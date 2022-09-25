ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
KUOW

The PNW weather ahead: Today So Far

With a third consecutive La Niña ahead, and a very dry summer behind, what weather should the Northwest expect?. Love it or hate it, a new airport is coming to Western Washington. But where?. Can seaweed farms help the Northwest?. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far...
SEATTLE, WA
spokanepublicradio.org

Summer will linger for another day or two in the Inland Northwest

Weather forecasters are calling for record high temperatures in some parts of the Inland Northwest. Spokane, for example, could see highs reaching 90 degrees on Tuesday. The record is 87. Coeur d’Alene, Sandpoint, Omak and Lewiston could all approach record highs in the mid to upper 80s. Smoky, hazy skies remain in parts of central Washington where wildfires continue to smolder.
SPOKANE, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

Could we see freezing temperatures within weeks?

Our summer season has come to a close, and it’s been reported that it was one of the hottest ones in history. The average high temperature for the summer of 2022 in Coeur d’Alene, which began on June 21, was 86 degrees, compared to a normal of 81 degrees. According to Cliff’s records, only .26 inches of rain fell from June 21 through Sept. 21, which was the driest summer season on record. That figure beat the previous record for dry summers as .34 inches of rain fell in 1913.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KING 5

Here's how weather in Washington will impact track of Hurricane Ian

SEATTLE — You've probably heard the saying, "the flap of a butterfly's wings in Brazil can set off a tornado in Texas." The butterfly effect is a phenomenon in fluid dynamics, relevant in weather too given the atmosphere is fluid. Even the smallest perturbations in the atmosphere can lead to substantial differences over a period of time, reminding us that everything is connected.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
94.9 KYSS FM

Small Montana Earthquake Recorded Along Flathead Lake

It probably wasn't enough to spill your coffee. But residents living around Flathead Lake might have noticed something unusual Monday afternoon. And checking the data, we found the center of a small earthquake in western Lake County. The U.S. Geological Survey recorded the 2.9 magnitude quake just after noon on...
LAKE COUNTY, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Season#Sunny Skies#Air Quality#Inland Northwest#Start Here
Big Country News

Idaho Fish & Game Anticipating Largest Steelhead Run on Clearwater River Since 2010

LEWISTON - The Idaho Fish & Game is anticipating its largest late summer steelhead run up the Clearwater River since 2010, according to Fisheries Regional Manager Joe DuPont. As of September 21, the IDFG is predicting around 40,000 hatchery steelhead will be bound for the Clearwater River (see graph below). If the projections are accurate, it would result in the 7th best hatchery return ever to the Clearwater River basin, according to DuPont.
IDAHO STATE
MyNorthwest

Major traffic shift coming to I-90 east of Snoqualmie Pass

It likely won’t have the same impact as the recent closure of westbound Interstate 90 over the weekend, but a significant change is about to happen on I-90 east of Snoqualmie Pass. Westbound I-90 drivers have been watching the preparations for this change for months. It’s hard to miss...
yourbigsky.com

Montana wildfire update for Sept. 26

Last week, Montana had 28 large active wildland fires in the state. The National Interagency Fire Center reported on Sunday that there are currently 24 active wildfires in Montana, totaling 58,000 acres of land burned. The largest wildfire in Montana appears to be the Trail Ridge Fire northwest of Wisdom,...
MONTANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KOMO News

Stink bug population could increase in Washington state due to climate change

WASHINGTON — They’re voracious eaters that can decimate crops. They’re a foul-smelling pest that could become even more pervasive with climate change. We’re talking about brown marmorated stink bugs. New research out of Washington State University (WSU) found that changing weather patterns could increase stink bug habitat in the US by 70%.
WASHINGTON STATE
KOOL 96.5

Suddenly, Nobody Wants to Live in Idaho

I guess they got the message when you keyed their cars!. COVID and what appears to be a recession are likely culprits. A website called Move Buddha shows people moving to Idaho from other states are starting to lose momentum. The site tracks data from companies that rent moving trucks. Arrivals have been running at more than three to one of the departures, but the site now claims the difference is no more than a couple of dozen newcomers for every 100 people leaving. You can read more by clicking here.
IDAHO STATE
eastidahonews.com

Don’t shower during a thunderstorm. Here’s why

(CNN) — Trees begin to sway, the sky darkens and suddenly you hear it — the distant sound of thunder. That’s your cue that potential danger is on the way. In fact, it’s likely within 10 miles of you, according to the National Weather Service. Don’t...
Post Register

Idaho sees a 60% decline in new people moving in from 2020

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Idaho real estate trends are cooling off. After five straight years of leading the Nation in new move-ins and a staggering 3.4% population increase from April 2020 to July 2021 (according to a MoveBuddha report), trends show a drastic slowdown. According to MoveBuddha's report, Boise...
IDAHO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy