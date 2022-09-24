Read full article on original website
Bobcats Card Low Round, Take Lead on Day Two of the Eagle Invitational
SPOKANE, Washington — Shooting a 291-stroke round as a team, the Montana State women's golf team took the lead in the second round at Eastern Washington's Eagle Invitational, held at Indian Canyon Golf Course in Spokane, Wash. The 291-stroke second round not only tied for Montana State's third-best round...
Bobcats Continue to Make Strides in Fall Season
First-year head coach Suzie Woodburn got a glimpse of her squad in a competitive team setting at the Barb Chandler Classic hosted by Boise State University over the weekend. The format for the classic featured a mini-dual tournament. Each school split its team into pairs who competed against another pair. Each matchup consisted of a doubles match followed by two singles matches. The pair that captured two of the three matches advances to the next round.
Bobcat Basketball Opens Preseason Drills
For the 18th time, Montana State head coach Tricia Binford has a completely different perspective entering the preseason, which officially started on Monday for the Bobcats. "Each year you have a different feel heading into the new season," said Ellen Kreighbaum Women's Head Coach Tricia Binford. "This season, I feel the level of practices and the standard of practices will be elevated. This group has shown from the start that they have a very high aspiration and are willing to do what it takes to get there."
