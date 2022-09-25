Read full article on original website
Sooners Welcome Big 12 Play to Norman
NORMAN – Big 12 volleyball action is in full swing, and the Oklahoma volleyball team return to McCasland Field House for a pair of conference matchups, including their home conference opener against Kansas at 6 p.m. CT Wednesday, followed by West Virginia at 1 p.m. Saturday. OU is undefeated...
Holbrook, Summy Lead OU to Third at Inverness
TOLEDO, Ohio – Playing through multiple rain delays, the Oklahoma men's golf team wrapped up play at the Inverness Intercollegiate on Tuesday, finishing third as a team in the 16-team field. Redshirt junior Jake Holbrook led the way for the Crimson and Cream, finishing in a tie for ninth...
OU Finishes Schooner Fall Classic in Sixth
NORMAN – Raychel Nelke recorded a team-low 2-under 68 and Oklahoma women's golf finished sixth to conclude the Schooner Fall Classic Monday at Belmar Golf Club. The Sooners finished their home tournament even par 840. After holding on to second the first two rounds, Oklahoma faced a tough test on the final day, recording a 2-over 282.
Women's Hoops Releases Big 12 Schedule
NORMAN – The Big 12 Conference released its women's basketball slate on Monday, completing Oklahoma's 2022-23 schedule by setting dates for the Sooners' 18 Big 12 matchups for the upcoming season. A pair of Oklahoma's conference contests are slated for national broadcasts, with the remaining home Big 12 games...
OU Concludes Fall Opener
NORMAN — The Oklahoma men's tennis concluded their weekend at a pair of tournaments in California and Tennessee. Nathan Han and Alex Martinez represented the Sooners at the Battle of the Bay in San Francisco, Calif., where they reached the doubles quarterfinals and collected five singles victories. Han advanced...
Sooners in Second Through 36 Holes at Schooner
NORMAN – The Oklahoma women's golf team maintained its second-place position after the Schooner Fall Classic second round at Belmar Golf Club Sunday. The Sooners finished the day 10-over 290 and are 2-under 558 through the first 36 holes. Oklahoma trails only Florida State, who finished 5-over 285 on the day and are 8-under 552 for the tournament.
Sooners Wrap Up Weekend at NC State
CARY, N.C. — The Oklahoma women's tennis team wrapped up their second weekend of fall competition at the College Ranked Spotlight in North Carolina, hosted by NC State. The Sooners collected eight wins on the weekend, with Alexandra Pisareva and Layne Sleeth reaching the finals in doubles after defeating the No. 24 and 35 ranked-doubles duos.
Men's Golf Set For Test at Inverness Intercollegiate
NORMAN — The Oklahoma men's golf team returns to action this week at the Inverness Intercollegiate in Toledo, Ohio, for a 54-hole tournament on Sept. 26-27 at Inverness Club. Monday's rounds will be streamed live on YouTube, and Tuesday's final round will be broadcast live on ESPN+. The 16-team...
