Trump responds to Putin’s warning that nuclear threat ‘not a bluff’
Former President Trump responded Wednesday to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s hinting at being willing to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine, saying that the conflict should never have happened and that it could lead to a world war. Trump said on his social media platform Truth Social that the conflict...
An appeals court decision against Donald Trump came back to bite MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell in a separate case
A judge rejected MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell's request for DOJ to return his seized cellphone. The judge cited an appeals court decision against Trump in his lawsuit over the Mar-a-Lago search. Trump appointed Judge Eric Tostrud, who denied Lindell's bid to get his phone back. Just a day after an...
Liz Cheney says Mike Pence was 'essentially the president' on January 6 as Trump refused to send reprieve
Liz Cheney in a searing Monday speech skewered Trump and members of the Republican Party. Cheney suggested that Mike Pence was "essentially" the acting president on January 6, 2021. "White House staff knew it, and so did every Republican and Democratic leader in Washington," she said. GOP Rep. Liz Cheney...
“Perfect phone call”: Trump scrambles after Georgia DA floats “prison sentences” in election probe
Fulton County, Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis indicated that as her investigation into voter fraud wraps up, she anticipates criminal charges. "The allegations are very serious. If indicted and convicted, people are facing prison sentences," Willis told reporters last week. Donald Trump responded in a formal statement from his political...
“She is totally in the tank”: Legal experts rip judge’s “profoundly partisan” pro-Trump ruling
A federal judge on Thursday appointed a special master to review documents seized from former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, citing alleged "media leaks" and rejecting the Justice Department's argument that Trump has no "possessory interest" over documents that are property of the government. Trump-appointed Judge Aileen Cannon of the...
“Embarrassed” Trump acknowledged loss before declaring “I’m just not going to leave”: Haberman book
Former President Donald Trump appeared "embarrassed" and privately recognized his 2020 election loss before declaring that he would refuse to leave the White House, according to an upcoming book by New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman. "I'm just not going to leave," Trump told an aide, according to an excerpt...
Donald Trump Says He Can't Be Sued for Fraud Because He Paid the Money Back
Former President Donald Trump wrote Thursday on social media that he cannot be sued for fraud because he repaid loans borrowed from lenders "in full on or before the due date" or is still repaying them. Trump was responding to a civil lawsuit announced on Wednesday by New York Attorney...
Ex-prosecutor: Trump 'can hire lawyers that will wear down the government' and get away with 'damage' while low-level crimes are prosecuted 'aggressively'
Ex-prosecutor Glenn Kirschner, a frequent Trump critic, said "ruling class criminals" use their resources to escape accountability. He told MSNBC that people like Trump escape any serious repercussions while low-level crimes are prosecuted aggressively. "We seem to only hold folks accountable for those low-level crimes where the damage is discrete...
Trump's seized passports could be a problem for him, legal experts say
Donald Trump has complained that FBI agents' seizure of his passports showed that investigators ran amok as they searched his Florida resort, but new information about how and where the documents were found could spell major trouble for the former president, legal experts told NBC News. In a footnote in...
Liz Cheney says new revelations reveal true ‘danger’ of Donald Trump
Congresswoman Liz Cheney said Donald Trump’s unwillingness to leave the White House after being defeated in the 2020 presidential election "affirms the reality of the danger" of his efforts to overturn the election. Ms Cheney made the remarks in response to revelations made in a new book by New...
RNC cuts off Trump and makes him pay for his own lawyers in Mar-a-Lago documents mess: report
Former President Donald Trump speaks after his introduction by RNC Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel at a fundraising breakfast in a restaurant in New York, New York on December 2, 2017. (MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images) ABC News reporter Jonathan Karl wrote in his post-Donald Trump administration book that on Jan....
Why Trump's former aide says he's 'wholly unfit' for office
President Trump’s former deputy press secretary Sarah Matthews tells CNN’s Jake Tapper why she believes Trump is “wholly unfit” to serve in office.
“So unfortunate”: Even Trump’s allies think he majorly screwed up with his special master choice
Former U.S. President Donald Trump at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Hilton Anatole on August 06, 2022 in Dallas, Texas. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Many Democrats, along with Never Trump conservatives, have been lambasting federal Judge Aileen Cannon, a Donald Trump appointee,...
Rachel Maddow Explains What Trump And His Attorneys Are Really Trying To Pull
A judge is expected to rule on the request later this week.
Chuck Schumer privately said he expects Democrats to lose the House and gave them 60% chance of holding the Senate: report
The Senate majority leader in comments reported by Punchbowl described House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as being "in trouble" ahead of the vote.
Mitch McConnell is 'proudly' supporting a bill that aims to prevent another Trump-style coup, saying January 6 'underscored the need for an update'
McConnell's support for the Senate bill to reform the Electoral Count Act comes just days after all but 9 Republicans voted against the House version.
5 senior Trump officials, including 3 cabinet secretaries, threatened a mass resignation ahead of the 2018 midterms, book says
Five senior Trump officials threatened to quit ahead of the 2018 midterms, per a new book. Trump's chief of staff and three cabinet secretaries wanted to resign en masse. "Okay for the first time I am actually scared for the country," Nielsen said. "The insanity has been loosed." Five senior...
‘Fox and Friends': Brian Kilmeade Says FBI Trump Raid Proves Presidents Shouldn’t ‘Blindly Back the Blue’
Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade ranted against the FBI Tuesday morning on “Fox & Friends” in defense of former President Donald Trump, in the aftermath of the bureau’s raid on his Mar-a-Lago residence. His comments were sparked by the retirement of FBI assistant special agent Timothy Thibault,...
Josh Hawley predicts exodus among Biden staff if GOP takes Congress
AVENTURA, FLA. – Sen. Josh Hawley is predicting a exodus among President Biden's White House staff and other administration officials if Republicans take control of Congress this November. Hawley, R-Mo., told Fox News Digital during an interview at the National Conservatism Conference that administration officials would likely rather quit...
Donald Trump Calls CNN's Don Lemon The 'Dumbest Man On Television' As Network Makes Big Changes
Former President Donald Trump seemingly has nothing but biting words for longtime CNN anchor Don Lemon as the news network undergos massive shake-ups. Amid news that the television staple would be moved from his titular primetime spot — Don Lemon Tonight — into the network’s newly revamped morning program, the ex-POTUS took to his social media platform, Truth Social, to slam the star, dubbing Lemon the “dumbest man on television.”
Comments / 3