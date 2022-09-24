ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pelahatchie, MS

WJTV 12

MBI investigates officer-involved shooting near Mayes St.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting involving Capitol police. According to MBI, the shooting happened near East Mayes Street around 9:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 25. Once MBI finishes their investigation, they will share their findings with the Attorney General’s Office.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV.com

Brandon truck driver involved in fatal Alabama crash

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WJTV) – A 18-wheeler driver from Brandon, Mississippi, was involved in a fatal crash in Tuscaloosa County, Alabama. The crash happened on Interstate 59 near the 68 mile marker just after 4:00 p.m. on Monday, September 26. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), a 2021...
BRANDON, MS
Pelahatchie, MS
Mississippi State
Mississippi Crime & Safety
Pelahatchie, MS
Crime & Safety
WJTV 12

Registration open for Mississippi’s Walk for Diabetes

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The 2022 Mississippi’s Walk for Diabetes will take place on Sunday, October 2. The event will have fun festivities for the whole family. Registration and activities will begin at 1:00 p.m., followed by a One Mile Fun Run/Walk starting at 2:00 p.m. According to organizers, donations raised by the Walk for […]
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Suspect arrested in Jackson motel deadly shooting

JACKSON, Miss. — The city of Jackson hit 93 homicides so far this year with the shooting death of a 42-year-old man at a Jackson motel. According to Jackson police, officers responded early Monday to the American Best Inn on Highway 80, where they found a man inside a vehicle suffering from a fatal gunshot wound.
JACKSON, MS
WTOK-TV

MS hospitals having to adjust and cut services to stay open

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - You’ve probably noticed the price of gas and food has gone up, and hospitals are seeing similar increases that are impacting how they help patients. “The cost of labor has gone up, the cost of supplies, equipment, food, all that has gone up, but the revenue really has not gone up,” said Robert Roberson with the Mississippi Hospital Association.
JACKSON, MS
breezynews.com

Rape, Assault, Drugs, and DUIs in Attala and Leake

GARY BARNES, 64, of Noxapater, DUI – 1st, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $500, $500. ASHLEY A BUCKNER, 35, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, Careless Driving, No Insurance, CPD. Bond $1,331, $168, $418. RODERICK L COOKS, 43, of Carthage, Felony Possession of a Controlled...
ATTALA COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Judge says Yazoo City police can’t keep confiscated guns

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – A judge is clarifying an initiative announced by Yazoo City police about the confiscation of weapons found on minors. Police Chief Kenneth Hampton previously said any gun found in possession of a minor would be confiscated by the police department, regardless of who owns it. The gun wouldn’t be released […]
YAZOO CITY, MS
WJTV 12

JPD investigate break-in at gas station

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)-Jackson police are investigating a break-in at Fondren Fuel on Lakeland Drive. Police said the incident happened before 4:00 Monday morning. 12 News will continue to follow this developing story with new information.
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

At least 8 killed in 6 weekend crashes in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. — Multiple people were killed in separate crashes over the weekend. The Mississippi Highway Patrol was called about 8 p.m. Sunday to Highway 184 in Franklin County, where a 2015 Kia Sorrento hit 62-year-old James Jenkins, of Fayette. Jenkins was pronounced dead at the scene. MHP officials...
FAYETTE, MS
WAPT

Councilman says traffic light outage creating dangerous situation

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes said Sunday he wants a traffic light that has been out for months fixed. The light is at Bailey Avenue and Mayes Street. Stokes said that with students coming and going to nearby Walton Elementary School, the light being out creates a dangerous situation.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Man pleads guilty for killing father, grandmother in 2014

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man pled guilty to second degree murder and manslaughter in connection to the deaths of his father and grandmother. Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens said Tyrone Liddell, Jr., 29, will serve a 30 year sentence with no early release in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC). […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

State Treasurer announces unclaimed money event in Brandon

BRANDON, Miss (WJTV) – State Treasurer David McRae announced that there will be a unclaimed money event in the City of Brandon. The event will be held on Saturday, October 1 from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Brandon City Hall located at 100 Municipal Drive. The cause of unclaimed money is when the money […]
BRANDON, MS
WJTV 12

2 arrested after Rankin County deputies find cocaine in car

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Rankin County deputies arrested two men after they said they found five kilograms of cocaine during a traffic stop. On Monday, September 26, a deputy made a traffic stop on a Ford pickup truck on Interstate 20 for a traffic violation. During an interview, investigators said the deputy became suspicious […]
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
Vicksburg Post

Victims identified in late-night wreck on U.S. 61

The Mississippi Highway Patrol has identified the four people killed in a head-on collision on U.S. 61 North at the Issaquena-Warren County line. At approximately 11:50 p.m. Saturday, MHP responded to the fatal crash near Valley Park in Issaquena County. A Honda Accord driven by 39-year-old Thomas Williams Jr., of Jackson, traveled south on Highway 61 and collided head-on with a northbound Nissan Altima driven by 43-year-old Kamille H. Smith of Cleveland. Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene.
ISSAQUENA COUNTY, MS
Vicksburg Post

Warren County Coroner confirms fatalities in wreck on U.S. 61 North

The Warren County Coroner’s Office has confirmed that four individuals were killed in a two-car wreck on U.S. 61 North late Saturday night. Deputy Warren County Coroner Kelda Bailess confirmed two fatalities from each vehicle involved in the accident. There were no other vehicle occupants. The Warren County Sheriff’s...
WARREN COUNTY, MS

