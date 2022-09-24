Greenville, NC Ranks as One of the Poorest Big Cities in the Country

Read full article on original website
thewashingtondailynews.com
Our town through the eyes of visitors
Pirate football season at East Carolina University is a wonderful time for the Washington Waterfront Underground Railroad Museum. ECU football brings scores of visitors to Washington and ultimately to the museum as they scout Washington looking for things and places to explore. We usually see visitors from all over the country and from several countries abroad as ECU has students from all over the world. The past few weeks have been quite busy for the museum staff. Saturday was a very busy day as well.
WITN
Hurricane Ian is sparking Red Cross chapters in NC to take action
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Eastern North Carolina Red Cross chapters are teaming with the chapters in the southeast to combat the effects of Hurricane Ian. Ian is the first major hurricane system to hit the United States in 2022, and the Red Cross chapters in the east are part of the southeast and Caribbean division. That means they are part of the group that would deploy volunteers and the group that has already sent down 65,000 pounds of supplies to Florida.
Greenville celebrates minority and woman-owned businesses
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – For the 12th year, the City of Greenville is hosting its Minority Enterprise Development Week. The event is held to promote businesses owned by minorities and women because they often face more challenges when opening. “Definitely funding and having working capital is a challenge,” said Tish Williams, Minority/Women Business Enterprise coordinator […]
NC child welfare leader says system is ‘in crisis’ and state could be sued ‘at any point’
North Carolina faces issues with providing children with emotional and behavioral health care, official says.
WITN
ECU prepares for Hurricane Ian
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University sent out an alert Tuesday with information about what the university family can do to prepare for Hurricane Ian. The National Hurricane Center upgraded Hurricane Ian to Category 3 on Tuesday and it is expected to further strengthen to a Category 4 before making landfall in Florida.
DVM 360
Vets Pets to replace Points East Veterinary Specialty Hospital with larger clinic
New clinic to provide better convenience, comfort, and medical capabilities to pet parents within the Wilson, North Carolina area. Vets Pets, a network of veterinary hospitals in North Carolina, has begun construction of a state-of-the-art facility in Wilson, North Carolina. According to a company release,1 the Points East Veterinary Specialty...
NC town hosts first annual music festival for late mayor
In Washington's Harbor District, friends, families and local supporters gathered to raise money for a statue of the late mayor.
neusenews.com
New nonprofit to honor the memory of long time Pink Hill business owner, Charlotte Baker
Charlotte Baker was a lifetime Duplin County resident and Pink Hill business owner who was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS/Lou Gehrig’s Disease) in 2018 and succumbed to the disease in 2021 after a valiant battle. Charlotte was known for having a big heart and helping her community. In her memory, a group of family and friends established The Charlotte Baker Memorial Fund, to honor her and bring awareness to the disease. It is our mission to help patients and their families through funds generated by fundraisers and donations from our community.
New recommendations in place for health care facilities
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday announced new COVID-19-related recommendations for health care facilities. The CDC has eased universal masking recommendations for hospitals and nursing homes unless in areas of high COVID-19 transmission. Face coverings had been required for all hospitals and nursing homes. The CDC has been […]
Roaches & mouse droppings: This week’s Triangle sanitation scores (Sept. 27)
One Triangle restaurant this week scored a 73.5%, a C grade.
Pumpkin Patch event coming to New Bern
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – Fall is now here and you know what that means: pumpkins! Starting on Saturday, Christ Church in New Bern will be hosting its 19thannual Pumpkin Patch. The pumpkins are scheduled to be delivered on Saturday at 9 am on Pollock Street. All funds from the event will go directly to […]
wunc.org
Lawyers are seeking clients for Camp Lejeune water claims. But veterans may be better off waiting.
It’s been more than a month since President Joe Biden signed a bill that makes it easier for people to sue the government for illnesses from contaminated water at Camp Lejeune, the military training facility in Jacksonville, N.C. By some estimates, more than 1 million veterans, family members and...
nomadlawyer.org
Jacksonville: 7 Best Places To Visit In Jacksonville, North Carolina
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Jacksonville North Carolina. Jacksonville is a city in the state of North Carolina. It is the 14th largest city in the state. It is located in Onslow County. As of the 2020 census, the population of Jacksonville is 72,723 people. Jacksonville is the county...
WITN
Portion of heavily traveled Greenville street closed for construction
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -A portion of a popular street in Greenville is closing today and will be closed for almost two weeks for utility work. Officials say a portion of Cotanche Street in Uptown Greenville will close Tuesday to allow for utility work. The work is related to the upcoming construction of the Hilton Garden Inn on Evans Street.
WITN
Thyroid Cancer Awareness Month, ENC expert explains
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -September is Thyroid Cancer Awareness Month, in light of that, one Eastern North Carolina doctor explained the disease and what to look out for. Dr. Almond Drake with ECU Health and the Brody School of Medicine said thyroid cancer starts in the thyroid gland which makes hormones that help regulate your metabolism, heart rate, blood pressure, and body temperature.
WITN
Tiny home to provide second chance for Craven County man
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - There’s a common saying that “everyone deserves a second chance.” One man in Craven County is about to get his. The home looks like an empty shell right now, but it’s a sign of a better future, thanks to the Home Transitional Network, a collaboration between New Bern nonprofit Wash Away Unemployment and local sponsors and volunteers. Work started on the house on Sept. 20 and is scheduled to finish on the 30th. They’re building it at 1004 Queen Street.
WITN
Public display of life during the Civil War coming up
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Come and see what our ancestors’ lives were like during the Civil War in a free event in New Bern. The New Bern Historical Society will be hosting an event on Saturday, October 8 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Civil War re-enactors from the 5th and 7th North Carolina Infantry Regiments will set up period camps in the New Bern Battlefield Park.
wcti12.com
Pitt County Solid Waste and Recycling to distribute free tarps
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — According to a post on the Pitt County Sheriff's Office Facebook Page, the Pitt County Solid Waste and Recycling (SWR) will distribute free tarps on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at the Transfer Station located at 3025 Landfill Road, Greenville, NC. The giveaway will begin at 8:00 a.m. and continue through the morning hours, while supplies last.
publicradioeast.org
Two teens stabbed at Pitt County Fair over the weekend
Two people were stabbed at the Pitt County Fair Saturday night. The Pitt County Sheriff's Office said that although fair organizers contracted with a private security firm for the event this year, Sheriff Paula Dance placed some off-duty deputies near the fairground in case of an emergency and three of them responded within two minutes of the initial call.
WPXI Pittsburgh
2 teens stabbed at county fair in North Carolina, police say
GREENVILLE, N.C. — Two teenagers were stabbed at a fair in eastern North Carolina on Saturday, the second straight year violence has broken out at the facility, authorities said. The teens were stabbed at the Pitt County Fairgrounds in Greenville on Saturday at about 8 p.m. EDT, WRAL-TV reported.
