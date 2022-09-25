ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Liz Cheney
Donald Trump
Salon

“She is totally in the tank”: Legal experts rip judge’s “profoundly partisan” pro-Trump ruling

A federal judge on Thursday appointed a special master to review documents seized from former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, citing alleged "media leaks" and rejecting the Justice Department's argument that Trump has no "possessory interest" over documents that are property of the government. Trump-appointed Judge Aileen Cannon of the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Business Insider

Ex-prosecutor: Trump 'can hire lawyers that will wear down the government' and get away with 'damage' while low-level crimes are prosecuted 'aggressively'

Ex-prosecutor Glenn Kirschner, a frequent Trump critic, said "ruling class criminals" use their resources to escape accountability. He told MSNBC that people like Trump escape any serious repercussions while low-level crimes are prosecuted aggressively. "We seem to only hold folks accountable for those low-level crimes where the damage is discrete...
POTUS
NBC News

Trump's seized passports could be a problem for him, legal experts say

Donald Trump has complained that FBI agents' seizure of his passports showed that investigators ran amok as they searched his Florida resort, but new information about how and where the documents were found could spell major trouble for the former president, legal experts told NBC News. In a footnote in...
POTUS
POTUS
Fox News

Josh Hawley predicts exodus among Biden staff if GOP takes Congress

AVENTURA, FLA. – Sen. Josh Hawley is predicting a exodus among President Biden's White House staff and other administration officials if Republicans take control of Congress this November. Hawley, R-Mo., told Fox News Digital during an interview at the National Conservatism Conference that administration officials would likely rather quit...
CONGRESS & COURTS
OK! Magazine

Donald Trump Calls CNN's Don Lemon The 'Dumbest Man On Television' As Network Makes Big Changes

Former President Donald Trump seemingly has nothing but biting words for longtime CNN anchor Don Lemon as the news network undergos massive shake-ups. Amid news that the television staple would be moved from his titular primetime spot — Don Lemon Tonight — into the network’s newly revamped morning program, the ex-POTUS took to his social media platform, Truth Social, to slam the star, dubbing Lemon the “dumbest man on television.”
POTUS

