Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
richlandsource.com
No mercy: Cincinnati Princeton shuts down Cincinnati Purcell Marian in defensive masterpiece
Cincinnati Princeton's defense was a brick wall that stopped Cincinnati Purcell Marian cold, resulting in a 3-0 victory for an Ohio girls volleyball victory on September 26. Recently on September 22 , Cincinnati Princeton squared off with West Chester Lakota West in a volleyball game . For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
No scoring allowed: Dayton Centerville pushes past Beavercreek
Dayton Centerville didn't bring a magic wand, just a dominating bond that eliminated Beavercreek's attack in a virtuoso 3-0 performance at Beavercreek High on September 27 in Ohio girls high school volleyball action. Last season, Dayton Centerville and Beavercreek faced off on September 28, 2021 at Dayton Centerville High School....
richlandsource.com
Ministry of defense: Dayton Centerville blanks Kettering Fairmont
Dominating defense was the calling card of Dayton Centerville as it shut out Kettering Fairmont 2-0 in Ohio boys soccer action on September 27. Dayton Centerville opened with a 2-0 advantage over Kettering Fairmont through the first half.
richlandsource.com
Springboro blankets Clayton Northmont with swarming defensive effort
Fans of old-fashioned defense were treated to a masterful performance Tuesday when Springboro bottled Clayton Northmont 2-0 in an Ohio boys soccer matchup on September 27. The first half gave Springboro a 2-0 lead over Clayton Northmont.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
richlandsource.com
Cincinnati Turpin earns solid win over Cincinnati Anderson
No quarter was granted as Cincinnati Turpin blunted Cincinnati Anderson's plans 3-2 in an Ohio girls volleyball matchup on September 27. Recently on September 22, Cincinnati Anderson squared off with Kings Mill Kings in a volleyball game . For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
No mercy: Beavercreek shuts down Troy in defensive masterpiece
A vice-like defensive effort helped Beavercreek squeeze Troy 3-0 in a shutout performance during this Ohio girls high school soccer game. Beavercreek breathed fire in front of Troy 2-0 to begin the final half.
richlandsource.com
Springboro stonewalls Huber Heights Wayne
Springboro didn't bring a magic wand, just a dominating bond that eliminated Huber Heights Wayne's attack in a virtuoso 3-0 performance on September 27 in Ohio girls high school volleyball action. In recent action on September 15, Springboro faced off against Miamisburg and Huber Heights Wayne took on Dayton Centerville...
WKRC
Former Miami football player, head coach Reed passes away
OXFORD, Ohio (WKRC) - Former Miami University player and head coach Tom Reed passed away on Monday. He was 77 years old. Reed earned three letters with the Miami football program from 1964-66, helping the Red and White to Mid-American Conference Co-Championships in 1965 and 1966. In all, Miami was 22-7-1 in Reed's three years as a student-athlete with the program.
IN THIS ARTICLE
linknky.com
Dan Weber’s Just Sayin’: Catching up with NKY college football players & looking towards high school playoffs
Covington Catholic’s Colonels were having a bit of a tough time scoring Friday night at Cooper but that didn’t keep Colonel fans from talking about what a quartet of alumni did in Division I college football the weekend before. Three of them scored points – for Notre Dame, Miami of Ohio, and West Point, while a fourth got another big sack for Virginia.
richlandsource.com
Kissing your sister: Fairborn and Huber Heights Wayne find lipsmacking impasse
Nothing was decided after Fairborn and Huber Heights Wayne fought to a 2-2 stalemate in Ohio girls soccer action on September 26. The two teams dueled to an even start, with Fairborn and Huber Heights Wayne settling for a 2-2 first-half knot.
WLWT 5
Former Cincinnatians prepare for path of Hurricane Ian
CINCINNATI — As Hurricane Ian approaches the west coast of Florida, it’s more than 900 miles from Cincinnati, but it’s hitting much closer to home in ways not measured by distance. “It's funny, I moved here at Christmas time,” said Mike Stacey, who grew up in Cincinnati,...
Ivan Pace Jr. Earns National Player of the Week Award
The linebacker has been one of the top players at his position in the whole country.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
linknky.com
Best in Fort Thomas has been furnishing Northern Kentucky since 1941
Buying furniture is not as easy as food shopping. Shoppers need to consider cost, functionality, style, and service when shopping for furniture. Best Furniture Gallery in Fort Thomas has been helping Northern Kentuckians with their furniture needs for 81 years, and the current owners have owned it for 20. Charlie...
cincinnatimagazine.com
Cincinnati Once Boasted America’s Largest And Busiest Horse Market
It is mostly forgotten these days, but Cincinnati at one time boasted the largest horse market in the United States, with buyers arriving from as far away as England to bid on the quality steeds offered for sale here. Here is a summary from Daniel J. Kenny’s 1879 “Cincinnati Illustrated”:
richlandsource.com
Beavercreek baffles Miamisburg
Beavercreek's defense served a delicious donut while discarding Miamisburg 1-0 on September 27 in Ohio boys high school soccer action. Neither defense permitted goals in the first half.
UC Basketball Assistant Coach Promoted to Associate Head Coach
The recruiting wizard is elevating UC's standing across the country.
Fox 19
Cincinnati police bring ‘supercar therapy’ to children battling illness
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An international supercar benefit returned to Cincinnati for the second consecutive year Sunday. Cincinnati police officers and Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson were on hand to welcome the Driven Project. The project offers “supercar therapy” for kids who are battling serious illnesses and significant life challenges....
Look: Four-Star Guard Jizzle James Rocks Bearcats' Uniform
The guard visited this weekend along with four-star forward Arrinten Page.
cincinnatirefined.com
Don't miss the Dino and Dragon Stroll coming to Cincinnati this weekend
Have you ever wondered what it would be like to encounter a monstrous dinosaur or dragon? Now is your chance to see life-like creatures up close right here in Cincinnati. Dino and Dragon Stroll – a unique, interactive dinosaur and dragon national touring experience, produced by CV Events, is coming to Cincinnati. The special event will take place at Duke Energy Convention Center on Oct. 1-2.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Queen City Avenue in Westwood
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Queen City Avenue in Westwood. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
Comments / 0