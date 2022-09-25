NORMAN – The Oklahoma women's golf team maintained its second-place position after the Schooner Fall Classic second round at Belmar Golf Club Sunday. The Sooners finished the day 10-over 290 and are 2-under 558 through the first 36 holes. Oklahoma trails only Florida State, who finished 5-over 285 on the day and are 8-under 552 for the tournament.

NORMAN, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO