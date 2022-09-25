Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Everything Coach Jimbo Fisher said about Mississippi State
Texas A&M head football coach Jimbo Fisher met with the media on Monday to share his thoughts on this weekend's game against Mississippi State. The Aggies (3-1, 1-0) are fresh off of a win over Arkansas last weekend. The Bulldogs (3-1, 0-1) blew out Bowling Green last weekend to advance their record.
247Sports
Mississippi State vs. Texas A&M: Mike Leach opens up on Jimbo Fisher, past rivalry with Aggies at Texas Tech
Mississippi State stays home to face Texas A&M Saturday at Davis Wade Stadium for a Week 5 matchup with major SEC West implications for the pair of 3-1 teams. Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach, who previously coached at Texas Tech from 2000-09, has been a thorn in Texas A&M’s side for years, boasting an 8-4 overall record against the Aggies (1-1 with Mississippi State). The matchup also marks a battle between Leach and fellow offensive guru Jimbo Fisher, who have crossed paths several times throughout their decorated careers.
VIP Intel: The latest on 5-star DL David Hicks on even of announcement
One of the top prospects in the country is set to make his college announcement on Wednesday and it is one that Texas A&M fans will be watching closely. Katy (Texas) Paetow five-star defensive lineman David Hicks has been one of the Aggies' top target for several years now. And the state of Texas' top prospect has shown a ton of reciprocal interest in that time as well. That includes a pair of back-to-back weekend visits for games this month.
Mike Leach Monday press conference: Texas A&M
Texas A&M likely thought they’d seen the last of Mike Leach when he went to the Left Coast. Now Aggies really wish that were true because the now-Mississippi State coach is not only 1-1 against the former Big XII foe with the Bulldogs. Leach brings a 8-4 record at A&M expense into this weekend’s SEC West rematch.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KBTX.com
Kick Time Announced for Alabama Game
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- The Texas A&M football game at Alabama on Saturday, Oct. 8 is set to kick off at 7 p.m. on CBS, announced Monday by the Southeastern Conference office. A&M knocked off the top-ranked Tide in a 41-38 victory at Kyle Field to earn the Aggies’ first win in the series since 2012. The No. 17 Aggies will travel to Starkville to take on Mississippi State in their first true road game of the season this weekend, while No. 2 Alabama also hits the road to face No. 20 Arkansas.
No. 17 Texas A&M opens as underdog at Mississippi State
Each of the past two weeks, No. 17 Texas A&M (3-1, 1-0 SEC) has beaten top-15 teams. Though their next opponent is not ranked, it is the Aggies' first true road game of the year as they travel to face Mississippi State (3-1, 0-1 SEC) next Saturday. On Sunday, the...
Colorado Commit Updates: Wesley Watson recaps official visit with Buffaloes
After catching his fifth touchdown as a senior and helping College Station (Texas) A&M Consolidated to a win at Georgetown last weekend, receiver Wesley Watson hopped on a plane and took his official visit to Colorado. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound Watson has been verbally committed to the Buffaloes since June 27.
KBTX.com
Hot Homes: For sale in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the market for a new home? Check this one out. Cherry Ruffino joined The Three to talk about this newly renovated 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom home with two income-producing garage apartments. For more details, watch the video above, or contact Cherry Ruffino here.
RELATED PEOPLE
Authorities in Bryan searching for missing girl
BRYAN, Texas — The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is asking for help to find Hailey Morgan, a teenager from Bryan who has been missing since Sept. 9. Little information has been given about the situation, but the center has released a description of Morgan to aid in the search.
KWTX
Fatal Motorcycle Crash in Milam County
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Texas DPS Troopers responded to a one vehicle crash involving a motorcycle Monday afternoon around 2 p.m. 69-year-old Ernest Newton Laney of Bryan was driving a 2020 Harley Davidson eastbound on FM 485. As Laney approached a left curve in the roadway he traveled wide and...
Bryan man dead after crashing motorcycle on FM 485: Texas DPS
Officials said Laney approached a left curve in the roadway, traveled wide and collided into a guardrail.
kwhi.com
AUSTIN MAN ARRESTED SATURDAY
Parking in a public park after hours led to the arrest of an Austin man Saturday. Brenham Police report that Saturday night at 11:20, Officer Grayson Marburger made contact with subjects at Jackson Street Park, who were in violation of the city ordinance for park hours. After investigation, Johnathan Winfield, 19 of Austin, was found to be in possession of a vape pen, which contained THC Oil. Winfield was taken into custody for Possession of a Controlled Substance and transported to the Washington County Jail.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Rock Prairie and Wellborn Road railroad closings indefinitely delayed due to unforeseen circumstances
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The railroad crossings at Rock Prairie and Wellborn road in College Station that were scheduled to be closed for maintenance on Tues, Sept. 27 are being delayed. Initially, 2-3 days were allocated for the closure and installation of new tracks at the railroad intersections of...
fox26houston.com
Waller ISD school bus carrying 28 students crashes head-on into 18-wheeler
WALLER, Texas - An investigation is underway after a Waller ISD school bus crashed head on into an 18-wheeler on Monday morning. According to school officials, Waller ISD Bus 231 was involved in the collision at the intersection of FM 1488 and Kickapoo Road. School officials said the bus was...
KBTX.com
Crews respond to bridge on fire outside of Hearne
HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - Fire crews from several agencies responded to a bridge fire in Hearne. The bridge is located near the Union Pacific Hearne and Cotropia Road crossing. The fire was discovered by a train approaching the bridge but stopped just before crossing. The opposite end of the train was stopped over a railroad crossing on FM-50, causing delays for drivers. The train was unable to move from its spot.
inforney.com
College Station, TX Ranks as One of the Poorest Big Cities in the Country
Large cities and metropolitan areas have long been hubs of economic activity and prosperity in the United States. Large employers that can pay enough to attract top talent from around the country often have operations in places like Austin, Chicago, New York, and San Francisco. As a result, these cities, and many others like them, have a high concentration of high-income residents. But while some American cities stand out for the economic opportunity they offer, many others are notable for the opposite reason.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KBTX.com
CSPD arrests three men after discovering nine stolen catalytic converters
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station Police have arrested three men after discovering nine stolen catalytic converters during a traffic stop Thursday. Police said all nine catalytic converters are from Toyota Tundra’s. Police said Drevonne Bell, 22, from Houston, is facing theft of property charges, and another charge...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM WOMAN ARRESTED ON WARRANTS
Brenham Police report that Monday afternoon at 4:15 Officer Grayson Marburger made contact with Angela Crathers, 21 of Brenham, in the 1800 block of Longwood Drive. Crathers had four active warrants for her arrest and was taken into custody and transported to the Washington County Jail. The warrants were from Brenham for Failure to Comply with Duties Upon Striking a Fixed Object and False Report to a Police Officer and Washington County for Failed to Give Notice Striking Fixture and False Statement to Peace Officer.
wtaw.com
College Station City Council Continuing To Pursue An Ordinance Limiting Where “Ag Shacks” And Other Shared Housing Units Can Be Built
For almost a year and a half, College Station city staff has been working on a way to stop the construction in single family neighborhoods of Ag-Shacks and similar student rental structures that have as many as ten bedrooms. The city council tabled action on a proposal during their September...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM WOMAN ARRESTED ON MULTIPLE CHARGES
A Brenham woman was arrested Thursday on after a disturbance call was made. Brenham Police report that Thursday afternoon at 4:50 Cpl. Jose Perez responded to the 600 block of Pleasantview Avenue in reference to a disturbance. Contact was made with a Deja Willis, 25 of Brenham, who showed to have eight active warrants for her arrest. Willis was taken into custody and transported to the Washington County Jail where she was booked in on two Criminal Trespass warrants out of Washington County and six Fraudulent Use or Possession of a Credit Card warrants out of Burleson County.
247Sports
52K+
Followers
376K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0