HS Scores 9/24: Highland boys edged by Madison, Poky XC finishes well

BOYS SOCCER

Madison 1, Highland 0

The Bobcats scored on a penalty kick. The Rams fall to 4-7 on the year.

GIRLS SOCCER

Highland 4, Madison 1

The Rams improve to 9-2-2.

Skyline 3, Century 1

The Diamondbacks move to 6-4.

CROSS COUNTRY

Bob Firman Invitational

5,000 Meters Varsity Division I Sec1 A-L

1. Highland (38), 2. Idaho Falls (64), 3. Coeur d'Alene (85), 4. Carbon (100), 5. Boise (166)

Individuals

4. Meredith Sanford (Highland), 19:16.7.... 7. Kimbrie Knudsen (Highland), 19:59.1

5,000 Meters Varsity Division I Sec2 M-Z

1. Skyridge (83), 2. Thunder Ridge (102), 3. Pocatello (145), 4. Rigby (158), 5. Ridgeline (167)

Individuals

3. Bailey Bird (18:36)... 6. Hailey Renzello (19:21)... 6. Russell Peck (16:22)

VOLLEYBALL

Highland takes second at Rocky Mountain Invite