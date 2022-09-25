Read full article on original website
purduesports.com
Aspire and Purdue Partner to Hire New Director Of NIL Engagement
ATLANTA - The Aspire Group (Aspire) and Purdue University (Purdue) have further enhanced their partnership by hiring Jack Gallagher as the Director of NIL Engagement. Gallagher will educate Purdue student-athletes on the rapidly shifting landscape of name, image, and likeness opportunities, while serving as the point of contact for prospective partner brands.
Walk-on makes impact at ‘dream school’
Devin Mockobee was in Florida the summer of his senior year of high school when he got a call that changed his life. The 6 foot, 195 pound redshirt freshman running back was originally committed to play football for the U.S. Naval Academy before he got an offer from Chris Barclay, the Boilermakers’ running back coach.
purduesports.com
Purdue Records Strong Round to Move Up at Inverness
TOLEDO, Ohio – After struggling in round two, the Purdue men's golf team posted the third-best team round of the day and moved up three spots to finish eighth at the competitive Inverness Intercollegiate held at The Inverness Club in Toledo, Ohio. The Boilermakers recorded a 1-over par 285...
purduesports.com
Boilermakers Suffer Road Loss
EAST LANSING, Mich. – The Purdue soccer team lost to Michigan State 3-1 on Sunday afternoon in East Lansing, Michigan. The Boilermakers (3-7-0, 0-3-0 Big Ten) found the game's first goal in the 14th minute, but the Spartans (7-1-3, 2-0-1) answered with the next three, tying the game in the 20th minute and adding two in the second half, in the 53rd and 62nd minutes.
purduesports.com
Boilermakers Struggle in Shortened Round 2 at Inverness
TOLEDO, Ohio – The Purdue men's golf team pieced together a decent opening round, but struggled in the initial stages of a round 2 that was called to darkness at the Inverness Intercollegiate at The Inverness Club in Toledo, Ohio. Purdue totaled an opening-round score of 7-over par 291...
purduesports.com
Toetz, Franco Homer in Exhibition Action at Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Home runs from Paul Toetz and Sam Franco plus a four-hit day for Cam Thompson highlighted Purdue baseball's 14-inning fall ball exhibition Sunday at Louisville. The Boilermakers and Cardinals played a pair of seven-inning games with the focus being on live-game reps instead of the score.
wfft.com
Indiana Teacher of the Year top three finalists announced
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WFFT) - The Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) has announced the three finalists for Indiana Teacher of the Year. The finalists are Jason Beer, English teacher at Homestead High School in Fort Wayne, Tara Cocanower, World History and AP U.S. History teacher at Bluffton High School in Bluffton, and Joshua DeBard, Social Studies teacher at Lebanon High School in Lebanon.
arenadigest.com
New Fishers arena to fuel $550M development￼
A new 8,500-seat arena for the Indy Fuel (ECHL) will be the cornerstone of new investments totaling some $550 million in the Fishers District development in suburban Indianapolis. Thompson Thrift, the master developer of the mixed-use Fishers District development, is eying new retail, restaurant, entertainment and residential options in community...
thebutlercollegian.com
Shein warehouse comes to Indiana
Shein offers employment opportunities to Hoosiers amidst company controversy. Photo courtesy of Indiana Business Journal. TESSA FACKRELL | STAFF REPORTER | tfackrell@butler.ed. Shein constructed a warehouse in Whitestown, Indiana this summer. The company already has plans to expand the new facility by another 50%, constructing a second, 550,000 square-foot warehouse. This is the only Shein warehouse in the Midwest, and one of two in the United States.
progressivegrocer.com
1st BJ’s Opens in Indiana
BJ’s Wholesale Club continues its march in the Midwest. The retailer is set to open its first store in Indiana on Sept. 30. The location at 13210 Tegler Drive in Noblesville will serve customers in the Indianapolis metro area. The opening comes a few weeks after BJ's welcomed members to its latest store in Michigan, in the town of Canton.
Carmel native gets 4-chair turn on 'The Voice'
INDIANAPOLIS — In an effort to entice viewers, "The Voice" typically starts and ends each episode of the blind auditions with arguably the best performances. Carmel native Morgan Taylor, 20, concluded the third episode of the blind auditions on Monday, Sept. 26 in the 22nd season of the singing competition show.
wcsjnews.com
Indiana Man Accused of Possessing a Firearm
An out-of-state man was arrested by the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office on Interstate 80 near Morris around 9:40 p.m. on Sunday, September 25th. Katren Kelly, 27, of Lafayette, Indiana was arrested for Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Felon, driving while license suspended and speeding. During the traffic stop, officers collected a .40 caliber glock handgun.
WISH-TV
Van carrying young athletes collides with backhoe on US 52; 3 hurt
THORNTOWN, Ind. (WISH) — A van carrying young athletes collided with a backhoe Tuesday afternoon on U.S. 52, injuring three people, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office says. The backhoe driver, Edward Shelley, 80, of Thorntown, was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. From the van, a...
Woman shot, suspect dead at Lafayette Subaru plant
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Police said a man shot and wounded a female co-worker at the Subaru plant in Lafayette Monday. The woman was identified as Mindy Donovan, 36, of Lafayette. Police said the suspect and she had been involved in a previous relationship. According to Lafayette Police, officers were...
Current Publishing
Zionsville resident Kristi Lee to be inducted into Broadcast Hall of Fame
Kristi Lee, a Zionsville resident and longtime radio personality, has been working in the media industry in various capacities since the age of 15. Although she was interested in aviation when she attended Ben Davis High School, said she took a radio class because a friend said it was easy, and soon after she fell in love with the industry.
Police: Woman shot in head at Subaru Lafayette
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A 36-year-old Lafayette woman was shot in the head at Subaru of Indiana Automotive on Monday afternoon by an armed suspect who ended up fleeing from the plant and committing suicide. A spokesman with Subaru of Indiana Automotive confirmed that officers responded to an active shooter situation at the Subaru plant in […]
Delphi Murders latest: State police say ‘nothing imminent’
DELPHI, Ind. — Despite the circulation of rumors online, Indiana State Police have not confirmed any arrests in relation to the Delphi murders and say there is “nothing imminent”. It has been more than 5 years since 13-year-old Abby Williams and 14-year-old Libby German were killed on Feb. 13, 2017, after going for a walk […]
WISH-TV
Federal Railroad Administration awaits report on Lafayette railway bridge collapse
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — The Federal Railroad Administration says it expects to have a report in three months of the bridge collapse that left railcars in the Wabash River on Wednesday. The bridge collapse derailed a Norfolk Southern Railway train Wednesday afternoon on the Wabash River bridge on the...
Fox 59
Driver flown to hospital after crashing into back of school bus on SR 38
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — A driver has been airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital after the pickup truck he was driving collided with the rear end of a school bus. No students were on the school bus at the time of the accident. According to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department,...
Current Publishing
Work underway on second half of roundabout project
Work has begun on the second half of a roundabout project at Ind. 32/38 in Noblesville that officials say is intended to improve traffic flow and safety. The joint project between the city and the Indiana Dept. of Transportation initially started in August with a focus on constructing the southern half of the roundabout, which was recently completed. Motorists will now see traffic shifts as work gets underway on the northern half of the roundabout project that has resulted in the closure of Ind. 38 as drivers get onto Ind. 32, said Noblesville Mayor Chris Jensen.
