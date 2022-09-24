Moon Township, Pa. – Robert Morris head women's lacrosse coach Katrina Silva announced Monday that Bethany Snider has been named associate head coach for the Colonials. "We're excited we hired Bethany," Silva said. "She's a young, strong female mind and we know she's going to bring a lot to our attacking unit. Bethany comes with a lot of head coaching experience at the Division III level, and that's going to transfer nicely into what we're doing. She has a great personality, she's really good with the kids and our young athletes really need to have a strong mentor. She's the perfect fit."

