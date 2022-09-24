Read full article on original website
Colonials Erase Early Deficit in Win Over Titans
Moon Township, Pa. – Behind a game-winner from freshman Elisa Corvalan, the Robert Morris University women's soccer team captured its first Horizon League win with a 2-1 victory over Detroit Mercy on Sunday afternoon at the North Athletic Complex. With the win, the Colonials improve to 6-2-3 this season...
Panthers Tame Colonials
Moon Township, Pa. – The RMU volleyball team concluded a two-match swing through Wisconsin Saturday, dropping a 3-0 decision to Milwaukee at the Klotsche Center. The setback drops the Colonials to 7-8 (.467) overall during the 2022 season, including 0-3 in the Horizon League. MOMENTS THAT MATTERED. A slow...
RMU Plays to Draw Against PFW
Moon Township, Pa. – The Robert Morris University men's soccer team stays unbeaten in Horizon League action after playing to a 0-0 draw against Purdue Fort Wayne on Saturday afternoon at the North Athletic Complex. With the tie, the Colonials stand at 3-3-1 overall behind a 2-0-1 mark in...
Snider Named Associate Head Coach
Moon Township, Pa. – Robert Morris head women's lacrosse coach Katrina Silva announced Monday that Bethany Snider has been named associate head coach for the Colonials. "We're excited we hired Bethany," Silva said. "She's a young, strong female mind and we know she's going to bring a lot to our attacking unit. Bethany comes with a lot of head coaching experience at the Division III level, and that's going to transfer nicely into what we're doing. She has a great personality, she's really good with the kids and our young athletes really need to have a strong mentor. She's the perfect fit."
