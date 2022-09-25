HS Scores 9/24: Highland boys edged by Madison, Poky XC finishes well
BOYS SOCCER
Madison 1, Highland 0
The Bobcats scored on a penalty kick. The Rams fall to 4-7 on the year.
GIRLS SOCCER
Highland 4, Madison 1
The Rams improve to 9-2-2.
Skyline 3, Century 1
The Diamondbacks move to 6-4.
CROSS COUNTRY
Bob Firman Invitational
5,000 Meters Varsity Division I Sec1 A-L
1. Highland (38), 2. Idaho Falls (64), 3. Coeur d'Alene (85), 4. Carbon (100), 5. Boise (166)
Individuals
4. Meredith Sanford (Highland), 19:16.7.... 7. Kimbrie Knudsen (Highland), 19:59.1
5,000 Meters Varsity Division I Sec2 M-Z
1. Skyridge (83), 2. Thunder Ridge (102), 3. Pocatello (145), 4. Rigby (158), 5. Ridgeline (167)
Individuals
3. Bailey Bird (18:36)... 6. Hailey Renzello (19:21)... 6. Russell Peck (16:22)
VOLLEYBALL
Highland takes second at Rocky Mountain Invite
