Cincinnati, OH

richlandsource.com

No scoring allowed: Dayton Centerville pushes past Beavercreek

Dayton Centerville didn't bring a magic wand, just a dominating bond that eliminated Beavercreek's attack in a virtuoso 3-0 performance at Beavercreek High on September 27 in Ohio girls high school volleyball action. Last season, Dayton Centerville and Beavercreek faced off on September 28, 2021 at Dayton Centerville High School....
BEAVERCREEK, OH
richlandsource.com

Cincinnati Turpin earns solid win over Cincinnati Anderson

No quarter was granted as Cincinnati Turpin blunted Cincinnati Anderson's plans 3-2 in an Ohio girls volleyball matchup on September 27. Recently on September 22, Cincinnati Anderson squared off with Kings Mill Kings in a volleyball game . For a full recap, click here.
CINCINNATI, OH
richlandsource.com

Springboro stonewalls Huber Heights Wayne

Springboro didn't bring a magic wand, just a dominating bond that eliminated Huber Heights Wayne's attack in a virtuoso 3-0 performance on September 27 in Ohio girls high school volleyball action. In recent action on September 15, Springboro faced off against Miamisburg and Huber Heights Wayne took on Dayton Centerville...
SPRINGBORO, OH
WKRC

Former Miami football player, head coach Reed passes away

OXFORD, Ohio (WKRC) - Former Miami University player and head coach Tom Reed passed away on Monday. He was 77 years old. Reed earned three letters with the Miami football program from 1964-66, helping the Red and White to Mid-American Conference Co-Championships in 1965 and 1966. In all, Miami was 22-7-1 in Reed's three years as a student-athlete with the program.
OXFORD, OH
linknky.com

Dan Weber’s Just Sayin’: Catching up with NKY college football players & looking towards high school playoffs

Covington Catholic’s Colonels were having a bit of a tough time scoring Friday night at Cooper but that didn’t keep Colonel fans from talking about what a quartet of alumni did in Division I college football the weekend before. Three of them scored points – for Notre Dame, Miami of Ohio, and West Point, while a fourth got another big sack for Virginia.
COVINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

Former Cincinnatians prepare for path of Hurricane Ian

CINCINNATI — As Hurricane Ian approaches the west coast of Florida, it’s more than 900 miles from Cincinnati, but it’s hitting much closer to home in ways not measured by distance. “It's funny, I moved here at Christmas time,” said Mike Stacey, who grew up in Cincinnati,...
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

Best in Fort Thomas has been furnishing Northern Kentucky since 1941

Buying furniture is not as easy as food shopping. Shoppers need to consider cost, functionality, style, and service when shopping for furniture. Best Furniture Gallery in Fort Thomas has been helping Northern Kentuckians with their furniture needs for 81 years, and the current owners have owned it for 20. Charlie...
FORT THOMAS, KY
cincinnatimagazine.com

Cincinnati Once Boasted America’s Largest And Busiest Horse Market

It is mostly forgotten these days, but Cincinnati at one time boasted the largest horse market in the United States, with buyers arriving from as far away as England to bid on the quality steeds offered for sale here. Here is a summary from Daniel J. Kenny’s 1879 “Cincinnati Illustrated”:
CINCINNATI, OH
richlandsource.com

Beavercreek baffles Miamisburg

Beavercreek's defense served a delicious donut while discarding Miamisburg 1-0 on September 27 in Ohio boys high school soccer action. Neither defense permitted goals in the first half.
BEAVERCREEK, OH
Fox 19

Cincinnati police bring ‘supercar therapy’ to children battling illness

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An international supercar benefit returned to Cincinnati for the second consecutive year Sunday. Cincinnati police officers and Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson were on hand to welcome the Driven Project. The project offers “supercar therapy” for kids who are battling serious illnesses and significant life challenges....
CINCINNATI, OH
cincinnatirefined.com

Don't miss the Dino and Dragon Stroll coming to Cincinnati this weekend

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to encounter a monstrous dinosaur or dragon? Now is your chance to see life-like creatures up close right here in Cincinnati. Dino and Dragon Stroll – a unique, interactive dinosaur and dragon national touring experience, produced by CV Events, is coming to Cincinnati. The special event will take place at Duke Energy Convention Center on Oct. 1-2.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Queen City Avenue in Westwood

CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Queen City Avenue in Westwood. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
CINCINNATI, OH

