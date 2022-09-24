Greenville, NC Ranks as One of the Poorest Big Cities in the Country

Pirate football season at East Carolina University is a wonderful time for the Washington Waterfront Underground Railroad Museum. ECU football brings scores of visitors to Washington and ultimately to the museum as they scout Washington looking for things and places to explore. We usually see visitors from all over the country and from several countries abroad as ECU has students from all over the world. The past few weeks have been quite busy for the museum staff. Saturday was a very busy day as well.

GREENVILLE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO