gwinnettprepsports.com
Eleven Gwinnett varsity football games move to Thursday to avoid Hurricane Ian weather
Eleven Gwinnett County varsity football games have moved to Thursday from Friday to avoid weather issues related to Hurricane Ian. Among Gwinnett County Public Schools, the Apalachee at Shiloh, Archer at Brookwood, Berkmar at Discovery, Central Gwinnett at Mill Creek, Dacula at Mountain View, Grayson at Newton, Seckinger at Oglethorpe County and South Gwinnett at Parkview games will be played Thursday, the schools involved announced Monday. Hebron Christian’s home game with Oconee County also is rescheduled for Thursday, along with Cambridge at Greater Atlanta Christian and Lumpkin County at Wesleyan.
gwinnettprepsports.com
SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Amber Reed's 500th career strikeout highlights North Gwinnett win
SUWANEE — North Gwinnett senior Amber Reed celebrated Senior Night with her 500th career strikeout in the Bulldogs’ 12-0 win over Duluth in Region 7-AAAAAAA softball. Reed pitched four, one-hit innings for the win, striking out 10 and walking none.
gwinnettprepsports.com
VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Providence Christian's Callie Chapman reaches 2,000 career assists
ROSWELL — Providence Christian’s Callie Chapman reached the 2,000 assist mark for her career Tuesday night in the Storm’s matches at Fellowship Christian. Chapman had 38 assists in two matches as Providence lost to Athens Academy (21-25, 25-5, 15-7) and beat Union County (22-25, 25-12, 15-7).
gwinnettprepsports.com
North Gwinnett's Landry Rabitsch commits to Georgia Southern
North Gwinnett senior Landry Rabitsch committed Monday to the Georgia Southern University fastpitch softball program. Rabitsch, an outfielder, helped the Bulldogs to last year’s Class AAAAAAA state championship. She also is a standout player for North’s girls lacrosse team.
gwinnettprepsports.com
SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Bella Teems grand slam highlights Mountain View victory
LAWRENCEVILLE — Bella Teems’ grand slam home run and five RBIs powered Mountain View’s softball team to a 15-0 win over Central Gwinnett in Region 8-AAAAAAA play Monday. Chloe Jones and Kaylee Tullis had two RBIs each for the Bears, while Monse Hernandez, Hanna Evens, Riley Ashby and Gracie Camp added an RBI apiece.
gwinnettprepsports.com
Central Gwinnett's football resurgence inspires school, community
Victories have been few and far between in recent years for the Central Gwinnett football team, so it’s no wonder there’s a lot of excitement on campus in light of the Black Knights’ scorching start to the 2022 campaign. Central Gwinnett, which hasn’t had a winning record...
Breaking: ACC Football Coach Fired On Sunday Night
An ACC football coach has been fired. According to reports out of Atlanta, Georgia Tech has parted ways with head coach Geoff Collins. Collins had been the program's head coach since the 2019 season. He's failed to build a winner in the ACC. Now, he's reportedly out. Ken Suguira first...
wrganews.com
Local Football games rescheduled due to the threat of Inclement weather
Some local High Football games have changed the day and time of the games due to the threat of inclement weather coming from Hurricane Ian:. –Rome High School’s varsity football game versus Woodstock High School has been rescheduled and will be played on Thursday at Woodstock. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m.
AthlonSports.com
College Football Hot Seat: Why Geoff Collins Didn't Work at Georgia Tech
On the field, Geoff Collins never found a way to help himself off of it, although it’s looking more and more like Georgia Tech was a near-impossible job for him in the first place. Even the firing of Collins, who finished his time in Atlanta with a 10-28 record,...
WALB 10
Deborrah Collier’s disappearance and death: A timeline
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police continue investigating the mysterious disappearance and death of Deborrah Collier, the Athens wife and mother who was found dead in northeast Georgia only hours after she was reported missing. Here is a timeline of the case:. Sept. 9, 2022. Husband Steven Collier will...
canesathletics.com
Girls Varsity Competitive Cheer finishes 1st place at Jacket Jam
Cartersville High School Competitive Cheer took home first place at Calhoun’s Jacket Jam to kick off the 2022 season! Go Canes!
Georgia Tech coaching candidates: Deion Sanders potentially replacing Geoff Collins leaves media mixed
It’s an interesting location and an interesting job, so maybe it needs an interesting hire. Subscribe to 247Sports YouTube for the latest college football, basketball and recruiting news including live college commitments. Here’s a collection of media members said about Collins’ firing and why Sanders — among others —...
dawgnation.com
What Georgia Tech firing of Geoff Collins potentially means for Georgia football
Geoff Collins never will get to make a trip to Athens it appears, as the Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Ken Sugiura reports that Collins has been fired as the Yellow Jackets’ head coach. The Yellow Jackets are off to a 1-3 start this season, continuing a trend of losing under...
Henry County Daily Herald
Lake Lanier water deal ends decades-long legal fight
ATLANTA – Representatives of water supply systems in Gwinnett, Forsyth and Hall counties finalized an agreement with the state Monday guaranteeing them water from Lake Lanier through 2050. The long-term deal, first announced last month, closes the chapter on a major portion of the tri-state “water wars” between Georgia,...
fox5atlanta.com
DeKalb County teacher's profanity-laced exchange with students caught on tape
LITHONIA, Ga. - A DeKalb County teacher was placed on administrative leave after a profane-laced exchange with ninth graders surfaced. The instructor is a math teacher at Miller Grove in Lithonia. She had no idea her bad moment was captured on tape. The teacher, who is not being identified pending...
eastcobbnews.com
Wheeler HS magnet student earns perfect score on SAT
Khan Nguyen, a junior in the STEAM magnet program at Wheeler High School, received a perfect score on the Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT) in his first time taking the test. His mother, Tuyet Anh, sent word of his accomplishment, along with the photo, and some additional information. She says he...
Monroe Local News
Breaking: Cannon Farm Road in Walnut Grove closed at Hillview Drive due to crash
WALTON COUNTY, GA (Sept. 26, 2022) -At 2 p.m. Walton County Fire Rescue reported that it was on the scene of a two-vehicle crash in the 1400 block of Cannon Farm Road in Walnut Grove. WCFR Assistant Chief Craig League reports two patients. One entrapped and had to be extricated by Fire personnel. The injuries are not life threatening.
College Football World Reacts To Potential Firing News
Georgia Tech's football program has fallen on tough times of late. And now it looks there could be some changes heading the Yellow Jackets' way. Per Ken Sugiura via Action Network's Brett McMurphy:. "Georgia Tech’s Athletic Association Board calls a special meeting Monday to address job status of coach Geoff...
Fire rips through church in Decatur
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Worshipers will need to find a new place for services on Sunday after a fire tore through a Decatur church overnight. The DeKalb County Fire Department responded around 12:30 a.m. to New Bethel Church off Columbia Woods Drive. According to Cpt. Jaeson Daniels, the structure...
Georgia mayor dies in motocross accident, officials say
BARTOW COUNTY, Ga — A mayor of a small Georgia city died in a motocross accident on Saturday morning, according to officials. Perry Bell, the mayor of White, Ga, died while competing in an event at the Lazy River Motocross outside of Dalton, according to interim Mayor Gary Crisp.
