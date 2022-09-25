Read full article on original website
Related
WTOK-TV
Experts talk Hurricane Ian’s potential impact on Alabama’s gas prices
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Hurricane Ian is not expected to pose a major threat to Alabama and experts said it shouldn’t impact gas prices. Alabama’s average on Sept. 27 was $3.21. That’s down 24 cents from a month ago and experts with AAA said they expect that decrease to continue, as long as Ian stays on it’s current projected course.
WTOK-TV
Farm Bill set to expire next year, farmers facing new challenges
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The previous five-year long Farm Bill will expire next year and government officials are currently touring the country looking into issues farmers faced from 2020 to now. Every five years the Farm Bill, a piece of legislation related to agriculture is passed by congress then signed...
Comments / 0