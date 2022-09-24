Read full article on original website
Shooting that involved Mississippi Capitol Police under investigation
Mississippi officials are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred in Mississippi’s capital city Sunday evening. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation reports that the shooting involved the Capitol Police in Jackson. The incident occurred at approximately 9 P.M. Sunday near East Mayes Street in Jackson. The MBI is currently assessing...
Owner of Richland gun shop responds to claims regarding damaging weapons, so they’re unsafe
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Last week, a gun shop in Richland was accused of damaging customers’ guns and, in one case, to the point where firing the weapon could be harmful. Now, the owner of 144 Tactical said those customers are lying, and he can prove it. The owner,...
MBI investigates officer-involved shooting near Mayes St.
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting involving Capitol police. According to MBI, the shooting happened near East Mayes Street around 9:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 25. Once MBI finishes their investigation, they will share their findings with the Attorney General’s Office.
Brandon truck driver involved in fatal Alabama crash
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WJTV) – A 18-wheeler driver from Brandon, Mississippi, was involved in a fatal crash in Tuscaloosa County, Alabama. The crash happened on Interstate 59 near the 68 mile marker just after 4:00 p.m. on Monday, September 26. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), a 2021...
Registration open for Mississippi’s Walk for Diabetes
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The 2022 Mississippi’s Walk for Diabetes will take place on Sunday, October 2. The event will have fun festivities for the whole family. Registration and activities will begin at 1:00 p.m., followed by a One Mile Fun Run/Walk starting at 2:00 p.m. According to organizers, donations raised by the Walk for […]
Suspect arrested in Jackson motel deadly shooting
JACKSON, Miss. — The city of Jackson hit 93 homicides so far this year with the shooting death of a 42-year-old man at a Jackson motel. According to Jackson police, officers responded early Monday to the American Best Inn on Highway 80, where they found a man inside a vehicle suffering from a fatal gunshot wound.
MS hospitals having to adjust and cut services to stay open
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - You’ve probably noticed the price of gas and food has gone up, and hospitals are seeing similar increases that are impacting how they help patients. “The cost of labor has gone up, the cost of supplies, equipment, food, all that has gone up, but the revenue really has not gone up,” said Robert Roberson with the Mississippi Hospital Association.
Faulty pool equipment turns child’s birthday party into medical emergency
A dozen children swimming at a birthday party at a Mississippi YMCA had to be hospitalized Sunday after pool equipment apparently malfunctioned and left uncirculated chlorine fumes in the air. WLBT-TV reported that Flowood police received a call at approximately 2:30 p.m. Sunday and the caller said the children were...
Rape, Assault, Drugs, and DUIs in Attala and Leake
GARY BARNES, 64, of Noxapater, DUI – 1st, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $500, $500. ASHLEY A BUCKNER, 35, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, Careless Driving, No Insurance, CPD. Bond $1,331, $168, $418. RODERICK L COOKS, 43, of Carthage, Felony Possession of a Controlled...
Judge says Yazoo City police can’t keep confiscated guns
YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – A judge is clarifying an initiative announced by Yazoo City police about the confiscation of weapons found on minors. Police Chief Kenneth Hampton previously said any gun found in possession of a minor would be confiscated by the police department, regardless of who owns it. The gun wouldn’t be released […]
JPD investigate break-in at gas station
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)-Jackson police are investigating a break-in at Fondren Fuel on Lakeland Drive. Police said the incident happened before 4:00 Monday morning. 12 News will continue to follow this developing story with new information.
At least 8 killed in 6 weekend crashes in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. — Multiple people were killed in separate crashes over the weekend. The Mississippi Highway Patrol was called about 8 p.m. Sunday to Highway 184 in Franklin County, where a 2015 Kia Sorrento hit 62-year-old James Jenkins, of Fayette. Jenkins was pronounced dead at the scene. MHP officials...
Councilman says traffic light outage creating dangerous situation
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes said Sunday he wants a traffic light that has been out for months fixed. The light is at Bailey Avenue and Mayes Street. Stokes said that with students coming and going to nearby Walton Elementary School, the light being out creates a dangerous situation.
Man pleads guilty for killing father, grandmother in 2014
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man pled guilty to second degree murder and manslaughter in connection to the deaths of his father and grandmother. Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens said Tyrone Liddell, Jr., 29, will serve a 30 year sentence with no early release in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC). […]
‘It’s really embarrassing’: Contractors worked for Jackson for a year without getting paid
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After not setting aside funds as part of its 2022 budget, the city of Jackson is just now paying for consent decree program management services for the current fiscal year. Tuesday, the city council approved paying Waggoner Engineering and AJA Consultants $1.7 million for program management...
State Treasurer announces unclaimed money event in Brandon
BRANDON, Miss (WJTV) – State Treasurer David McRae announced that there will be a unclaimed money event in the City of Brandon. The event will be held on Saturday, October 1 from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Brandon City Hall located at 100 Municipal Drive. The cause of unclaimed money is when the money […]
2 arrested after Rankin County deputies find cocaine in car
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Rankin County deputies arrested two men after they said they found five kilograms of cocaine during a traffic stop. On Monday, September 26, a deputy made a traffic stop on a Ford pickup truck on Interstate 20 for a traffic violation. During an interview, investigators said the deputy became suspicious […]
Victims identified in late-night wreck on U.S. 61
The Mississippi Highway Patrol has identified the four people killed in a head-on collision on U.S. 61 North at the Issaquena-Warren County line. At approximately 11:50 p.m. Saturday, MHP responded to the fatal crash near Valley Park in Issaquena County. A Honda Accord driven by 39-year-old Thomas Williams Jr., of Jackson, traveled south on Highway 61 and collided head-on with a northbound Nissan Altima driven by 43-year-old Kamille H. Smith of Cleveland. Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene.
Warren County Coroner confirms fatalities in wreck on U.S. 61 North
The Warren County Coroner’s Office has confirmed that four individuals were killed in a two-car wreck on U.S. 61 North late Saturday night. Deputy Warren County Coroner Kelda Bailess confirmed two fatalities from each vehicle involved in the accident. There were no other vehicle occupants. The Warren County Sheriff’s...
Update: Coroner confirms four people killed in 1 a.m. head-on collision on Mississippi highway
The Warren County Coroner’s Office has confirmed that four individuals were killed in a two-car wreck on U.S. 61 North late Saturday night. Deputy Warren County Coroner Kelda Bailess confirmed two fatalities from each vehicle involved in the accident. There were no other vehicle occupants. The Warren County Sheriff’s...
