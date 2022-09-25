ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buford, GA

gwinnettprepsports.com

Eleven Gwinnett varsity football games move to Thursday to avoid Hurricane Ian weather

Eleven Gwinnett County varsity football games have moved to Thursday from Friday to avoid weather issues related to Hurricane Ian. Among Gwinnett County Public Schools, the Apalachee at Shiloh, Archer at Brookwood, Berkmar at Discovery, Central Gwinnett at Mill Creek, Dacula at Mountain View, Grayson at Newton, Seckinger at Oglethorpe County and South Gwinnett at Parkview games will be played Thursday, the schools involved announced Monday. Hebron Christian’s home game with Oconee County also is rescheduled for Thursday, along with Cambridge at Greater Atlanta Christian and Lumpkin County at Wesleyan.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
gwinnettprepsports.com

North Gwinnett's Landry Rabitsch commits to Georgia Southern

North Gwinnett senior Landry Rabitsch committed Monday to the Georgia Southern University fastpitch softball program. Rabitsch, an outfielder, helped the Bulldogs to last year’s Class AAAAAAA state championship. She also is a standout player for North’s girls lacrosse team.
STATESBORO, GA
gwinnettprepsports.com

SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Bella Teems grand slam highlights Mountain View victory

LAWRENCEVILLE — Bella Teems’ grand slam home run and five RBIs powered Mountain View’s softball team to a 15-0 win over Central Gwinnett in Region 8-AAAAAAA play Monday. Chloe Jones and Kaylee Tullis had two RBIs each for the Bears, while Monse Hernandez, Hanna Evens, Riley Ashby and Gracie Camp added an RBI apiece.
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
gwinnettprepsports.com

Central Gwinnett's football resurgence inspires school, community

Victories have been few and far between in recent years for the Central Gwinnett football team, so it’s no wonder there’s a lot of excitement on campus in light of the Black Knights’ scorching start to the 2022 campaign. Central Gwinnett, which hasn’t had a winning record...
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
The Spun

Breaking: ACC Football Coach Fired On Sunday Night

An ACC football coach has been fired. According to reports out of Atlanta, Georgia Tech has parted ways with head coach Geoff Collins. Collins had been the program's head coach since the 2019 season. He's failed to build a winner in the ACC. Now, he's reportedly out. Ken Suguira first...
ATLANTA, GA
wrganews.com

Local Football games rescheduled due to the threat of Inclement weather

Some local High Football games have changed the day and time of the games due to the threat of inclement weather coming from Hurricane Ian:. –Rome High School’s varsity football game versus Woodstock High School has been rescheduled and will be played on Thursday at Woodstock. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m.
ROME, GA
WALB 10

Deborrah Collier’s disappearance and death: A timeline

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police continue investigating the mysterious disappearance and death of Deborrah Collier, the Athens wife and mother who was found dead in northeast Georgia only hours after she was reported missing. Here is a timeline of the case:. Sept. 9, 2022. Husband Steven Collier will...
ATLANTA, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Lake Lanier water deal ends decades-long legal fight

ATLANTA – Representatives of water supply systems in Gwinnett, Forsyth and Hall counties finalized an agreement with the state Monday guaranteeing them water from Lake Lanier through 2050. The long-term deal, first announced last month, closes the chapter on a major portion of the tri-state “water wars” between Georgia,...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
eastcobbnews.com

Wheeler HS magnet student earns perfect score on SAT

Khan Nguyen, a junior in the STEAM magnet program at Wheeler High School, received a perfect score on the Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT) in his first time taking the test. His mother, Tuyet Anh, sent word of his accomplishment, along with the photo, and some additional information. She says he...
MARIETTA, GA
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Potential Firing News

Georgia Tech's football program has fallen on tough times of late. And now it looks there could be some changes heading the Yellow Jackets' way. Per Ken Sugiura via Action Network's Brett McMurphy:. "Georgia Tech’s Athletic Association Board calls a special meeting Monday to address job status of coach Geoff...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Fire rips through church in Decatur

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Worshipers will need to find a new place for services on Sunday after a fire tore through a Decatur church overnight. The DeKalb County Fire Department responded around 12:30 a.m. to New Bethel Church off Columbia Woods Drive. According to Cpt. Jaeson Daniels, the structure...
DECATUR, GA

