in Ohio girls high school volleyball action. Last season, Dayton Centerville and Beavercreek faced off on September 28, 2021 at Dayton Centerville High School....
richlandsource.com
Ministry of defense: Dayton Centerville blanks Kettering Fairmont
Dominating defense was the calling card of Dayton Centerville as it shut out Kettering Fairmont 2-0 in Ohio boys soccer action on September 27. Dayton Centerville opened with a 2-0 advantage over Kettering Fairmont through the first half.
richlandsource.com
Springboro stonewalls Huber Heights Wayne
Springboro didn't bring a magic wand, just a dominating bond that eliminated Huber Heights Wayne's attack in a virtuoso 3-0 performance on September 27 in Ohio girls high school volleyball action. In recent action on September 15, Springboro faced off against Miamisburg and Huber Heights Wayne took on Dayton Centerville...
richlandsource.com
Springboro blankets Clayton Northmont with swarming defensive effort
Fans of old-fashioned defense were treated to a masterful performance Tuesday when Springboro bottled Clayton Northmont 2-0 in an Ohio boys soccer matchup on September 27. The first half gave Springboro a 2-0 lead over Clayton Northmont.
richlandsource.com
No mercy: Cincinnati Princeton shuts down Cincinnati Purcell Marian in defensive masterpiece
Cincinnati Princeton's defense was a brick wall that stopped Cincinnati Purcell Marian cold, resulting in a 3-0 victory for an Ohio girls volleyball victory on September 26. Recently on September 22 , Cincinnati Princeton squared off with West Chester Lakota West in a volleyball game . For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
No mercy: Beavercreek shuts down Troy in defensive masterpiece
A vice-like defensive effort helped Beavercreek squeeze Troy 3-0 in a shutout performance during this Ohio girls high school soccer game. Beavercreek breathed fire in front of Troy 2-0 to begin the final half.
richlandsource.com
Kissing your sister: Fairborn and Huber Heights Wayne find lipsmacking impasse
Nothing was decided after Fairborn and Huber Heights Wayne fought to a 2-2 stalemate in Ohio girls soccer action on September 26. The two teams dueled to an even start, with Fairborn and Huber Heights Wayne settling for a 2-2 first-half knot.
richlandsource.com
Cincinnati Turpin earns solid win over Cincinnati Anderson
No quarter was granted as Cincinnati Turpin blunted Cincinnati Anderson's plans 3-2 in an Ohio girls volleyball matchup on September 27. Recently on September 22, Cincinnati Anderson squared off with Kings Mill Kings in a volleyball game . For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Just a bit better: Springfield slips past Piqua
Fan stress was at an all-time high as Springfield did just enough to beat Piqua 3-2 in an Ohio girls soccer matchup. Springfield opened with a 3-2 advantage over Piqua through the first half.
richlandsource.com
Beavercreek baffles Miamisburg
Beavercreek's defense served a delicious donut while discarding Miamisburg 1-0 on September 27 in Ohio boys high school soccer action. Neither defense permitted goals in the first half.
richlandsource.com
Denied: Tipp City Tippecanoe blunts Clayton Northmont on scoreboard
Dominating defense was the calling card of Tipp City Tippecanoe as it shut out Clayton Northmont 1-0 at Tipp City Tippecanoe High on September 26 in Ohio girls high school soccer action. Tipp City Tippecanoe opened with a 1-0 advantage over Clayton Northmont through the first half.
4 Places To Get Donuts in Ohio
Then you should visit these local businesses in Ohio. If you're in the southwestern part of Ohio, you can't go wrong with the donuts at Jim's. Customers love the huge apple fritters, blueberry cake donuts, Persians, and classic glazed donuts. When they're in season, patrons also recommend getting the pumpkin spice donuts, which are the perfect sweet treat for autumn.
cincinnatimagazine.com
Cincinnati Once Boasted America’s Largest And Busiest Horse Market
It is mostly forgotten these days, but Cincinnati at one time boasted the largest horse market in the United States, with buyers arriving from as far away as England to bid on the quality steeds offered for sale here. Here is a summary from Daniel J. Kenny’s 1879 “Cincinnati Illustrated”:
New Warped Wing location to open in Huber Heights
HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton-based Warped Wing Brewing Company is planning a new location, just north of the city. According to a release, ‘Warped Wing Brewery & Taproom’ aims to open a new location in Huber Heights at 6602 Executive Blvd. in the Spring or Summer of 2023. The new location will offer smoked […]
WKRC
Former Miami football player, head coach Reed passes away
OXFORD, Ohio (WKRC) - Former Miami University player and head coach Tom Reed passed away on Monday. He was 77 years old. Reed earned three letters with the Miami football program from 1964-66, helping the Red and White to Mid-American Conference Co-Championships in 1965 and 1966. In all, Miami was 22-7-1 in Reed's three years as a student-athlete with the program.
linknky.com
Five NKY school districts make list of top 25 in Cincinnati area
Niche.com released its top 25 school districts in the Greater Cincinnati Area for 2023, and five Northern Kentucky districts made the list. The rankings are based on an analysis of statistics such as state test scores, college readiness, graduation rates, SAT/ACT scores, teacher quality, public school district ratings, and more.
WFMJ.com
5 firefighters injured in Ohio, 1 flown to Dayton hospital
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (AP) — Five firefighters were injured while battling a house fire in Ohio over the weekend, authorities said. Officials said the blaze was reported in a home in Springfield at about 2 p.m. Tuesday. Assistant Chief Matt Smith said crews were on the second floor when the fire suddenly took off — which he said may have been a flashover — and firefighters were ordered to evacuate.
wvxu.org
Cincinnati to Gov. DeWine: support expanded passenger rail in Ohio
Billions of dollars in federal grants are available to expand inter-city passenger rail, and Cincinnati officials hope to bring that money to Ohio. Council unanimously passed a resolution last week asking Governor Mike DeWine to apply. “This project is about growing our state and taking advantage of the potential further...
WKRC
Gramma Debbie makes a goetta breakfast casserole
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - If you gotta get the goetta, you might want to serve it up in a delicious breakfast casserole. Gramma Debbie from Findlay Market shows how to make hers.
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Magie Avenue in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Magie Avenue in Fairfield. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
